Bemen Foundation Announces 2026 M.E.N. Summit In Colorado, Bringing Men Together To Address Wellness, Relationships, And Personal Growth

MENAFN - GetNews) The October 24 event, themed "The Summit Within," will feature four national speakers, interactive sessions, and practical tools to help men strengthen their lives, families, and communities.

CENTENNIAL, CO - October 16, 2026 - BeMen Foundation Inc., a Colorado-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to male wellness, will host the 2026 Masculine Empowerment Network (M.E.N.) Summit on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM at The Village Workspace, located at 7173 S. Havana St. #600, Centennial, CO 80112. Under the theme“The Summit Within” and the message“Stronger Men – Better World,” the event will bring together adult men and teenage boys ages 13–17 for a day of honest conversations, personal reflection, practical guidance, and meaningful connections.

The summit seeks to address the challenges facing men today by providing an environment where participants can examine their lives, strengthen relationships, develop healthier habits, and connect with others who share a commitment to personal growth.

Organized by BeMen founder Brett“Zach” Zachman, the gathering will feature four national speakers presenting TEDx-style talks, followed by interactive breakout sessions that encourage participants to apply what they learn.

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Four National Speakers to Address Key Areas of Men's Wellness

The 2026 M.E.N. Summit will feature four speakers addressing key aspects of men's personal development, including mental toughness, emotional intelligence, financial freedom, and physical fitness. Each speaker will share insights and practical strategies intended to help participants assess their current challenges and take meaningful steps toward healthier, more fulfilling lives.

The featured speakers and their presentation topics include:



John Register - Mental Toughness: Exploring the role of mental resilience in overcoming adversity, facing personal challenges, and developing the determination to move forward.

Jayson Gaddis - Emotional Intelligence: Examining emotional awareness, communication, and the skills men need to build healthier relationships with themselves and others.

Mike Wilk - Financial Freedom: Addressing financial well-being, personal responsibility, and the importance of developing habits that support greater financial stability and independence. Dr. James Rouse - Physical Fitness: Discussing the importance of physical health, daily habits, and personal wellness in supporting a healthier, more active life.

Following each presentation, attendees will participate in breakout sessions intended to encourage discussion, personal reflection, and practical application of the ideas presented. The format reflects BeMen's commitment to moving beyond motivational speeches and helping men make meaningful changes in their everyday lives.

“Men are facing more pressure than ever,” said Zachman, a Denver native, father of two grown sons, and longtime advocate for male wellness.“The Summit is a day of meaningful conversations, practical tools, personal reflection, and authentic connection with men committed to becoming better tomorrow than they are today.”

The summit centers on three principles: Real Conversations! Real Connection! Real Growth! Through four TEDx-style presentations by national speakers, breakout sessions following each talk, and guided discussions, participants will have opportunities to examine personal challenges and explore practical solutions. The program includes BeMen's Five Pillars of Male Wellness rubric and The Slight Edge lifestyle approach, which focuses on creating daily disciplines that support long-term personal growth.

Addressing the Challenges Facing Men and Families

BeMen's mission stems from concerns about men's emotional health, family relationships, and their roles in society. The organization promotes a healthier view of masculinity through its Five Pillars of Male Wellness and its call for men to rediscover the Gentleman, Hero, and Warrior within themselves.

At the heart of BeMen's mission is a question: What does it mean to be a man in 2026? The organization challenges the belief that men must reject emotions or vulnerability to demonstrate masculinity. Instead, BeMen encourages men to embrace wellness, emotional awareness, and personal responsibility as essential parts of healthy masculinity. Its message is direct:“Wellness is not wussy, feelings are not feminine, and masculinity is not toxic!”

BeMen encourages men to reconnect with three qualities the organization believes exist within every man: the Gentleman, representing chivalry and respect for others; the Hero, representing positive male role models; and the Warrior, representing the internal struggles of the heart, mind, and soul. Through its Five Pillars of Male Wellness, BeMen offers a framework to help men develop these qualities in their daily lives.

BeMen identifies three major areas of concern that it believes demand greater public attention: suicide among men, intimate partner violence, and children growing up without active involvement from their biological fathers. The organization cites figures indicating that men experience suicide rates three to five times higher than women, one in three women report intimate partner violence during their lifetimes, and one in three children grow up without active involvement from their biological fathers. BeMen views these issues as reasons to encourage healthier masculinity, stronger family relationships, and greater personal accountability.

Rather than approach these issues through political or religious agendas, BeMen seeks to create opportunities for men to discuss their experiences, identify areas for personal growth, and develop practical ways to improve their lives.

The organization maintains that emotional wellness, healthy relationships, and personal accountability are central to developing men who contribute positively to their families and communities.

