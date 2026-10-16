Global Emerging Memory And Storage Technology Market Analysis, 2026-2035 AI And HBM Demand Fuels 19.73% CAGR, Creating A $44.61 Billion Market By 2035

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Emerging Memory and Storage Technology Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Technology, Wafer Size, and Region, 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Emerging Memory and Storage Technology Market to Reach $44.61 Billion by 2035 as AI Infrastructure Accelerates Demand

The global emerging memory and storage technology market is projected to increase from $5.85 billion in 2025 to $44.61 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 19.73% during 2026-2035, according to the report. Growth is being driven by rising demand for high-bandwidth, low-latency, energy-efficient, and high-endurance memory across artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing, enterprise storage, automotive electronics, industrial systems, telecommunications, defense, and healthcare.

High bandwidth memory (HBM) is becoming a critical component of AI accelerators, GPUs, cloud AI platforms, data-center servers, and advanced networking systems. At the same time, non-volatile memory technologies such as resistive RAM (RRAM), phase-change memory (PCM), magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM), ferroelectric RAM (FeRAM), and Nano RAM (NRAM) are gaining commercial relevance in embedded and reliability-critical applications.

AI Infrastructure and Enterprise Storage Drive Market Expansion

Investments in AI data centers, enterprise storage, advanced packaging, 300mm wafer manufacturing, and semiconductor memory commercialization are strengthening global adoption. Enterprise storage is expected to remain the leading application segment as cloud platforms, AI systems, enterprise servers, and high-performance computing environments require faster access, stronger endurance, greater bandwidth, and scalable memory architectures.

The enterprise storage segment is forecast to grow from $2.03 billion in 2025 to $21.18 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 23.20%. Adoption of HBM, AI-optimized SSDs, advanced DRAM, and next-generation memory architectures is positioning enterprise storage as a major demand center. Consumer electronics, industrial automation, healthcare, military and aerospace, energy and power, telecommunications, and automotive applications are also expected to support market growth.

Volatile Memory Maintains Technology Leadership

Volatile memory is projected to dominate the market, increasing from $5.45 billion in 2025 to $41.41 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 19.69%. HBM represents the primary growth engine within this category and is expected to rise from $5.28 billion to $40.82 billion over the same period. Demand is being supported by AI servers, GPUs, cloud infrastructure, supercomputing platforms, and data-center accelerators that require higher on-package capacity and faster data movement.

Non-volatile memory is forecast to expand from $404.8 million in 2025 to $3.19 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 20.14%. MRAM and RRAM are attracting particular interest because of their endurance, persistence, fast write capability, low-power operation, and suitability for embedded systems. Adoption is expanding across automotive, industrial, aerospace, medical, defense, and telecommunications platforms that require long product lifecycles and dependable data retention.

300mm Manufacturing and Advanced Packaging Support Commercial Scale

The 300mm wafer segment is projected to grow from $5.39 billion in 2025 to $42.35 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 20.04%. Its leadership reflects alignment with high-volume semiconductor manufacturing, advanced memory fabrication, greater die output, tighter process control, and improved production economics. The format is widely used for HBM, advanced DRAM, embedded non-volatile memory, and other next-generation memory platforms.

The 200mm wafer segment is expected to increase from $435.6 million in 2025 to $1.97 billion by 2035, supported by mature-node and specialty embedded-memory applications in automotive, industrial, medical, and defense electronics.

Advanced packaging is also increasing the strategic importance of memory within semiconductor systems. Through-silicon via (TSV)-based stacking, platform-level qualification, wafer-scale manufacturing, thermal management, bonding, and back-end testing are influencing product performance and commercialization. These requirements are encouraging closer collaboration among memory manufacturers, foundries, packaging providers, GPU vendors, cloud companies, automotive semiconductor suppliers, and system integrators.

Asia-Pacific Retains Regional Dominance

Asia-Pacific is forecast to remain the largest regional market, growing from $3.28 billion in 2025 to $25.93 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 20.14%. The region benefits from a strong semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem, extensive HBM production, advanced packaging capacity, and the presence of leading memory suppliers. Demand from AI infrastructure, enterprise storage, consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and industrial systems further supports its market position.

North America and Europe are expected to benefit from investment in AI data centers, cloud platforms, high-performance computing, automotive systems, aerospace, defense, healthcare, and semiconductor supply-chain resilience.

Market Drivers, Challenges, and Commercial Opportunities

AI memory intensity remains a central market driver as training, inference, and reasoning workloads require increased memory bandwidth and on-package capacity. Expansion of hyperscale data centers, enterprise servers, storage nodes, edge AI systems, and software-defined vehicles is creating additional demand for high-speed, persistent, and energy-efficient memory.

Market development may be affected by advanced packaging bottlenecks, HBM supply constraints, stack yield challenges, memory allocation pressure, legacy DRAM transitions, and geopolitical exposure. Supplier prioritization of premium AI memory could tighten availability and increase procurement uncertainty across adjacent DRAM and storage categories. Export controls and geographic concentration within advanced semiconductor supply chains may also increase compliance and sourcing complexity.

Key growth opportunities include:



Commercialization of HBM4 and customized AI memory roadmaps

Expansion of embedded non-volatile memory in software-defined vehicles and industrial controllers

Adoption of high-reliability memory in defense, aerospace, healthcare, telecom, and rugged industrial systems

Scale-up of 300mm wafer manufacturing and advanced packaging capacity Application-specific qualification for AI, automotive, enterprise, and mission-critical platforms

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market intelligence to support product development, technology road mapping, investment planning, competitive positioning, and commercialization strategies. It assesses HBM, HMC, RRAM, PCM, MRAM, FeRAM, NRAM, memristors, experimental storage-class memory, advanced packaging, and wafer manufacturing. The analysis also examines technology benchmarks, application requirements, market segmentation, regional growth, product qualification, and long-term supply considerations.

Research findings were developed through primary interviews with industry executives and technology specialists, supported by company reports, certified publications, recognized databases, industry directories, and secondary market analysis. Data triangulation and market modeling were used to validate forecasts, segment shares, competitive positioning, and regional estimates.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is intensifying around HBM performance, embedded non-volatile memory readiness, packaging capacity, endurance, persistence, manufacturing scale, customer qualification, and long-term supply assurance. Prominent companies assessed in the report include:



SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd

SK HYNIX INC.

Micron Technology, Inc.

Everspin Technologies Inc.

Avalanche Technology

RAMXEED LIMITED

Infineon Technologies AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Frontgrade Technologies

Micross Components, Inc.

ROHM Co., Ltd.

Netsol Co., Ltd.

HEICO Corporation KOWIN Technology Co., LTD.

As AI infrastructure, enterprise storage, industrial automation, software-defined vehicles, and high-reliability electronics expand, emerging memory and storage technologies are expected to become increasingly important to semiconductor performance, system efficiency, and next-generation computing architectures.

Key Attributes:

