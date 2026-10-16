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Agro Dairy, Part Of PASHA Holding, Supports Active Social Participation Of Children With Autism


Date: 2026-10-16 05:46:50

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. On October 8, 2026, children from the ABAM Autism Center visited Yalama Agropark, operated by Agro Dairy, a company within PASHA Holding.

The visit was organized to give the children an opportunity to explore nature and interact with animals, participate in creative activities, and enjoy a memorable experience.

As part of the program, the children planted seedlings in prepared pots and watered them for the first time. Each plant was marked with a card bearing the name of the child who planted it. Afterwards, accompanied by their teachers and Agropark staff, the children explored the grounds and learned more about farm life.

Committed to social responsibility and supporting diverse groups within society, Agro Dairy supports initiatives that contribute to children's development, encourage their interaction with nature, and provide opportunities to gain new experiences.

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Trend News Agency

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