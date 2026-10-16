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Global Emerging Memory And Storage Technology Market Analysis, 2026-2035 AI And HBM Demand Fuels 19.73% CAGR, Creating A $44.61 Billion Market By 2035


Date: 2026-10-16 06:02:22

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth strategies center on HBM4 commercialization, embedded memory, advanced packaging, 300mm scale-up, foundry partnerships, qualification support and supply-chain diversification.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Emerging Memory and Storage Technology Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Technology, Wafer Size, and Region, 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Emerging Memory and Storage Technology Market to Reach $44.61 Billion by 2035 as AI Infrastructure Accelerates Demand

The global emerging memory and storage technology market is projected to increase from $5.85 billion in 2025 to $44.61 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 19.73% during 2026-2035, according to the report. Growth is being driven by rising demand for high-bandwidth, low-latency, energy-efficient, and high-endurance memory across artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing, enterprise storage, automotive electronics, industrial systems, telecommunications, defense, and healthcare.

High bandwidth memory (HBM) is becoming a critical component of AI accelerators, GPUs, cloud AI platforms, data-center servers, and advanced networking systems. At the same time, non-volatile memory technologies such as resistive RAM (RRAM), phase-change memory (PCM), magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), ferroelectric RAM (FeRAM), and Nano RAM (NRAM) are gaining commercial relevance in embedded and reliability-critical applications.

AI Infrastructure and Enterprise Storage Drive Market Expansion

Investments in AI data centers, enterprise storage, advanced packaging, 300mm wafer manufacturing, and semiconductor memory commercialization are strengthening global adoption. Enterprise storage is expected to remain the leading application segment as cloud platforms, AI systems, enterprise servers, and high-performance computing environments require faster access, stronger endurance, greater bandwidth, and scalable memory architectures.

The enterprise storage segment is forecast to grow from $2.03 billion in 2025 to $21.18 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 23.20%. Adoption of HBM, AI-optimized SSDs, advanced DRAM, and next-generation memory architectures is positioning enterprise storage as a major demand center. Consumer electronics, industrial automation, healthcare, military and aerospace, energy and power, telecommunications, and automotive applications are also expected to support market growth.

Volatile Memory Maintains Technology Leadership

Volatile memory is projected to dominate the market, increasing from $5.45 billion in 2025 to $41.41 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 19.69%. HBM represents the primary growth engine within this category and is expected to rise from $5.28 billion to $40.82 billion over the same period. Demand is being supported by AI servers, GPUs, cloud infrastructure, supercomputing platforms, and data-center accelerators that require higher on-package capacity and faster data movement.

Non-volatile memory is forecast to expand from $404.8 million in 2025 to $3.19 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 20.14%. MRAM and RRAM are attracting particular interest because of their endurance, persistence, fast write capability, low-power operation, and suitability for embedded systems. Adoption is expanding across automotive, industrial, aerospace, medical, defense, and telecommunications platforms that require long product lifecycles and dependable data retention.

300mm Manufacturing and Advanced Packaging Support Commercial Scale

The 300mm wafer segment is projected to grow from $5.39 billion in 2025 to $42.35 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 20.04%. Its leadership reflects alignment with high-volume semiconductor manufacturing, advanced memory fabrication, greater die output, tighter process control, and improved production economics. The format is widely used for HBM, advanced DRAM, embedded non-volatile memory, and other next-generation memory platforms.

The 200mm wafer segment is expected to increase from $435.6 million in 2025 to $1.97 billion by 2035, supported by mature-node and specialty embedded-memory applications in automotive, industrial, medical, and defense electronics.

Advanced packaging is also increasing the strategic importance of memory within semiconductor systems. Through-silicon via (TSV)-based stacking, platform-level qualification, wafer-scale manufacturing, thermal management, bonding, and back-end testing are influencing product performance and commercialization. These requirements are encouraging closer collaboration among memory manufacturers, foundries, packaging providers, GPU vendors, cloud companies, automotive semiconductor suppliers, and system integrators.

Asia-Pacific Retains Regional Dominance

Asia-Pacific is forecast to remain the largest regional market, growing from $3.28 billion in 2025 to $25.93 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 20.14%. The region benefits from a strong semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, extensive HBM production, advanced packaging capacity, and the presence of leading memory suppliers. Demand from AI infrastructure, enterprise storage, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and industrial systems further supports its market position.

