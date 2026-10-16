Global Ventilation Grills Market Outlook 2026-2036 Energy-Efficient Buildings Propel Revenue To USD 370 Million By 2036 At A 3.21% CAGR
Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ventilation Grills Market Outlook 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Ventilation Grills Market Projected to Reach USD 370 Million by 2036
The global ventilation grills market is valued at USD 250 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 370 million by 2036, registering a CAGR of 3.21%. According to the report, the industry is expected to achieve a market size of USD 260 million in 2026, reflecting continued demand for effective ventilation solutions across residential, commercial and industrial buildings.
Market expansion is being supported by rising interest in energy efficient buildings equipped with ventilation systems that help maintain indoor comfort and air circulation. Increasing energy prices are encouraging property owners, developers and facility managers to assess building performance more carefully, particularly during summer periods when cooling requirements and electricity consumption can increase substantially.
Ventilation grills are an important component of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems, providing controlled airflow while supporting the overall design and operation of indoor environments. As construction standards evolve and awareness of building energy performance grows, demand is expected to strengthen for products that combine airflow efficiency, durability and compatibility with modern ventilation infrastructure.
The report indicates that the global ventilation grills market will benefit from the continued development of energy efficient residential and nonresidential properties. New construction activity offers opportunities for ventilation grill manufacturers, while renovation and modernization projects may generate additional demand as older buildings upgrade ventilation and climate control systems.
Higher energy costs are also influencing purchasing decisions across the building sector. Consumers and businesses are increasingly focused on solutions that can support effective airflow without placing unnecessary pressure on cooling systems. This trend is particularly relevant in regions that experience extended periods of hot weather, where indoor temperature management can become a significant operational and financial challenge.
Key factors shaping the ventilation grills market include:
- Growing demand for energy efficient buildings and ventilation systems Rising energy prices and increased attention to operating costs Greater focus on indoor comfort and consistent air circulation Construction of residential, commercial and industrial properties Renovation of existing buildings and upgrades to ventilation infrastructure Need for durable products that integrate with modern building systems
Manufacturers operating in the global ventilation grills market are expected to focus on product performance, material quality, design flexibility and installation requirements. Solutions suitable for a broad range of applications may be well positioned as architects, contractors and building operators seek ventilation components that align with functional and aesthetic priorities.
The projected increase from USD 250 million in 2025 to USD 260 million in 2026 signals steady near term development. Over the longer forecast period, sustained investment in building efficiency and indoor environmental performance is expected to support market growth through 2036.
The report presents a positive outlook for the global ventilation grills market, with energy efficiency remaining a central growth driver. As building owners respond to higher energy prices and the challenges associated with maintaining comfortable indoor conditions during summer, effective ventilation systems are likely to remain an important area of investment. This combination of economic, environmental and construction related factors is expected to create ongoing opportunities for ventilation grill suppliers worldwide.
Key Topics Covered:
1. An Outline of the Global Ventilation Grill Market
1.1. Market Definition and Segmentation
1.2. Study Assumptions and Abbreviations
2. Research Methodology & Approach
2.1. Primary Research
2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Data Triangulation
2.4. SPSS Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Growth Drivers
5. Major Roadblocks
6. Opportunities
7. Prevalent Trends
8. Government Regulation
9. Growth Outlook
10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps
11. Risk Overview
12. SWOT
13. Technological Advancement
14. Technology Maturity Matrix for Ventilation Grill
15. Recent News
16. Regional Demand
17. Global Ventilation Grill by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis
18. Strategic Segment Analysis: Ventilation Grill Demand Landscape
19. Global Ventilation Grill Demand Trends Driven by Modular Design, Zero Emissions, Innovation (2026-2036)
20. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the Ventilation Grill Porter Five Forces
21. PESTLE
22. Comparative Positioning
23. Ventilation Grill- Key Player Analysis (2036)
24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players
25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors
26. Company Market Share, 2036 (%)
26.1. Business Profile of Key Enterprise
26.1.1. Trox GmbH
26.1.2. FlaktGroup
26.1.3. Lindab
26.1.4. Systemair AB
26.1.5. Greenheck Fan Corporation
26.1.6. VENTS Group
26.1.7. Klubersystem
26.1.8. S&P (Soler & Palau)
26.1.9. Airflow Developments
27. Global Ventilation Grill Market Outlook
27.1. Market Overview
27.1.1. Market Revenue by Value (USD Billion), Volume (Billion Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
27.2. Global Segmentation Ventilation Grill Analysis (2026-2036)
27.2.1. By Material
27.2.1.1. Plastic, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
27.2.1.2. Metal, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
27.2.1.3. Wood, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
27.2.2. By Application
27.2.2.1. Exhaust, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
27.2.2.2. Air Supply, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
27.2.3. By Installation
27.2.3.1. Ceiling Mounted, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
27.2.3.2. Floor Mounted, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
27.2.3.3. Duct Mounted, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
27.2.4. By End user
27.2.4.1. Residential, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
27.2.4.2. Non-residential, Market Value (USD Billion), and CAGR, 2026-2036F
27.2.5. Regional Synopsis, Value (USD Billion), 2026-2036
27.2.5.1. North America Market Value (USD Billion) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
27.2.5.2. Europe Market Value (USD Billion) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
27.2.5.3. Asia-Pacific Market Value (USD Billion) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
27.2.5.4. Latin America Market Value (USD Billion) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
27.2.5.5. Middle East and Africa Market Value (USD Billion) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2036F
28. North America Market
29. Europe Market
30. Asia-Pacific Market
31. Latin America Market
32. Middle East & Africa Market
33. Global Economic Scenario
Companies Featured
- TROX GmbH (Germany) FlaktGroup (Germany) Lindab (Sweden) Aereco (France) Systemair AB (Sweden) Greenheck Fan Corporation (U.S.) VENTS Group (Ukraine) Klubersystem (Germany) Soler & Palau (Spain) Airflow Developments (The UK)
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