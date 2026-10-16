Ukrainian Air Defenses Down 114 Out Of 149 Russian Drones Launched At Ukraine Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

As reported, starting at 18:00 on Thursday, October 15, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 149 strike drones, including Shahed-type drones, Gerbera drones, and Parodiya-type decoy drones. Of these, 108 Shahed drones were jet-powered.

The launches were carried out from the area of the Russian town of Oryol, as well as from the temporarily occupied areas of Hvardiiske in Crimea and Donetsk.

The enemy attack was countered by Ukrainian combat aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:30 on Friday, October 16, Ukrainian air defenses had shot down or jammed 114 Russian drones, including 77 jet-powered Shahed drones, as well as Gerbera and other types of drones.

Hits by 27 enemy aerial weapons were recorded at 24 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at 14 locations.

The Air Force emphasized that Russian UAVs are still present in Ukrainian airspace and the attack is ongoing. Citizens are urged to follow safety precautions.

Ukraine reports over 300 frontline clashes in past 24 hours, with most Russian attacks in Pokrovsk sector

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Odesa region, enemy strikes damaged private homes, an energy facility, and a household goods manufacturing company. Casualties were reported.