US American Football Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2030 $352 Million Growth Opportunity Driven By Youth, Women, And Flag Football

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth is fueled by youth, women and flag football participation, customizable gear demand, athlete collaborations, and expanding online retail.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "American Football Equipment Market in the US 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The American football equipment market in the US is projected to expand by USD 352.0 million from 2025-2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3%. Market growth is supported by increasing youth participation, the rising popularity of American football and stronger demand for customizable equipment. The report provides market size and forecast data, industry trends, growth drivers, challenges and a competitive assessment covering approximately 25 vendors.

Growing participation among women is expected to create additional opportunities for American football equipment manufacturers during the forecast period. The continued expansion of youth flag football is also increasing demand for training products, balls, footwear and protective equipment. At the same time, collaborations between athletes and equipment manufacturers are helping brands improve product visibility, strengthen customer engagement and introduce products aligned with player preferences.

American football equipment market segmentation by product:



Protective gear

Helmets

Cleats

Balls Training equipment

Protective gear and helmets remain essential product categories as professional and amateur organizations prioritize player safety and equipment performance. Demand for cleats, balls and training equipment is also benefiting from the expansion of organized leagues, school programs, recreational competitions and flag football initiatives.

Market segmentation by End-User:



Professional Amateur

The amateur segment includes demand generated by youth leagues, educational institutions, community programs and recreational players. Increasing access to organized football programs is expected to support equipment purchases, while professional users continue to require advanced products developed for performance, durability and protection.

Market segmentation by retail channel:



Specialty and sports shops

Department and discount stores Online retail

Specialty and sports shops provide access to performance-focused products and established brands, while department and discount stores serve customers seeking broad product availability and competitive pricing. Online retail is becoming increasingly important as consumers compare products, evaluate customization options and purchase equipment through brand websites and digital marketplaces.

Geographic coverage:



North America US

The report examines historical and forecast market data alongside key commercial factors, including pricing, profit, competition and promotional activity. Its findings are based on a combination of primary and secondary research, including input from key industry participants. Qualitative and quantitative analysis is used to assess market conditions, identify influential trends and support accurate growth projections.

The competitive landscape includes Adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Big Game USA LLC, Certor Sports LLC, Champro Sports, Cutters Sports., First Team Inc, Franklin Sports Inc., Grip Boost Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co., Riddell Sports Group Inc, Rogers Athletic, Shock Doctor Inc., Under Armour Inc., VOIT Corp. and Xenith LLC.

Vendor analysis evaluates leading companies, competitive positioning and market strategies to help organizations identify growth opportunities. It also examines developments that may affect future performance, including changes in participation patterns, product customization, athlete partnerships and retail distribution. By combining market sizing, forecasting, segmentation and competitive intelligence, the report enables equipment manufacturers, retailers and investors to assess demand and develop informed strategies for the US American football equipment market.

Global American Football Equipment Market in the US Gains Momentum as Youth and Women's Participation Expands

The global American football equipment market in the US is positioned for continued development, supported by increasing youth participation and the growing involvement of women in the sport. These participation trends are influencing demand across the industry and creating opportunities for established sporting goods manufacturers, specialized equipment providers, and emerging market participants.

According to the market research report, rising youth participation in American football is a major driver of equipment demand. As more young athletes participate through schools, community programs, recreational leagues, and organized clubs, the need for suitable football equipment continues to support market activity. This demand spans multiple product categories and gives suppliers opportunities to address the requirements of athletes, teams, coaches, educational institutions, and sports organizations.

An analyst from the research team identified the growing participation of women in American football as a key market trend gaining momentum. Greater involvement by women is broadening the sport's participant base and contributing to changing equipment requirements. This development may encourage manufacturers and vendors to expand their product strategies, enhance product availability, and respond to the needs of a more diverse group of athletes.

The competitive landscape includes multinational athletic brands, sporting goods companies, protective equipment specialists, and businesses focused specifically on American football. Companies recognized as key players in the global American football equipment market in the US include Adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Big Game USA LLC, Certor Sports LLC, Champro Sports, Cutters Sports., First Team Inc, Franklin Sports Inc., Grip Boost Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co., Riddell Sports Group Inc, Rogers Athletic, Shock Doctor Inc., Under Armour Inc., VOIT Corp., and Xenith LLC.

