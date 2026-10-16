Australia Mrna Therapeutics Market Size And Forecast To 2035 By Application And Disease Indication 19% CAGR Drives USD 1.78 Billion Opportunity Across Influenza And RSV

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia mRNA Therapeutics Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035 - Distribution by Application Area (COVID-19 and Other Indications), and Target Disease Indication (Influenza, Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection and Cytomegalovirus Diseases)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia mRNA therapeutics market is projected to grow from USD 373 million to USD 1.78 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% during the forecast period. Market expansion is supported by advances in mRNA technology, government funding, clinical research, strategic collaborations and increasing investment in domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Australia mRNA Therapeutics Market Growth and Trends

The success of mRNA vaccines during the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated interest in mRNA therapeutics across Australia. Research and development initiatives are now extending beyond COVID-19 to infectious diseases, cancer, rare genetic conditions and autoimmune disorders. This broader clinical potential is attracting investment from pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, research institutions and public agencies.

Australia is developing a stronger mRNA ecosystem through government programs, international partnerships and regional research initiatives. Key areas of activity include vaccine manufacturing, clinical testing for infectious diseases and cancer, and early-stage development of therapies for autoimmune and genetic conditions. A growing pipeline of mRNA-based therapeutics is expected to strengthen the country's position in the global biotechnology sector.

Strategic Market Growth Drivers

Ongoing health risks associated with COVID-19 variants, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus infection continue to support demand for innovative vaccines and therapeutics. Advances in stabilized lipid nanoparticles, codon optimization and scalable synthesis are improving mRNA delivery, durability and production efficiency. These developments are also expanding the potential use of mRNA platforms in oncology, personalized medicine and rare disease treatment.

Government support remains an important market enabler. Victorian funding exceeding AUD 50 million for mRNA Victoria, Medical Research Future Fund grants and more than AUD 1 billion invested in health research and development over the past decade have supported infrastructure, research and workforce development. The Therapeutic Goods Administration is also adapting its regulatory processes to facilitate efficient reviews while maintaining safety and quality standards.

Private-public investment, intellectual property incentives and collaborations between industry and academia are further strengthening Australia's mRNA therapeutics market. These initiatives are encouraging biotechnology talent, supporting local manufacturing and helping promising candidates progress from research into clinical development.

Market Challenges

High manufacturing costs remain a significant barrier due to specialized cold-chain logistics, lipid nanoparticle production requirements and the need for scalable GMP facilities. Dependence on imported nucleotides, lipids and other raw materials also creates exposure to geopolitical disruption and supply chain delays.

Regulatory complexity may affect development timelines for non-COVID indications, particularly as guidance continues to evolve around long-term immunogenicity and off-target effects. Public hesitancy following COVID-19 vaccine debates may also influence adoption. Clear scientific communication, transparent safety monitoring and evidence-based public engagement will be important for maintaining confidence in mRNA vaccines and therapeutics.

Market Segmentation

By application area, the market is divided into COVID-19 and other indications. COVID-19 vaccines and treatments currently account for the leading share. However, products targeting influenza, respiratory syncytial virus infection and cytomegalovirus diseases are expected to record substantial growth through 2035.

By target disease indication, the market includes:



Influenza

Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Cytomegalovirus Diseases

Influenza is expected to remain a prominent target segment, supported by increased vaccine research funding and stronger awareness among governments and non-profit organizations of the need for prevention and outbreak control.

Companies and Organizations Covered



Arcturus Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

BioNTech

CureVac

GSK

Moderna

mRNA Victoria

Pfizer Sanofi

Insights Provided by the Report

The report evaluates the number of mRNA therapeutics developers operating in Australia, leading market participants, major industry trends and factors influencing future development. It also examines current and projected market value, CAGR, competitive conditions, barriers to commercialization and the distribution of opportunities across key segments.

Revenue forecasts for the overall market and its sub-segments can help established companies and emerging entrants assess commercial potential. Analysis of market drivers, challenges, customer demand and competitive activity supports data-driven investment, partnership and product development decisions. The findings can also assist new entrants in developing market strategies and identifying commercially viable opportunities.

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Key Attributes

