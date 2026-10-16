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Australia Mrna Therapeutics Market Size And Forecast To 2035 By Application And Disease Indication 19% CAGR Drives USD 1.78 Billion Opportunity Across Influenza And RSV


Date: 2026-10-16 05:46:40

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Government support, private-public investment, global collaborations and a rich mRNA pipeline create opportunities across vaccines, oncology and personalized medicine

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia mRNA Therapeutics Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035 - Distribution by Application Area (COVID-19 and Other Indications), and Target Disease Indication (Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection and Cytomegalovirus Diseases)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia mRNA therapeutics market is projected to grow from USD 373 million to USD 1.78 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by advances in mRNA technology, government funding, clinical research, strategic collaborations and increasing investment in domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Australia mRNA Therapeutics Market Growth and Trends

The success of mRNA vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated interest in mRNA therapeutics across Australia. Research and development initiatives are now extending beyond COVID-19 to infectious diseases, cancer, rare genetic conditions and autoimmune disorders. This broader clinical potential is attracting investment from pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, research institutions and public agencies.

Australia is developing a stronger mRNA ecosystem through government programs, international partnerships and regional research initiatives. Key areas of activity include vaccine manufacturing, clinical testing for infectious diseases and cancer, and early-stage development of therapies for autoimmune and genetic conditions. A growing pipeline of mRNA-based therapeutics is expected to strengthen the country's position in the global biotechnology sector.

Strategic Market Growth Drivers

Ongoing health risks associated with COVID-19 variants, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus infection continue to support demand for innovative vaccines and therapeutics. Advances in stabilized lipid nanoparticles, codon optimization and scalable synthesis are improving mRNA delivery, durability and production efficiency. These developments are also expanding the potential use of mRNA platforms in oncology, personalized medicine and rare disease treatment.

Government support remains an important market enabler. Victorian funding exceeding AUD 50 million for mRNA Victoria, Medical Research Future Fund grants and more than AUD 1 billion invested in health research and development over the past decade have supported infrastructure, research and workforce development. The Therapeutic Goods Administration is also adapting its regulatory processes to facilitate efficient reviews while maintaining safety and quality standards.

Private-public investment, intellectual property incentives and collaborations between industry and academia are further strengthening Australia's mRNA therapeutics market. These initiatives are encouraging biotechnology talent, supporting local manufacturing and helping promising candidates progress from research into clinical development.

Market Challenges

High manufacturing costs remain a significant barrier due to specialized cold-chain logistics, lipid nanoparticle production requirements and the need for scalable GMP facilities. Dependence on imported nucleotides, lipids and other raw materials also creates exposure to geopolitical disruption and supply chain delays.

Regulatory complexity may affect development timelines for non-COVID indications, particularly as guidance continues to evolve around long-term immunogenicity and off-target effects. Public hesitancy following COVID-19 vaccine debates may also influence adoption. Clear scientific communication, transparent safety monitoring and evidence-based public engagement will be important for maintaining confidence in mRNA vaccines and therapeutics.

Market Segmentation

By application area, the market is divided into COVID-19 and other indications. COVID-19 vaccines and treatments currently account for the leading share. However, products targeting influenza, respiratory syncytial virus infection and cytomegalovirus diseases are expected to record substantial growth through 2035.

By target disease indication, the market includes:

  • Influenza
  • Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection
  • Cytomegalovirus Diseases

Influenza is expected to remain a prominent target segment, supported by increased vaccine research funding and stronger awareness among governments and non-profit organizations of the need for prevention and outbreak control.

Companies and Organizations Covered

  • Arcturus Therapeutics
  • Argos Therapeutics
  • AstraZeneca
  • BioNTech
  • CureVac
  • GSK
  • Moderna
  • mRNA Victoria
  • Pfizer
  • Sanofi

Insights Provided by the Report

The report evaluates the number of mRNA therapeutics developers operating in Australia, leading market participants, major industry trends and factors influencing future development. It also examines current and projected market value, CAGR, competitive conditions, barriers to commercialization and the distribution of opportunities across key segments.

Revenue forecasts for the overall market and its sub-segments can help established companies and emerging entrants assess commercial potential. Analysis of market drivers, challenges, customer demand and competitive activity supports data-driven investment, partnership and product development decisions. The findings can also assist new entrants in developing market strategies and identifying commercially viable opportunities.