A Different Approach to Men's Personal Development

Unlike traditional motivational conferences, the M.E.N. Summit places a strong focus on honest dialogue, mutual encouragement, and practical action.

The event welcomes men who want to improve their personal and professional lives, strengthen family relationships, or find greater purpose and direction.

Attendees can expect:



Interactive breakout sessions: Group discussions following each presentation to encourage reflection and meaningful dialogue.

The Five Pillars of Male Wellness: An introduction to BeMen's framework for evaluating and improving personal well-being.

The Slight Edge approach: Practical guidance on building daily habits and disciplines that support lasting personal growth.

Peer connection and support: Opportunities to meet other men, share experiences, and establish supportive relationships. Food and networking: Coffee, donuts, and a taco bar lunch, with free parking available.

Organizers stress that the summit is not intended to promote gurus, hype, or unrealistic promises. Participants will not encounter boot-camp attitudes, guilt trips, shaming, political agendas, religious sermons, or aggressive marketing pitches. Instead, the event will focus on genuine conversations, peer encouragement, personal challenges, and practical tools that men can apply to their relationships, leadership, and overall wellness.

The goal is to provide a welcoming environment where participants can speak openly, listen to different perspectives, and leave with ideas they can apply in everyday life.

From Personal Experience to a Mission of Helping Men

The inspiration for BeMen began more than two decades ago when founder Brett“Zach” Zachman experienced separation and divorce. Over the following years, he watched seven of his closest male friends face similar circumstances. After moving beyond the initial challenges of his own divorce, Zachman began asking a question that would shape his future work:“Where do men go in our adult lives when the crap hits the fan?”

Zachman could identify only two common destinations: bars and churches. He believed neither offered a suitable answer for every man seeking support during difficult times. That realization helped inspire the creation of BeMen, an organization intended to provide fellowship, resources, and a supportive community for men facing life's challenges.

Today, Zachman draws on his background in business development, financial coaching, and public speaking to advance the organization's mission.

According to Zachman, BeMen's nonprofit approach has been well received by men who appreciate that the organization does not pursue a political, religious, or personal financial agenda. Zachman and the organization's Advisory Council volunteer their time, and the four speakers participating in the 2026 M.E.N. Summit have agreed to waive their speaking fees. Their contributions reflect a shared commitment to supporting men's wellness and making the event accessible to more participants.

Encouraging the Next Generation of Men

A key part of the 2026 summit is its inclusion of teenage boys ages 13–17.

By welcoming younger participants alongside adult men, BeMen hopes to encourage conversations about responsibility, character, emotional wellness, and the importance of positive male role models.

The event offers an opportunity for fathers, mentors, and other adult male role models to participate with younger men in discussions about the challenges and expectations they face.

BeMen believes that providing young men with positive examples of masculinity can contribute to healthier relationships and stronger communities.

BeMen believes that men can make meaningful changes in their lives when they have access to positive relationships, practical resources, and opportunities for honest self-reflection. The 2026 M.E.N. Summit invites participants to connect, collaborate, listen, learn, and grow alongside other men committed to personal development. Guided by its message,“Stronger Men – Better World,” the organization encourages every participant to recognize his purpose and take meaningful steps to become a better man tomorrow than he is today.

Registration and Event Information

The 2026 M.E.N. Summit will take place on Saturday, October 24, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The Village Workspace, located at 7173 S. Havana St., Suite 600, Centennial, CO 80112.

Adult tickets cost $50, and admission is free for teenage boys ages 13–17 when accompanied by an adult who purchases a ticket. Ticket proceeds support BeMen's nonprofit work in the local community.

The event includes coffee, donuts, a taco bar lunch, speaker presentations, breakout sessions, networking opportunities, and free parking.

Although the M.E.N. Summit is a men-only event, BeMen encourages women who learn about the gathering to invite men in their lives who may benefit from attending. The organization welcomes referrals from wives, mothers, sisters, friends, and other supporters who recognize the value of positive male relationships and personal development.

For event details, visit . Tickets are available at.

About BeMen Foundation Inc.

BeMen Foundation Inc. is a Colorado-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on male wellness and the development of healthy masculinity. Founded by Brett“Zach” Zachman, BeMen encourages men to rediscover the Gentleman, Hero, and Warrior within themselves through its Five Pillars of Male Wellness. The organization provides fellowship, resources, educational events, and opportunities for personal growth without political, religious, or financial agendas. Through the Masculine Empowerment Network and initiatives such as the annual M.E.N. Summit, BeMen seeks to help men build healthier lives, stronger relationships, and more connected communities.

Contact information:

Brett“Zach” Zachman Founder, BeMen Foundation Inc. Email: ... Phone: (720) 320-7991 Website: