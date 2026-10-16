Vietnam Dimethomorph Fungicide Import Market And Buyer Guide 2023-2026 Rising Imports And Limited Local Capacity Open Supplier And Investment Opportunities

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Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Dimethomorph Fungicide Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides global fungicide manufacturers, pesticide exporters, agricultural input distributors, traders, chemical companies and investment institutions with actionable intelligence for entering and expanding within Vietnam's dimethomorph fungicide market. Covering 2023-2026, it examines industry conditions, import activity, leading buyers, supply sources, market demand and foreign investment opportunities.

The report identifies the top 10 Vietnamese dimethomorph fungicide importers across large agricultural groups, regional agricultural input distributors, pesticide traders and key end buyers. Company profiles include contact details, import volume, import value, pricing, import sources and major suppliers. Supporting Excel data enables users to screen potential customers, organize prospect groups and conduct targeted commercial outreach.

Vietnam Dimethomorph Fungicide Industry

Vietnam's tropical monsoon climate creates persistent disease pressure across food crops, cash crops, vegetables, fruit trees and greenhouse production. High humidity and temperatures support stable demand for systemic and highly effective fungicides. Dimethomorph remains an important component of compound formulations and specialized crop disease management programs, particularly in high-value-added agricultural production.

Domestic capacity for producing high-purity dimethomorph technical grade pesticides remains limited. As a result, Vietnam depends heavily on imported technical grade (TC) products and finished formulations. Imported technical grade material is also used by local companies for formulation processing and compound production.

Key participants in the Vietnam dimethomorph fungicide market include multinational agrochemical companies and their local branches or agents, Vietnamese pesticide importers and distributors, and domestic agrochemical formulation businesses. The continued expansion of agricultural production, facility agriculture and precision disease management is expected to support stable or moderately increasing demand.

Vietnam Fungicide Import Market

Vietnam's dimethomorph fungicide imports have recorded strong growth. Approximately 70 Vietnamese buyers imported dimethomorph fungicide in 2024, with total imports valued at US$ 2.59 million, representing a 27.1% year-on-year increase. In 2025, total imports reached US$ 3.84 million, increasing by 29.9% compared with the same period in 2024.

China is the dominant source of Vietnam's dimethomorph fungicide imports. In 2025, Chinese suppliers accounted for approximately 99.7% of the country's total imports. This concentration highlights both established sourcing relationships and potential supply chain risks for Vietnamese buyers and international market participants.

Rising pest and disease pressure, broader crop planting activity and higher agricultural input expenditure are expected to support continued fungicide import growth. Demand is particularly relevant in greenhouse agriculture and vegetable and fruit tree cultivation, where disease management has a direct impact on crop quality, yield and commercial value.

Foreign Investment Opportunities

Agriculture remains a major contributor to Vietnam's economy, supported by a diverse cropping structure and growing demand for effective crop protection products. Limited local capacity for producing high-purity systemic active ingredients creates opportunities for foreign companies involved in international trade, distribution, formulation and localized production.



Vietnam offers political stability, consistent economic development policies and continued investment in agricultural modernization.

Labor costs remain relatively competitive for regional manufacturing, formulation and distribution operations.

The country's location on the eastern Indochina Peninsula, extensive 3,260-kilometer coastline and network of ports support regional transportation and international trade.

Foreign investors benefit from legal protections and investment incentives available under applicable Vietnamese policies and regulations. Vietnam's participation in 19 completed or developing free trade agreements provides access to broader markets through frameworks including RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Investment Regulations

Pesticide production is a conditional investment sector in Vietnam, but foreign ownership is not prohibited. Subject to the Investment Law, the Enterprise Law and relevant industry regulations, overseas investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or form joint ventures with Vietnamese companies.

Before beginning operations, investors must complete applicable investment registration, company registration and land use approval procedures. Projects involving pesticide production or sales must also secure the registrations, licenses and permits required by Vietnam's agricultural authorities. Regulatory planning is therefore essential for companies evaluating local formulation, manufacturing, distribution or sales operations.

Report Coverage and Commercial Value



Importer intelligence: Profiles of the top 10 importers, including contact information and detailed purchasing data.

Trade analysis: Import quantity, value, pricing, origin markets and major supplier relationships.

Market insights: Analysis of Vietnam's import environment, demand trends, industry structure and supply sources.

Business development: Excel data designed to support customer screening, account management and efficient buyer engagement. Strategic planning: Intelligence for exporters, trading companies and investors seeking to optimize market entry, supply chains and regional operations.

By consolidating buyer information, import statistics and investment considerations, the report helps international suppliers identify qualified commercial opportunities, monitor Vietnam's fungicide market and develop more effective market entry strategies. It also supports informed decision-making for companies seeking to reduce supply chain exposure, strengthen customer acquisition and improve competitiveness in Vietnam's expanding agricultural chemicals sector.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Dimethomorph Fungicide Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Dimethomorph Fungicide Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Dimethomorph Fungicide Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Dimethomorph Fungicide Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Dimethomorph Fungicide in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Dimethomorph Fungicide in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Dimethomorph Fungicide in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Dimethomorph Fungicide in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Dimethomorph Fungicide in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Dimethomorph Fungicide in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Top 10 Importer Profiles

4.1.1 Company Introductions

4.1.2 Import Status, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



HOP TRI INVESTMENT CORPORATION

B HELMER COMPANY LIMITED VIET THANG BAC GIANG COMPANY LIMITED

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