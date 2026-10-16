Zelensky To Discuss Energy, Air Defense And Financial Support In Brussels

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian President made the statemen t after arriving at the EU summit during a joint media appearance with the Presidents of the European Council and European Commission, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“Of course, we want to end this war as soon as possible. Now, we do not see signals from Russian side that they are ready to end this war. That is why we have to prepare for the winter. Winter package is not only energy, it is also air defense and funding,” Zelensky said.

He clarified that the financial assistance would cover not only this year but also next year.

The President thanked EU leaders for opening two negotiating clusters and expressed hope that two more could be opened by the end of the year.

“Thank you for two [negotiating] clusters. We will work and do everything to open two last clusters by the end of the year. I am sure that we will do it,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that he was grateful for the European Union's tremendous support – from the European Council, the European Commission and the leaders of EU member states, who have been helping Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

“It is crucial, and we count on the support,” the head of state said.

, Macron discuss ways to counter Russian air attack

As reported, today the leaders of EU member states will discuss issues related to Ukraine and hear from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky's schedule also includes a number of bilateral meetings, including with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa, and European leaders.

On October 13, at an intergovernmental conference in Luxembourg, the EU officially opened two more negotiating clusters in Ukraine's EU accession talks.

Photo: European Union