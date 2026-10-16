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Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Companion Diagnostic Markets, the Future of Diagnostics by Application, Technology, User, Product and Country. Strategic Analysis of 132 Companies with Executive and Consultant Guides 2026-2030 (5th Edition)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report identifies strong growth in the global companion diagnostics market, supported by advances in genomics, biomarker discovery, molecular testing and targeted drug development. Companion diagnostics have become integral to precision medicine, particularly in oncology, where biomarker-guided treatment selection can improve therapeutic efficacy, patient safety and clinical outcomes.

Companion Diagnostics Market Size and Growth Outlook



Market Size 2025: USD $8.34B

Market Size 2030: USD $15.4B CAGR: 13.1%

The market is projected to expand as pharmaceutical companies increasingly co-develop targeted therapies and diagnostic assays. This alignment has created strong interdependence between drug development pipelines and molecular testing technologies, while supporting long-term partnerships between pharmaceutical manufacturers and diagnostic developers.

Targeted Therapies Drive Companion Diagnostics Market Growth

The expansion of targeted therapies is a primary market driver, especially in oncology. Kinase inhibitors, immunotherapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other precision treatments often require biomarker confirmation before prescription. As pharmaceutical pipelines shift toward biomarker-driven therapies, drug-diagnostic co-development programs are becoming more common across clinical development and commercialization strategies.

These programs can improve patient selection, increase clinical trial efficiency and reduce the risk of ineffective treatments advancing through development. Strategic agreements frequently include milestone payments, commercialization rights and revenue sharing structures, creating durable relationships between pharmaceutical and diagnostic companies.

Advances in Molecular Testing Technologies

Technological progress is improving the performance, scale and clinical accessibility of companion diagnostics. Key technologies include:



Next-generation sequencing (NGS)

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) Liquid biopsy platforms

NGS-based tests represent one of the fastest-growing market segments because they can analyze multiple biomarkers and genetic alterations simultaneously. Comprehensive genomic profiling can support several therapeutic decisions from a single patient sample. PCR-based assays remain widely adopted because of their cost efficiency and integration into established clinical workflows, while immunohistochemistry continues to support protein biomarker detection.

Oncology Remains the Leading Therapeutic Area

Oncology accounts for the majority of global companion diagnostics revenue. Expanding knowledge of tumor genomics is accelerating biomarker-driven treatment across lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma and hematologic malignancies. The oncology companion diagnostics segment is expected to exceed USD 8 billion by 2030 as molecular profiling becomes increasingly embedded in clinical oncology practice.

Although oncology dominates current demand, companion diagnostics applications are expanding into neurology, infectious diseases and cardiovascular disease. Continued biomarker discovery is expected to broaden the role of these tests in chronic disease management and other therapeutic areas.

Regulatory Support Strengthens Drug-Diagnostic Co-development

Regulatory agencies continue to support coordinated drug and diagnostic development to improve treatment safety and efficacy. Expanded indications for platforms including FoundationOne CDx and Oncomine Dx Target Test demonstrate continued progress in biomarker-guided drug labeling. Regulatory alignment is also encouraging pharmaceutical companies to incorporate companion diagnostic strategies earlier in clinical development.

End Users and Regional Market Trends

Key companion diagnostics market end users include clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs) and In Vitro Diagnostic companies. Pharmaceutical companies represent a significant share of demand because companion diagnostics are increasingly used in clinical trials, regulatory submissions and drug commercialization.

North America leads the global market due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, established regulatory frameworks and high adoption of precision medicine technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth, supported by expanding healthcare investment, improving diagnostic infrastructure and greater access to genomic testing.

Competitive Landscape and Future Outlook

The competitive landscape includes Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Qiagen, Abbott, Agilent Technologies and Illumina. Market participants are investing in platform technologies that can support multiple companion diagnostic indications across therapeutic classes. Strategic collaborations with pharmaceutical manufacturers remain essential for aligning diagnostic development with emerging drug pipelines.

The report expects genomic sequencing, artificial intelligence for biomarker discovery and real-world data integration to strengthen diagnostic accuracy and clinical utility. Liquid biopsy technologies also represent a major growth opportunity by enabling non-invasive biomarker detection and more frequent monitoring of treatment response and disease progression.

As precision medicine becomes standard clinical practice, companion diagnostics are expected to develop into a foundational segment of the in vitro diagnostics industry. Continued innovation, regulatory support and pharmaceutical partnerships will sustain market expansion through 2030.

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