World Bank Mobilizes Nearly $100 Million In Private Capital In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The World Bank Group mobilized approximately $100 million in private capital in Azerbaijan during the 2026 fiscal year, supporting the country's efforts to strengthen economic competitiveness and promote sustainable development.

According to the World Bank, its Country Partnership Framework for Azerbaijan sets out a roadmap for the country's transition toward a more competitive and inclusive economy.

The framework is structured around two principal objectives: increasing productivity and creating better employment opportunities, and strengthening economic resilience and sustainability.

Particular emphasis is placed on job creation, the development of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and improving access to sustainable financing.

The World Bank also identifies the development of the Middle Corridor as an important priority, with a focus on strengthening Azerbaijan's role in international trade and transit.

Other areas of cooperation include modernizing digital infrastructure and encouraging the adoption of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

The framework also seeks to attract additional private investment, expand renewable energy projects and improve the efficiency of water resource management.

Through these initiatives, the World Bank aims to support economic diversification, strengthen private-sector participation and contribute to Azerbaijan's long-term development objectives.