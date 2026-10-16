Chemical Tanker Shipping Market Size And Forecast By Fleet Type, Product, Application, And Region, 2026-2035 Market To Reach USD 61.15 Billion By 2035 As AI Optimizes Fleets

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Chemical Tanker Shipping Market by Application; Fleet Type; Product; Region - Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast for 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chemical tanker shipping market is positioned for steady growth as expanding chemical production, rising international trade volumes, and increasingly integrated supply chains strengthen demand for specialized maritime transportation. According to the report, the market was valued at approximately USD 37.54 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 61.15 billion by 2035, advancing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2026 to 2035.

Industrialization and investment in petrochemical production capacity are key factors supporting market expansion. The United States, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific continue to develop major chemical and petrochemical infrastructure, creating additional demand for vessels capable of transporting sensitive and hazardous cargoes safely and efficiently. More stringent safety and environmental requirements are also encouraging operators to invest in modern chemical tanker fleets.

Market Consolidation and Fleet Expansion

The chemical tanker shipping market remains fragmented across regional and niche operators, while leading companies are expanding through acquisitions and fleet investments. MOL Chemical Tankers increased its fleet to 117 vessels following its acquisition of Fairfield in March 2024 for more than $400 million. Stolt-Nielsen added three 38,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) stainless steel tankers in early 2024, strengthening its operating capacity.

Odfjell plans to introduce 6 to 12 super-segregator vessels valued at between $500 million and $900 million, with deployment expected to begin in 2027. Navig8 also maintains a significant market presence. Collectively, top-tier operators control an estimated 30 to 40 percent of global fleet capacity, indicating continued consolidation among major chemical tanker shipping companies.

Growth Drivers and Technology Opportunities

Increasing trade in organic chemicals, inorganic chemicals, and vegetable oils and fats is generating sustained demand for specialized tanker capacity. Chemical tankers that meet international safety and environmental standards remain essential to the transportation of these cargoes across major global trade routes.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) are creating further opportunities for shipping companies. Real-time data analysis and machine learning support voyage planning, speed optimization, predictive maintenance, and fuel management. These capabilities can reduce bunker fuel consumption, improve time charter equivalent (TCE) earnings, and assist operators with Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) compliance.

Market Challenges

A limited vessel scrapping rate remains a significant barrier to market optimization. Only 15 ships were scrapped in 2025, leaving a substantial number of aging and less efficient vessels in operation. This imbalance contributes to excess capacity, elevated maintenance expenses, operational inefficiencies, and downward pressure on freight rates. Without stronger fleet renewal and scrapping activity, older tonnage may continue to affect long-term profitability.

Market Segmentation

Deep-sea chemical tankers account for 65% of the market by Product, supported by their capacity to transport large cargo volumes across long-distance international routes. Vegetable oils and fats lead the Application segment as food security priorities and renewable resource initiatives increase global demand. By Fleet Type, IMO 2 vessels hold a 52.36% share due to their versatility across multiple chemical transportation requirements.



Fleet Type: IMO 1, IMO 2, and IMO 3

Product: Inland Chemical Tankers (1,000-4,999 DWT), Coastal Chemical Tankers (5,000-9,999 DWT), and Deep-Sea Chemical Tankers (10,000-50,000 DWT)

Application: Organic Chemicals, Inorganic Chemicals, Vegetable Oils and Fats, Liquefied Gases, and Others Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America

Regional Market Outlook

North America led the global chemical tanker shipping market with a 38% share in 2025. Regional growth is closely associated with the emergence of the U.S. Gulf Coast as a major petrochemical production and export center. The shale gas boom has supported feedstock availability and helped the region become an important supplier of chemicals to international markets.

U.S. methanol exports now exceed 5 million tonnes annually. Production capacity is also being reinforced through large-scale infrastructure investments, including Enterprise Products Partners' ethylene facility in Geismar, Louisiana, and ExxonMobil's expansion in Baytown, Texas. An integrated network of pipelines, storage terminals, and deep-water ports provides additional logistical advantages for chemical tanker operators and exporters.

Competitive Landscape

Leading chemical tanker shipping market participants include Ace Tankers, Ardmore Shipping Corporation, Bahri, Christiania Shipping A/S, Hafnia Limited, HANSA Tankers, IINO KAIUN KAISHA, LTD., MISC Berhad, MOL Chemical Tankers Pte. Ltd., Navig8 Group, Odfjell SE, Scorpio Tankers Inc., Seatrans Group, Sinochem Shipping, Stolt-Nielsen Limited, Team Tankers International Ltd., Tokyo Marine Asia Pte Ltd, TORM plc, Ultratank, and Utkilen A/S. Competition is expected to focus increasingly on fleet modernization, operating efficiency, environmental compliance, and access to high-growth chemical trade routes.

Key Attributes

