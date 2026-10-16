US American Football Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2030 $352 Million Growth Opportunity Driven By Youth, Women, And Flag Football
Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "American Football Equipment Market in the US 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The American football equipment market in the US is projected to expand by USD 352.0 million from 2025-2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3%. Market growth is supported by increasing youth participation, the rising popularity of American football and stronger demand for customizable equipment. The report provides market size and forecast data, industry trends, growth drivers, challenges and a competitive assessment covering approximately 25 vendors.
Growing participation among women is expected to create additional opportunities for American football equipment manufacturers during the forecast period. The continued expansion of youth flag football is also increasing demand for training products, balls, footwear and protective equipment. At the same time, collaborations between athletes and equipment manufacturers are helping brands improve product visibility, strengthen customer engagement and introduce products aligned with player preferences.
American football equipment market segmentation by product:
- Protective gear Helmets Cleats Balls Training equipment
Protective gear and helmets remain essential product categories as professional and amateur organizations prioritize player safety and equipment performance. Demand for cleats, balls and training equipment is also benefiting from the expansion of organized leagues, school programs, recreational competitions and flag football initiatives.
Market segmentation by End-User:
- Professional Amateur
The amateur segment includes demand generated by youth leagues, educational institutions, community programs and recreational players. Increasing access to organized football programs is expected to support equipment purchases, while professional users continue to require advanced products developed for performance, durability and protection.
Market segmentation by retail channel:
- Specialty and sports shops Department and discount stores Online retail
Specialty and sports shops provide access to performance-focused products and established brands, while department and discount stores serve customers seeking broad product availability and competitive pricing. Online retail is becoming increasingly important as consumers compare products, evaluate customization options and purchase equipment through brand websites and digital marketplaces.
Geographic coverage:
- North America US
The report examines historical and forecast market data alongside key commercial factors, including pricing, profit, competition and promotional activity. Its findings are based on a combination of primary and secondary research, including input from key industry participants. Qualitative and quantitative analysis is used to assess market conditions, identify influential trends and support accurate growth projections.
The competitive landscape includes Adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Big Game USA LLC, Certor Sports LLC, Champro Sports, Cutters Sports., First Team Inc, Franklin Sports Inc., Grip Boost Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co., Riddell Sports Group Inc, Rogers Athletic, Shock Doctor Inc., Under Armour Inc., VOIT Corp. and Xenith LLC.
Vendor analysis evaluates leading companies, competitive positioning and market strategies to help organizations identify growth opportunities. It also examines developments that may affect future performance, including changes in participation patterns, product customization, athlete partnerships and retail distribution. By combining market sizing, forecasting, segmentation and competitive intelligence, the report enables equipment manufacturers, retailers and investors to assess demand and develop informed strategies for the US American football equipment market.
Global American Football Equipment Market in the US Gains Momentum as Youth and Women's Participation Expands
The global American football equipment market in the US is positioned for continued development, supported by increasing youth participation and the growing involvement of women in the sport. These participation trends are influencing demand across the industry and creating opportunities for established sporting goods manufacturers, specialized equipment providers, and emerging market participants.
According to the market research report, rising youth participation in American football is a major driver of equipment demand. As more young athletes participate through schools, community programs, recreational leagues, and organized clubs, the need for suitable football equipment continues to support market activity. This demand spans multiple product categories and gives suppliers opportunities to address the requirements of athletes, teams, coaches, educational institutions, and sports organizations.
An analyst from the research team identified the growing participation of women in American football as a key market trend gaining momentum. Greater involvement by women is broadening the sport's participant base and contributing to changing equipment requirements. This development may encourage manufacturers and vendors to expand their product strategies, enhance product availability, and respond to the needs of a more diverse group of athletes.
The competitive landscape includes multinational athletic brands, sporting goods companies, protective equipment specialists, and businesses focused specifically on American football. Companies recognized as key players in the global American football equipment market in the US include Adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., Big Game USA LLC, Certor Sports LLC, Champro Sports, Cutters Sports., First Team Inc, Franklin Sports Inc., Grip Boost Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., Rawlings Sporting Goods Co., Riddell Sports Group Inc, Rogers Athletic, Shock Doctor Inc., Under Armour Inc., VOIT Corp., and Xenith LLC.
Competition among these American football equipment companies reflects the breadth of the market and the range of organizations serving athletes at different levels of play. Major sportswear brands bring extensive distribution capabilities and broad product portfolios, while specialized vendors contribute expertise in areas such as protective equipment, training products, team supplies, and performance accessories. This varied vendor environment allows market participants to pursue opportunities across youth, amateur, educational, recreational, and organized football programs.