North America and Europe are expected to benefit from investment in AI data centers, cloud platforms, high-performance computing, automotive systems, aerospace, defense, healthcare, and semiconductor supply-chain resilience.

Market Drivers, Challenges, and Commercial Opportunities

AI memory intensity remains a central market driver as training, inference, and reasoning workloads require increased memory bandwidth and on-package capacity. Expansion of hyperscale data centers, enterprise servers, storage nodes, edge AI systems, and software-defined vehicles is creating additional demand for high-speed, persistent, and energy-efficient memory.

Market development may be affected by advanced packaging bottlenecks, HBM supply constraints, stack yield challenges, memory allocation pressure, legacy DRAM transitions, and geopolitical exposure. Supplier prioritization of premium AI memory could tighten availability and increase procurement uncertainty across adjacent DRAM and storage categories. Export controls and geographic concentration within advanced semiconductor supply chains may also increase compliance and sourcing complexity.

Key growth opportunities include:

  • Commercialization of HBM4 and customized AI memory roadmaps
  • Expansion of embedded non-volatile memory in software-defined vehicles and industrial controllers
  • Adoption of high-reliability memory in defense, aerospace, healthcare, telecom, and rugged industrial systems
  • Scale-up of 300mm wafer manufacturing and advanced packaging capacity
  • Application-specific qualification for AI, automotive, enterprise, and mission-critical platforms

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market intelligence to support product development, technology road mapping, investment planning, competitive positioning, and commercialization strategies. It assesses HBM, HMC, RRAM, PCM, MRAM, FeRAM, NRAM, memristors, experimental storage-class memory, advanced packaging, and wafer manufacturing. The analysis also examines technology benchmarks, application requirements, market segmentation, regional growth, product qualification, and long-term supply considerations.

Research findings were developed through primary interviews with industry executives and technology specialists, supported by company reports, certified publications, recognized databases, industry directories, and secondary market analysis. Data triangulation and market modeling were used to validate forecasts, segment shares, competitive positioning, and regional estimates.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is intensifying around HBM performance, embedded non-volatile memory readiness, packaging capacity, endurance, persistence, manufacturing scale, customer qualification, and long-term supply assurance. Prominent companies assessed in the report include:

  • SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd
  • SK HYNIX INC.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.
  • Everspin Technologies Inc.
  • Avalanche Technology
  • RAMXEED LIMITED
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Frontgrade Technologies
  • Micross Components, Inc.
  • ROHM Co., Ltd.
  • Netsol Co., Ltd.
  • HEICO Corporation
  • KOWIN Technology Co., LTD.