Complementary Benefits

  • Complimentary Excel data packs covering all analytical modules
  • Up to 15% complimentary content customization
  • In-Depth report walkthrough with the research team
  • Complimentary report update if the report is 6+ months old

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 100
Forecast Period 2026-2035
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $373 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $1780 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate 19%
Regions Covered Australia, Global


Key Topics Covered
1. PREFACE
1.1. Introduction
1.2. Market Share Insights
1.3. Key Market Insights
1.4. Report Coverage
1.5. Key Questions Answered
1.6. Chapter Outlines
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Chapter Overview
2.2. Research Assumptions
2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends
2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis
2.2.3. Comparative Analysis
2.3. Database Building
2.3.1. Data Collection
2.3.2. Data Validation
2.3.3. Data Analysis
2.4. Project Methodology
2.4.1. Secondary Research
2.4.1.1. Annual Reports
2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers
2.4.1.3. Company Websites
2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations
2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings
2.4.1.6. White Papers
2.4.1.7. Industry Publications
2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars
2.4.1.9. Government Portals
2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases
2.4.1.11. Newsletters
2.4.1.12. Industry Databases
2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases
2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources
2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals
2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources
2.4.2. Primary Research
2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research
2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research
2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research
2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach
2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research
2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research
2.4.2.3.1. Interviews
2.4.2.3.2. Surveys
2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups
2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research
2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions
2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research
2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)
2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors
2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents
2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads
2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts
2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts
2.4.2.4.7. Scientists
2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers
2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity
2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics
2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity
2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases
2.5. Robust Quality Control
3. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Forecast Methodology
3.2.1. Top-down Approach
3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach
3.2.3. Hybrid Approach
3.3. Market Assessment Framework
3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)
3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)
3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)
3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)
3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques
3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting
3.4.2. Correlation
3.4.3. Regression
3.4.4. Extrapolation
3.4.5. Convergence
3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis
3.4.7. Scenario Planning
3.4.8. Data Visualization
3.4.9. Time Series Analysis
3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis
3.5. Key Considerations
3.5.1. Demographics
3.5.2. Government Regulations
3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios
3.5.4. Market Access
3.5.5. Supply Chain
3.5.6. Industry Consolidation
3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact
3.6. Limitations
4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Time Period
4.2.1.1. Historical Trends
4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates
4.2.2. Currency Coverage
4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market
4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations on the Industry
4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry
4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate
4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market
4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk
4.2.4. Recession
4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market
4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt
4.2.5. Inflation
4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy
4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution
4.2.6. Interest Rates
4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market
4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk
4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis
4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity
4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations
4.2.7.3. Value and Weights
4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation
4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics
4.2.8.1. Import Scenario
4.2.8.2. Export Scenario
4.2.8.3. Trade Policies
4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers
4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market
4.2.9. War Impact Analysis
4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War
4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War
4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors
4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact
4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact
4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures
4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies
4.2.11. Other Indicators
4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy
4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending
4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
4.2.11.4. Employment
4.2.11.5. Taxes
4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance
4.2.11.7. Cross-Border Dynamics
4.3. Conclusion
5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
6. INTRODUCTION
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Overview of mRNA Therapeutics
6.3. Advantages of mRNA Therapeutics
6.4. Key Applications of mRNA Therapeutics
6.5. Key Challenges Associated with mRNA Vaccine and Therapeutics
6.6. Future Perspectives
7. MARKET LANDSCAPE
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Australia mRNA Therapeutics Market: Overall Market Landscape
7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
7.2.2. Analysis by Company Size
7.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
7.2.4. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
7.2.5. Analysis by Phase of Development
7.2.6. Analysis by Type of Drug Candidate
7.2.7. Analysis by Therapeutic Area
7.2.8. Analysis by Type of Delivery System
7.2.9. Analysis by Route of Administration
8. COMPANY PROFILES: AUSTRALIA mRNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Pfizer
8.2.1. Company Overview
8.2.2. Product Portfolio
8.2.3. Financial Information
8.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
8.3. Argos Therapeutics
8.4. Arcturus Therapeutics
8.5. CureVac
8.6. Moderna
8.7. BioNTech
8.8. AstraZeneca
8.9. GSK
8.10. Sanofi
9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Partnership Models
9.3. Australia mRNA Therapeutics Market: Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
9.3.3. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
9.3.4. Analysis by Geography
9.3.4.1. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements
9.3.4.2. Local and International Agreements
10. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Market Drivers
10.3. Market Restraints
10.4. Market Opportunities
10.5. Market Challenges
10.6. Conclusion
11. AUSTRALIA mRNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
11.3. Australia mRNA Therapeutics Market: Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
11.4. Analyst's Perspective on Market Growth
11.5. Scenario Analysis
11.5.1. Conservative Scenario
11.5.2. Optimistic Scenario
11.6. Key Market Segmentations
12. AUSTRALIA mRNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION AREA
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
12.3. Australia mRNA Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Application Area
12.3.1. COVID-19, Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted (Till 2035)
12.3.2. Other Indications, Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
12.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
13. AUSTRALIA mRNA THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY TARGET DISEASE INDICATION
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Assumptions and Methodology
13.3. Australia mRNA Therapeutics Market: Distribution by Target Disease Indication
13.3.1. Influenza: Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
13.3.2. Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection: Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
13.3.3. Cytomegalovirus Disease: Historical Trends (Since 2023) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)
13.4. Data Triangulation and Validation
14. CONCLUDING REMARKS
15. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA
16. APPENDIX II: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
For more information about this report visit

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