The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market and vendor landscape, helping industry stakeholders evaluate the factors shaping competition and demand. It also includes a SWOT analysis of key vendors, examining their respective strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats within the American football equipment industry. The analysis offers insight into competitive positioning and the business conditions affecting leading suppliers.
The study was developed through an objective combination of primary and secondary research. Primary inputs included perspectives from key industry participants, while secondary information was used to support and validate the market assessment. This methodology provides a structured view of current market dynamics, prominent vendors, participation trends, and growth drivers.
With youth involvement supporting demand and women's participation emerging as an influential trend, the American football equipment market in the US is evolving alongside the sport's expanding audience. Vendors that monitor athlete requirements, participation patterns, and competitive developments will be better positioned to identify relevant opportunities within this changing market landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
- Executive Summary - Chart on Market Overview Executive Summary - Data Table on Market Overview Executive Summary - Chart on Country Market Characteristics Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Product Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user Executive Summary - Chart on Market Segmentation by Retail Channel Executive Summary - Chart on Company Market Positioning
2 Market Analysis
2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation
2.3 Factors of disruption
- Overview on factors of disruption
2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030
3 Market Landscape
3.1 Market ecosystem
- Chart on Parent Market Data Table on - Parent Market
3.2 Market characteristics
- Chart on Market characteristics analysis
3.3 Value chain analysis
- Chart on Value chain analysis
4 Market Sizing
4.1 Market definition
- Data Table on Offerings of companies included in the market definition
4.2 Market segment analysis
- Market segments
4.3 Market size 2025
4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2025-2030
- Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
5 Historic Market Size
5.1 American Football Equipment Market in US 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Data Table on American Football Equipment Market in US 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.2 Product segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Product Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.3 End-user segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - End-user Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
5.4 Retail Channel segment analysis 2020 - 2024
- Historic Market Size - Retail Channel Segment 2020 - 2024 ($ million)
6 Qualitative Analysis
6.1 Impact of AI on American Football Equipment Market in US
7 Five Forces Analysis
7.1 Five forces summary
- Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2025 and 2030
7.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of buyers - Impact of key factors 2025 and 2030
7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Bargaining power of suppliers - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.4 Threat of new entrants
- Threat of new entrants - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.5 Threat of substitutes
- Threat of substitutes - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.6 Threat of rivalry
- Threat of rivalry - Impact of key factors in 2025 and 2030
7.7 Market condition
- Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2025 and 2030
8 Market Segmentation by Product
8.1 Market segments
- Chart on Product - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Product - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
8.2 Comparison by Product
- Chart on Comparison by Product Data Table on Comparison by Product
8.3 Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Protective gear - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Protective gear - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Protective gear - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.4 Helmets - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Helmets - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Helmets - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Helmets - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Helmets - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.5 Cleats - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Cleats - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Cleats - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Cleats - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Cleats - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.6 Balls - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Balls - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Balls - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Balls - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Balls - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.7 Training equipment - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Training equipment - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Training equipment - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Training equipment - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Training equipment - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
8.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Market opportunity by Product ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
9 Market Segmentation by End-user
9.1 Market segments
- Chart on End-user - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on End-user - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
9.2 Comparison by End-user
- Chart on Comparison by End-user Data Table on Comparison by End-user
9.3 Professional - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Professional - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Professional - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Professional - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Professional - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
9.4 Amateur - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Amateur - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Amateur - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Amateur - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Amateur - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
9.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Market opportunity by End-user ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)
10 Market Segmentation by Retail Channel
10.1 Market segments
- Chart on Retail Channel - Market share 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Retail Channel - Market share 2025-2030 (%)
10.2 Comparison by Retail Channel
- Chart on Comparison by Retail Channel Data Table on Comparison by Retail Channel
10.3 Specialty and sports shops - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Specialty and sports shops - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Specialty and sports shops - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Specialty and sports shops - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Specialty and sports shops - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.4 Department and discount stores - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Department and discount stores - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Department and discount stores - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Department and discount stores - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Department and discount stores - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.5 Online retail - Market size and forecast 2025-2030
- Chart on Online retail - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Data Table on Online retail - Market size and forecast 2025-2030 ($ million) Chart on Online retail - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%) Data Table on Online retail - Year-over-year growth 2025-2030 (%)
10.6 Market opportunity by Retail Channel
- Market opportunity by Retail Channel ($ million) Data Table on Market opportunity by Retail Channel ($ million)
11 Customer Landscape
11.1 Customer landscape overview
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity
12.1 Market drivers
- Increasing participation by youth in American football Rising popularity of American football Growing demand for customizable American football equipment
12.2 Market challenges
- High sports injuries Lack of participation by some communities Need for compliance with safety standards and regulations
12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges in 2025 and 2030
12.4 Market opportunities
- Growing participation of women in American football Rising growth of flag football among youth Growing collaborations between American football equipment manufacturers and athletes
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Landscape
- Overview on criticality of inputs and factors of differentiation
13.3 Landscape disruption
- Overview on factors of disruption
13.4 Industry risks
- Impact of key risks on business
14 Competitive Analysis
14.1 Companies profiled
- Companies covered
14.2 Company ranking index
- Company ranking index
14.3 Market positioning of companies
- Matrix on companies position and classification
14.4 Adidas AG
- Adidas AG - Overview Adidas AG - Business segments Adidas AG - Key news Adidas AG - Key offerings Adidas AG - Segment focus SWOT