As AI infrastructure, enterprise storage, industrial automation, software-defined vehicles, and high-reliability electronics expand, emerging memory and storage technologies are expected to become increasingly important to semiconductor performance, system efficiency, and next-generation computing architectures.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 174
Forecast Period 2026 - 2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.82 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $44.61 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.7%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Scope and Definition
1 Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.1 Acceleration of HBM Demand across AI Infrastructure
1.1.2 Intensification of Packaging Constraints and Memory Allocation Stress
1.1.3 Expansion of Embedded NVM Adoption in Reliability-Critical Applications
1.1.4 Decline of Legacy Memory Technologies and Peripheral Segments
1.2 Stakeholder Analysis
1.2.1 Use Case
1.2.2 End User and Buying Criteria
1.3 Market Dynamics Overview
1.3.1 Market Drivers
1.3.1.1 Acceleration of AI Memory Intensity across Hyperscaler Platforms
1.3.1.2 Expansion of Data-Center Memory Demand across Server and Storage Architectures
1.3.1.3 Expansion of Embedded Memory Adoption Beyond Flash in Automotive and Industrial Systems
1.3.2 Market Challenges
1.3.2.1 Intensification of Advanced Packaging Bottlenecks and HBM Supply Constraints
1.3.2.2 Intensification of Memory Allocation Stress and Legacy Transition Pressure
1.3.2.3 Expansion of Geopolitical and Regulatory Exposure across Advanced Memory Supply
1.3.3 Market Opportunities
1.3.3.1 Expansion of Embedded NVM Adoption in Software-Defined Vehicles and Intelligent Industrial Systems
1.3.3.2 Expansion of High-Reliability Memory Demand across Defense, Aerospace, and Medical Systems
1.3.3.3 Commercialization of HBM4 and Customized AI Memory Roadmaps
1.4 Regulatory and Policy Impact Analysis
1.5 Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)
1.6 Start-Up Landscape
1.7 Investment Landscape and R&D Trends
1.7.1 Investment Landscape and R&D Trends of Countries
1.7.2 R&D Trends of Companies and Investments
1.8 Future Outlook and Market Roadmap
1.9 Supply Chain Overview
1.9.1 Value Chain Analysis
1.10 Industry Attractiveness
2 Application
2.1 Application Summary
2.2 Emerging Memory and Storage Technology Market (by Application)
2.2.1 Consumer Electronics
2.2.2 Enterprise Storage
2.2.3 Automotive and Transportation
2.2.4 Military and Aerospace
2.2.5 Industrial
2.2.6 Telecommunications
2.2.7 Energy and Power
2.2.8 Healthcare
2.2.9 Others
3 Products
3.1 Product Summary
3.2 Emerging Memory and Storage Technology Market (by Technology)
3.2.1 Non Volatile Memory
3.2.1.1 Resistive RAM (RRAM)
3.2.1.2 Phase-Change Memory (PCM)
3.2.1.3 Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM)
3.2.1.4 Ferroelectric RAM (FeRAM)
3.2.1.5 Nano RAM (NRAM)
3.2.1.6 Others
3.2.2 Volatile Memory
3.2.2.1 Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)
3.2.2.2 High Bandwidth Memory (HBM)
3.3 Emerging Memory and Storage Technology Market (by Wafer Size)
3.3.1 200mm
3.3.2 300mm
3.3.3 Others
4 Region
4.1 Regional Summary
4.2 North America
4.2.1 Regional Overview
4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market
4.2.4 Application
4.2.5 Product
4.2.6 North America (by Country)
4.2.6.1 U.S.
4.2.6.1.1 Market by Application
4.2.6.1.2 Market by Product
4.2.6.2 Canada
4.2.6.2.1 Market by Application
4.2.6.2.2 Market by Product
4.2.6.3 Mexico
4.2.6.3.1 Market by Application
4.2.6.3.2 Market by Product
4.3 Europe
4.3.1 Regional Overview
4.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market
4.3.4 Application
4.3.5 Product
4.3.6 Europe (by Country)
4.3.6.1 Germany
4.3.6.1.1 Market by Application
4.3.6.1.2 Market by Product
4.3.6.2 France
4.3.6.2.1 Market by Application
4.3.6.2.2 Market by Product
4.3.6.3 Italy
4.3.6.3.1 Market by Application
4.3.6.3.2 Market by Product
4.3.6.4 Spain
4.3.6.4.1 Market by Application
4.3.6.4.2 Market by Product
4.3.6.5 U.K.
4.3.6.5.1 Market by Application
4.3.6.5.2 Market by Product
4.3.6.6 Rest-of-Europe
4.3.6.6.1 Market by Application
4.3.6.6.2 Market by Product
4.4 Asia-Pacific
4.4.1 Regional Overview
4.4.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.4.3 Factors Challenging the Market
4.4.4 Application
4.4.5 Product
4.4.6 Asia-Pacific (by Country)
4.4.6.1 China
4.4.6.1.1 Market by Application
4.4.6.1.2 Market by Product
4.4.6.2 Japan
4.4.6.2.1 Market by Application
4.4.6.2.2 Market by Product
4.4.6.3 India
4.4.6.3.1 Market by Application
4.4.6.3.2 Market by Product
