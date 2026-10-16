Fort Lauderdale's Nicholas Estate Buyers Unveils Holiday Collection Of Luxury Watches And Designer Jewelry

MENAFN - GetNews)Nicholas Estate Buyers, a fifth-generation jeweler in Fort Lauderdale, has unveiled a hand-curated holiday collection of pre-owned luxury watches and designer jewelry for shoppers across Broward County and South Florida Estate Buyers, a fifth-generation jeweler in Fort Lauderdale, has unveiled a hand-curated holiday collection of pre-owned luxury watches and designer jewelry for shoppers across Broward County and South Florida.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - October 16, 2026 - Nicholas Estate Buyers, a fifth-generation jeweler on East Oakland Park Boulevard, has unveiled its holiday collection of pre-owned luxury watches and designer jewelry ahead of Thanksgiving and Christmas. The hand-curated collection is now available to view in the Fort Lauderdale store and online at nicholasestatebuyers. It gives shoppers across Broward County, Boca Raton and greater South Florida an early start on holiday gifting.

The collection brings together pre-owned watches from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and Cartier, alongside designer jewelry from Van Cleef & Arpels, Cartier, Bvlgari, Tiffany & Co. and David Yurman. It also includes signed and vintage estate pieces from earlier decades. The selection was assembled with holiday gifting in mind, from milestone anniversary gifts to first luxury watches and pieces intended to be passed down. Shoppers from Las Olas to Boca Raton can browse the pre-owned luxury watches and jewelry online before visiting the store.

Every piece in the collection has been examined at the store's bench in Fort Lauderdale before reaching the case. Jewelry is assessed by Nicholas Toubia, a GIA Graduate Gemologist. The Graduate Gemologist diploma is awarded by the Gemological Institute of America, the nonprofit institute that developed the standard system for grading diamonds. Watches are checked for reference number, movement condition, and originality of the dial.

For pre-owned luxury goods, that disclosure carries weight. A signed bracelet or a vintage watch often comes with a history, and the team at Nicholas Estate Buyers explains the materials, condition, and, where known, the era of each item before it is sold. The aim is for every buyer to leave knowing exactly what they purchased.

"This season we have hand-curated a collection of watches and jewelry specifically for the holidays," said Nicholas Toubia, COO and GIA Graduate Gemologist at Nicholas Estate Buyers. "Every piece has been examined at our bench here in Fort Lauderdale, and we can share the story behind each one. We invite families across Broward County and South Florida to browse the collection online or visit us on East Oakland Park Boulevard, take their time, and find something meaningful for the people they love."

Alongside the holiday collection, Nicholas Estate Buyers continues to buy gold, platinum, silver, diamonds, jewelry, and luxury watches from the public. The store buys scrap and dental gold, bullion, coins, sterling silverware and 10K to 24K jewelry, with no minimum. The store tests and weighs gold and precious metals in front of the seller and prices them against the day's spot market; every offer is free and carries no obligation. Residents who want to sell ahead of the holidays can learn more about the store's work as gold buyers in Fort Lauderdal, with payment available by cash, check, or wire.

Nicholas Estate Buyers is located at 2821 E Oakland Park Blvd in Fort Lauderdale, close to Galt Ocean Mile, Coral Ridge, Wilton Manors, and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. The store is open Monday to Friday from 10 am to 6 pm, Saturday from 11 am to 5 pm, and closed Sunday. Visitors may walk in or book an appointment by calling (786) 281-1287. More information about the collection is available from Nicholas Estate Buyers.

About Nicholas Estate Buyers

Nicholas Estate Buyers is a fifth-generation jeweler based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, serving clients across Broward County and South Florida. The business buys and sells luxury watches, designer and estate jewelry, gold, diamonds, and precious stones, with a GIA Graduate Gemologist on site. Nicholas Estate Buyers is affiliated with the Jewelers Vigilance Committee, Jewelers of America and the Jewelers Board of Trade, and holds a 4.9-star rating across 60+ Google reviews. Its mission is to give every client a clear, unhurried explanation of what each piece is and what it is worth.