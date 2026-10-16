Global Use Of Direct Energy Devices In Laparoscopic Surgery, 20222032: A Market Analysis Of Bipolar, Monopolar And Electrosurgical Generator Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advanced bipolar vessel sealing and a sustained preference for disposable instruments are expected to lift the global market from about US$2.7 billion in 2025 to US$3.4 billion by 2032. Over the same period, the growth of robotic-assisted surgery and the risk of electrothermal injury constrain demand for traditional laparoscopic energy devices.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Direct Energy Device Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Global | 2026-2032 | Includes: Electrosurgical Generators, Monopolar Electrodes, and 1 more" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global direct energy device market was valued at nearly $2.725 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach nearly $3.4 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 3.3%. Market growth is being supported by demand for advanced surgical energy platforms, disposable instruments and multifunctional technologies used across laparoscopic procedures.

The report analyzes bipolar devices, monopolar electrodes and electrosurgical generators, providing market data from 2022 through 2032. Coverage includes unit sales, average selling prices, market size, growth rates, market shares, forecasts, competitive positioning, product portfolios, company profiles, and recent mergers and acquisitions.

Direct Energy Device Market Trends

Advanced energy instruments that combine dissection, coagulation and vessel sealing are becoming increasingly important in general surgery, gynecology and urology. By consolidating multiple functions into one instrument, these products can reduce instrument exchanges, support operating room efficiency and increase per-procedure value.

Advanced bipolar devices are expected to remain a major contributor to global market growth. Their vessel-sealing capabilities, controlled energy delivery and reduced thermal spread support surgeon and hospital priorities related to safety, precision and procedural efficiency. Monopolar electrodes continue to be widely used because of established clinical familiarity and lower cost, while electrosurgical generators remain central to operating room energy platforms.

Disposable direct energy devices account for the majority of unit sales and manufacturer revenue across most regions. Hospitals continue to favor disposable products for consistent performance, infection control, standardized workflows and reduced reprocessing requirements. Although reusable devices may lower per-case costs, logistical and operational considerations continue to support demand for disposable alternatives.

Integrated generator platforms are another important technology trend. Systems capable of supporting multiple energy types through a single generator can improve operating room flexibility and enable hospitals to standardize equipment across different procedure categories.

Market Growth Limiters

Robotic-assisted surgery is changing demand patterns for traditional laparoscopic direct energy devices. As more complex procedures move to robotic platforms, purchasing increasingly shifts toward robotic-compatible instruments and proprietary energy ecosystems. Intuitive Surgical, for example, offers energy instruments designed for da Vinci X and da Vinci Xi systems, concentrating a portion of procedure-related spending within its robotic platform.

Electrothermal injury also remains an important consideration, particularly for monopolar devices. Associated clinical and litigation risks influence surgeon training, product selection and hospital purchasing decisions. Advanced bipolar and vessel sealing technologies may benefit where improved energy control is prioritized over the lower acquisition cost of monopolar instruments.

Market Segmentation and Geographic Coverage



Bipolar devices: Analyzed through market size, unit sales, average selling prices, growth rates and market shares.

Monopolar electrodes: Assessed across surgical demand, pricing trends, safety considerations and regional adoption. Electrosurgical generators: Evaluated based on installed demand, platform integration and compatibility with multiple energy technologies.

The report provides global coverage across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Market revenue is modeled using unit sales and average selling prices, with segmentation by device type supporting detailed assessments of historical and forecast demand.

Competitive Landscape

Medtronic led the global direct energy device market in 2025, accounting for more than half of worldwide revenue. Its LigaSureT vessel sealing portfolio benefits from strong brand recognition, broad clinical adoption and use across traditional laparoscopic and robotic-assisted procedures.

Ethicon ranked as the second-leading competitor. Its ENSEALT, HARMONICT and MegadyneT portfolios are supported by the DUALTOT Energy System, which enables advanced bipolar and ultrasonic energy delivery through a single generator. This integrated approach supports operating room flexibility and workflow efficiency.

Olympus held the third-leading market position. Its THUNDERBEATT product combines direct and ultrasonic energy, while the POWERSEALT platform strengthens the company's presence in advanced vessel sealing and traditional energy applications.

Report Scope and Deliverables

The report includes 60 pages of narrative analysis, tables and figures, supported by 5 charts and 22 figures covering market segmentation, competitive performance and key industry metrics. Historical data extends to 2022, the base year is 2025, and forecasts continue through 2032.

Available licensing options include single-user, site and enterprise access. The report supports manufacturers, investors, healthcare organizations and strategic decision-makers seeking to evaluate direct energy device market growth, benchmark leading competitors, assess pricing and unit trends, and understand the impact of disposable instruments, advanced bipolar platforms, robotic-assisted surgery and safety considerations.

Key Topics Covered:

Research Methodology

Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection

Step 2: Prepare Data Systems And Perform Secondary Research

Step 3: Preparation For Interviews & Questionnaire Design

Step 4: Performing Primary Research

Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates

Step 6: Market Forecast And Analysis

Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities

Step 8: Final Review And Market Release

Step 9: Customer Feedback And Market Monitoring

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