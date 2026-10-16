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Trump Says US Has Temporarily Halted Ammunition Sales To Allies To Replenish Stockpiles

Trump Says US Has Temporarily Halted Ammunition Sales To Allies To Replenish Stockpiles


Date: 2026-10-16 05:36:32

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

The United States has temporarily suspended sales of domestically produced ammunition to its allies, redirecting supplies to replenish its own military stockpiles.

US President Donald Trump made the announcement in an interview with Newsmax.

“We've been keeping the ammunition for ourselves lately because we need it ourselves. Once we've replenished our stockpiles sufficiently, we'll allow our allies to buy it from us again,” the US leader said.

Concerns over dwindling US ammunition stockpiles have intensified in recent months. The Washington Post has reported that the war in the Middle East has placed significant pressure on American inventories of key weapons systems, affecting Washington's ability to supply arms to its allies.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is accelerating weapons and ammunition production to replenish depleted stockpiles. In September, the US government signed a $20.7 billion contract with Raytheon to increase production of Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM).

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