Competition among these American football equipment companies reflects the breadth of the market and the range of organizations serving athletes at different levels of play. Major sportswear brands bring extensive distribution capabilities and broad product portfolios, while specialized vendors contribute expertise in areas such as protective equipment, training products, team supplies, and performance accessories. This varied vendor environment allows market participants to pursue opportunities across youth, amateur, educational, recreational, and organized football programs.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market and vendor landscape, helping industry stakeholders evaluate the factors shaping competition and demand. It also includes a SWOT analysis of key vendors, examining their respective strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats within the American football equipment industry. The analysis offers insight into competitive positioning and the business conditions affecting leading suppliers.

The study was developed through an objective combination of primary and secondary research. Primary inputs included perspectives from key industry participants, while secondary information was used to support and validate the market assessment. This methodology provides a structured view of current market dynamics, prominent vendors, participation trends, and growth drivers.

With youth involvement supporting demand and women's participation emerging as an influential trend, the American football equipment market in the US is evolving alongside the sport's expanding audience. Vendors that monitor athlete requirements, participation patterns, and competitive developments will be better positioned to identify relevant opportunities within this changing market landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



Executive Summary - Chart on Market Overview

Executive Summary - Data Table on Market Overview

Executive Summary - Chart on Country Market Characteristics

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Product

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user

Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Retail Channel Executive Summary - Chart on Company Market Positioning

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

Overview on factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem



Chart on Parent Market Data Table on - Parent Market

3.2 Market characteristics

Chart on Market characteristics analysis

3.3 Value chain analysis

Chart on Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

Data Table on Offerings of companies included in the market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

Market segments

4.3 Market size 2025

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2025-2030



Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 American Football Equipment Market in US 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Data Table on American Football Equipment Market in US 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.2 Product segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Product Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.3 End-user segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - End-user Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

5.4 Retail Channel segment analysis 2020 - 2024

Historic Market Size - Retail Channel Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on American Football Equipment Market in US

7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2025 and 2030

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of buyers - Impact of key factors 2025 and 2030

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Bargaining power of suppliers - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.4 Threat of new entrants

Threat of new entrants - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.5 Threat of substitutes

Threat of substitutes - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.6 Threat of rivalry

Threat of rivalry - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030

7.7 Market condition

Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2025 and 2030

8 Market Segmentation by Product

8.1 Market segments



Chart on Product - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Product - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

8.2 Comparison by Product



Chart on Comparison by Product Data Table on Comparison by Product

8.3 Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Protective gear - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Protective gear - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.4 Helmets - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Helmets - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Helmets - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Helmets - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Helmets - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.5 Cleats - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Cleats - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Cleats - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Cleats - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Cleats - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.6 Balls - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Balls - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Balls - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Balls - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Balls - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.7 Training equipment - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Training equipment - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Training equipment - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Training equipment - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Training equipment - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

8.8 Market opportunity by Product



Market opportunity by Product ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

9 Market Segmentation by End-user

9.1 Market segments



Chart on End-user - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on End-user - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

9.2 Comparison by End-user



Chart on Comparison by End-user Data Table on Comparison by End-user

9.3 Professional - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Professional - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Professional - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Professional - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Professional - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.4 Amateur - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Amateur - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Amateur - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Amateur - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Amateur - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

9.5 Market opportunity by End-user



Market opportunity by End-user ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

10 Market Segmentation by Retail Channel

10.1 Market segments



Chart on Retail Channel - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Retail Channel - Market share 2025-2030 (%)

10.2 Comparison by Retail Channel



Chart on Comparison by Retail Channel Data Table on Comparison by Retail Channel

10.3 Specialty and sports shops - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Specialty and sports shops - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Specialty and sports shops - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Specialty and sports shops - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Specialty and sports shops - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.4 Department and discount stores - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Department and discount stores - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Department and discount stores - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Department and discount stores - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Department and discount stores - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.5 Online retail - Market size and forecast 2025-2030



Chart on Online retail - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Data Table on Online retail - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million)

Chart on Online retail - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Online retail - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)