14.5 Amer Sports Corp.
- Amer Sports Corp. - Overview Amer Sports Corp. - Product / Service Amer Sports Corp. - Key offerings SWOT
14.6 ANTA Sports Products Ltd.
- ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Overview ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Business segments ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Key news ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Key offerings ANTA Sports Products Ltd. - Segment focus SWOT
14.7 Big Game USA LLC
- Big Game USA LLC - Overview Big Game USA LLC - Product / Service Big Game USA LLC - Key offerings SWOT
14.8 Champro Sports
- Champro Sports - Overview Champro Sports - Product / Service Champro Sports - Key offerings SWOT
14.9 First Team Inc
- First Team Inc - Overview First Team Inc - Product / Service First Team Inc - Key offerings SWOT
14.10 Franklin Sports Inc.
- Franklin Sports Inc. - Overview Franklin Sports Inc. - Product / Service Franklin Sports Inc. - Key offerings SWOT
14.11 Grip Boost Inc.
- Grip Boost Inc. - Overview Grip Boost Inc. - Product / Service Grip Boost Inc. - Key offerings SWOT
14.12 New Balance Athletics Inc.
- New Balance Athletics Inc. - Overview New Balance Athletics Inc. - Product / Service New Balance Athletics Inc. - Key news New Balance Athletics Inc. - Key offerings SWOT
14.13 Nike Inc.
- Nike Inc. - Overview Nike Inc. - Business segments Nike Inc. - Key news Nike Inc. - Key offerings Nike Inc. - Segment focus SWOT
14.14 Riddell Sports Group Inc
- Riddell Sports Group Inc - Overview Riddell Sports Group Inc - Product / Service Riddell Sports Group Inc - Key offerings SWOT
14.15 Rogers Athletic
- Rogers Athletic - Overview Rogers Athletic - Product / Service Rogers Athletic - Key offerings SWOT
14.16 Shock Doctor Inc.
- Shock Doctor Inc. - Overview Shock Doctor Inc. - Product / Service Shock Doctor Inc. - Key offerings SWOT
14.17 Under Armour Inc.
- Under Armour Inc. - Overview Under Armour Inc. - Business segments Under Armour Inc. - Key news Under Armour Inc. - Key offerings Under Armour Inc. - Segment focus SWOT
14.18 VOIT Corp.
- VOIT Corp. - Overview VOIT Corp. - Product / Service VOIT Corp. - Key offerings SWOT
15 Appendix
15.1 Scope of the report
- Market definition Objectives Notes and caveats
15.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Inclusions checklist Exclusions checklist
15.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
15.4 Research methodology
15.5 Data procurement
- Information sources
15.6 Data validation
15.7 Validation techniques employed for market sizing
15.8 Data synthesis
15.9 360 degree market analysis
15.10 List of abbreviations
List of Exhibits [177]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Adidas AG Amer Sports Corp. ANTA Sports Products Ltd. Big Game USA LLC Certor Sports LLC Champro Sports Cutters Sports. First Team Inc Franklin Sports Inc. Grip Boost Inc. New Balance Athletics Inc. Nike Inc. Rawlings Sporting Goods Co. Riddell Sports Group Inc Rogers Athletic Shock Doctor Inc. Under Armour Inc. VOIT Corp. Xenith LLC
For more information about this report visit
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