Australia Mrna Therapeutics Market Size And Forecast To 2035 By Application And Disease Indication 19% CAGR Drives USD 1.78 Billion Opportunity Across Influenza And RSV
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|100
|Forecast Period
|2026-2035
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$373 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035
|$1780 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|19%
|Regions Covered
|Australia, Global
Key Topics Covered
1. PREFACE
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Market Share Insights
1.3. Key Market Insights
1.4. Report Coverage
1.5. Key Questions Answered
1.6. Chapter Outlines
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Chapter Overview
2.2. Research Assumptions
2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends
2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
2.2.3. Comparative Analysis
2.3. Database Building
2.3.1. Data Collection
2.3.2. Data Validation
2.3.3. Data Analysis
2.4. Project Methodology
2.4.1. Secondary Research
2.4.1.1. Annual Reports
2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers
2.4.1.3. Company Websites
2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations
2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings
2.4.1.6. White Papers
2.4.1.7. Industry Publications
2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars
2.4.1.9. Government Portals
2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases
2.4.1.11. Newsletters
2.4.1.12. Industry Databases
2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases
2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources
2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals
2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources
2.4.2. Primary Research
2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research
2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research
2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research
2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach
2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research
2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research
2.4.2.3.1. Interviews
2.4.2.3.2. Surveys
2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups
2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research
2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions
2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research
2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)
2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors
2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents
2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads
2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts
2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts
2.4.2.4.7. Scientists
2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers
2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity
2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics
2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity
2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases
2.5. Robust Quality Control
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Forecast Methodology
3.2.1. Top-down Approach
3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach
3.2.3. Hybrid Approach
3.3. Market Assessment Framework
3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)
3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)
3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)
3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)
3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques
3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting
3.4.2. Correlation
3.4.3. Regression
3.4.4. Extrapolation
3.4.5. Convergence
3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis
3.4.7. Scenario Planning
3.4.8. Data Visualization
3.4.9. Time Series Analysis
3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis
3.5. Key Considerations
3.5.1. Demographics
3.5.2. Government Regulations
3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios
3.5.4. Market Access
3.5.5. Supply Chain
3.5.6. Industry Consolidation
3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact
3.6. Limitations
4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Time Period
4.2.1.1. Historical Trends
4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates
4.2.2. Currency Coverage
4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market
4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations on the Industry
4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry
4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate
4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market
4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk
4.2.4. Recession
4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market
4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt
4.2.5. Inflation
4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy
4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution
4.2.6. Interest Rates
4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market
4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk
4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis
4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity
4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations
4.2.7.3. Value and Weights
4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation
4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics
4.2.8.1. Import Scenario
4.2.8.2. Export Scenario
4.2.8.3. Trade Policies
4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers
4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market
4.2.9. War Impact Analysis
4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War
4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War
4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors
4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact
4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact
4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures
4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies
4.2.11. Other Indicators
4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy
4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending
4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
4.2.11.4. Employment
4.2.11.5. Taxes
4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance
4.2.11.7. Cross-Border Dynamics
4.3. Conclusion
5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
6. INTRODUCTION
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Overview of mRNA Therapeutics
6.3. Advantages of mRNA Therapeutics
6.4. Key Applications of mRNA Therapeutics
6.5. Key Challenges Associated with mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics
6.6. Future Perspectives
7. MARKET LANDSCAPE
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Australia mRNA Therapeutics Market: Overall Market Landscape
7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
7.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
7.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
7.2.4. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
7.2.5. Analysis by Phase of Development
7.2.6. Analysis by Type of Drug Candidate
7.2.7. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
7.2.8. Analysis by Type of Delivery System
7.2.9. Analysis by Route of Administration
8. COMPANY PROFILES: AUSTRALIA mRNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Pfizer
8.2.1. Company Overview
8.2.2. Product Portfolio
8.2.3. Financial Information
8.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
8.3. Argos Therapeutics
8.4. Arcturus Therapeutics
8.5. CureVac
8.6. Moderna
8.7. BioNTech
8.8. AstraZeneca
8.9. GSK
8.10. Sanofi
9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Partnership Models
9.3. Australia mRNA Therapeutics Market: Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
9.3.3. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
9.3.4. Analysis by Geography
9.3.4.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements
9.3.4.2. Local and International Agreements
10. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Market Drivers
10.3. Market Restraints
10.4. Market Opportunities
10.5. Market Challenges
10.6. Conclusion
11. AUSTRALIA mRNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
11.3. Australia mRNA Therapeutics Market: Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
11.4. Analyst's Perspective on Market Growth
11.5. Scenario Analysis
11.5.1. Conservative Scenario
11.5.2. Optimistic Scenario
11.6. Key Market Segmentations
12. AUSTRALIA mRNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION AREA
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
12.3. Australia mRNA Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Application Area
12.3.1. COVID-19, Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted (Till 2035)
12.3.2. Other Indications, Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
12.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
13. AUSTRALIA mRNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY TARGET DISEASE INDICATION
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Assumptions and Methodology
13.3. Australia mRNA Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Target Disease Indication
13.3.1. Influenza: Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
13.3.2. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection: Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
13.3.3. Cytomegalovirus Disease: Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
13.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
14. CONCLUDING REMARKS
15. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA
16. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
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