4.4.6.4 South Korea
4.4.6.4.1 Market by Application
4.4.6.4.2 Market by Product
4.4.6.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
4.4.6.5.1 Market by Application
4.4.6.5.2 Market by Product
4.5 Rest-of-the-World
4.5.1 Regional Overview
4.5.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth
4.5.3 Factors Challenging the Market
4.5.4 Application
4.5.5 Product
4.5.6 Rest-of-the-World (by Region)
4.5.6.1 South America
4.5.6.1.1 Market by Application
4.5.6.1.2 Market by Product
4.5.6.2 Middle East and Africa
4.5.6.2.1 Market by Application
4.5.6.2.2 Market by Product
5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Next Frontiers
5.2 Geographic Assessment
5.3 Company Profiles
5.3.1 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd.
5.3.1.1 Overview
5.3.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
5.3.1.3 Top Competitors
5.3.1.4 Target Customers
5.3.1.5 Key Personnel
5.3.1.6 Analyst View
5.3.1.7 Market Share, 2025
5.3.2 SK HYNIX INC.
5.3.2.1 Overview
5.3.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
5.3.2.3 Top Competitors
5.3.2.4 Target Customers
5.3.2.5 Key Personnel
5.3.2.6 Analyst View
5.3.2.7 Market Share, 2025
5.3.3 Micron Technology, Inc.
5.3.3.1 Overview
5.3.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
5.3.3.3 Top Competitors
5.3.3.4 Target Customers
5.3.3.5 Key Personnel
5.3.3.6 Analyst View
5.3.3.7 Market Share, 2025
5.3.4 Everspin Technologies Inc.
5.3.4.1 Overview
5.3.4.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
5.3.4.3 Top Competitors
5.3.4.4 Target Customers
5.3.4.5 Key Personnel
5.3.4.6 Analyst View
5.3.4.7 Market Share, 2025
5.3.5 Avalanche Technology
5.3.5.1 Overview
5.3.5.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
5.3.5.3 Top Competitors
5.3.5.4 Target Customers
5.3.5.5 Key Personnel
5.3.5.6 Analyst View
5.3.5.7 Market Share, 2025
5.3.6 RAMXEED LIMITED
5.3.6.1 Overview
5.3.6.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
5.3.6.3 Top Competitors
5.3.6.4 Target Customers
5.3.6.5 Key Personnel
5.3.6.6 Analyst View
5.3.6.7 Market Share, 2025
5.3.7 Infineon Technologies AG
5.3.7.1 Overview
5.3.7.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
5.3.7.3 Top Competitors
5.3.7.4 Target Customers
5.3.7.5 Key Personnel
5.3.7.6 Analyst View
5.3.7.7 Market Share, 2025
5.3.8 Honeywell International Inc.
5.3.8.1 Overview
5.3.8.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
5.3.8.3 Top Competitors
5.3.8.4 Target Customers
5.3.8.5 Key Personnel
5.3.8.6 Analyst View
5.3.8.7 Market Share, 2025
5.3.9 Frontgrade Technologies
5.3.9.1 Overview
5.3.9.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
5.3.9.3 Top Competitors
5.3.9.4 Target Customers
5.3.9.5 Key Personnel
5.3.9.6 Analyst View
5.3.9.7 Market Share, 2025
5.3.10 Micross Components, Inc.
5.3.10.1 Overview
5.3.10.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
5.3.10.3 Top Competitors
5.3.10.4 Target Customers
5.3.10.5 Key Personnel
5.3.10.6 Analyst View
5.3.10.7 Market Share, 2025
5.3.11 ROHM Co., Ltd.
5.3.11.1 Overview
5.3.11.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
5.3.11.3 Top Competitors
5.3.11.4 Target Customers
5.3.11.5 Key Personnel
5.3.11.6 Analyst View
5.3.11.7 Market Share, 2025
5.3.12 Netsol Co., Ltd.
5.3.12.1 Overview
5.3.12.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
5.3.12.3 Top Competitors
5.3.12.4 Target Customers
5.3.12.5 Key Personnel
5.3.12.6 Analyst View
5.3.12.7 Market Share, 2025
5.3.13 HEICO Corporation
5.3.13.1 Overview
5.3.13.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
5.3.13.3 Top Competitors
5.3.13.4 Target Customers
5.3.13.5 Key Personnel
5.3.13.6 Analyst View
5.3.13.7 Market Share, 2025
5.3.14 KOWIN Technology Co., LTD.
5.3.14.1 Overview
5.3.14.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio
5.3.14.3 Top Competitors
5.3.14.4 Target Customers
5.3.14.5 Key Personnel
5.3.14.6 Analyst View
5.3.14.7 Market Share, 2025
5.4 Other Key Companies
6 Research Methodology
6.1 Data Sources
6.1.1 Primary Data Sources
6.1.2 Secondary Data Sources
6.1.3 Data Triangulation
6.2 Market Estimation and Forecast
Companies Featured

  • SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd.
  • SK HYNIX INC.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.
  • Everspin Technologies Inc.
  • Avalanche Technology
  • RAMXEED LIMITED
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Frontgrade Technologies
  • Micross Components, Inc.
  • ROHM Co., Ltd.
  • Netsol Co., Ltd.
  • HEICO Corporation
  • KOWIN Technology Co., LTD.

For more information about this report visit

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