10.6 Market opportunity by Retail Channel



Market opportunity by Retail Channel ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Retail Channel ($ million)

11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview

Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity

12.1 Market drivers



Increasing participation by youth in American football

Rising popularity of American football Growing demand for customizable American football equipment

12.2 Market challenges



High sports injuries

Lack of participation by some communities Need for compliance with safety standards and regulations

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030

12.4 Market opportunities



Growing participation of women in American football

Rising growth of flag football among youth Growing collaborations between American football equipment manufacturers and athletes

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation

13.3 Landscape disruption

Overview on factors of disruption

13.4 Industry risks

Impact of key risks on business

14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

Companies covered

14.2 Company ranking index

Company ranking index

14.3 Market positioning of companies

Matrix on companies position and classification

14.4 Adidas AG



Adidas AG - Overview

Adidas AG - Business segments

Adidas AG - Key news

Adidas AG - Key offerings

Adidas AG - Segment focus SWOT

14.5 Amer Sports Corp.



Amer Sports Corp. - Overview

Amer Sports Corp. - Product / Service

Amer Sports Corp. - Key offerings SWOT

14.6 ANTA Sports Products Ltd.



ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Overview

ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Business segments

ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Key news

ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Key offerings

ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Segment focus SWOT

14.7 Big Game USA LLC



Big Game USA LLC - Overview

Big Game USA LLC - Product / Service

Big Game USA LLC - Key offerings SWOT

14.8 Champro Sports



Champro Sports - Overview

Champro Sports - Product / Service

Champro Sports - Key offerings SWOT

14.9 First Team Inc



First Team Inc - Overview

First Team Inc - Product / Service

First Team Inc - Key offerings SWOT

14.10 Franklin Sports Inc.



Franklin Sports Inc. - Overview

Franklin Sports Inc. - Product / Service

Franklin Sports Inc. - Key offerings SWOT

14.11 Grip Boost Inc.



Grip Boost Inc. - Overview

Grip Boost Inc. - Product / Service

Grip Boost Inc. - Key offerings SWOT

14.12 New Balance Athletics Inc.



New Balance Athletics Inc. - Overview

New Balance Athletics Inc. - Product / Service

New Balance Athletics Inc. - Key news

New Balance Athletics Inc. - Key offerings SWOT

14.13 Nike Inc.



Nike Inc. - Overview

Nike Inc. - Business segments

Nike Inc. - Key news

Nike Inc. - Key offerings

Nike Inc. - Segment focus SWOT

14.14 Riddell Sports Group Inc



Riddell Sports Group Inc - Overview

Riddell Sports Group Inc - Product / Service

Riddell Sports Group Inc - Key offerings SWOT

14.15 Rogers Athletic



Rogers Athletic - Overview

Rogers Athletic - Product / Service

Rogers Athletic - Key offerings SWOT

14.16 Shock Doctor Inc.



Shock Doctor Inc. - Overview

Shock Doctor Inc. - Product / Service

Shock Doctor Inc. - Key offerings SWOT

14.17 Under Armour Inc.



Under Armour Inc. - Overview

Under Armour Inc. - Business segments

Under Armour Inc. - Key news

Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings

Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus SWOT

14.18 VOIT Corp.



VOIT Corp. - Overview

VOIT Corp. - Product / Service

VOIT Corp. - Key offerings SWOT

15 Appendix

15.1 Scope of the report



Market definition

Objectives Notes and caveats

15.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist



Inclusions checklist Exclusions checklist

15.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

15.4 Research methodology

15.5 Data procurement

Information sources

15.6 Data validation

15.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing

15.8 Data synthesis

15.9 360 degree market analysis

15.10 List of abbreviations

List of Exhibits [177]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Adidas AG

Amer Sports Corp.

ANTA Sports Products Ltd.

Big Game USA LLC

Certor Sports LLC

Champro Sports

Cutters Sports.

First Team Inc

Franklin Sports Inc.

Grip Boost Inc.

New Balance Athletics Inc.

Nike Inc.

Rawlings Sporting Goods Co.

Riddell Sports Group Inc

Rogers Athletic

Shock Doctor Inc.

Under Armour Inc.

VOIT Corp. Xenith LLC

For more information about this report visit

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