Global AI Virtual Assistant In Healthcare Market Outlook 2026-2035 Workforce Shortages Fuel 33.77% CAGR And USD 22.26 Billion Growth Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI virtual assistants help healthcare providers address workforce shortages, streamline operations and improve patient support.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "AI Virtual Assistants in Healthcare Market Outlook 2026-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI virtual assistant in healthcare market is projected to experience substantial growth over the next decade, driven by increasing workforce pressures and the healthcare sector's need for greater operational efficiency. According to the report, the market is valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2025 and is forecast to reach USD 22.26 billion by 2035, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 33.77% during the forecast period.

Market momentum is expected to accelerate in the near term, with the global industry size projected to reach USD 1.62 billion in 2026. This anticipated expansion reflects growing interest in AI virtual assistant solutions among healthcare providers seeking to strengthen patient engagement, optimize administrative workflows and support clinical teams.

A persistent shortage of skilled healthcare workers is emerging as a major factor influencing adoption. Hospitals, clinics and other healthcare organizations continue to face staffing constraints while managing increasing patient volumes and complex operational requirements. AI virtual assistants can support healthcare teams by handling routine interactions, coordinating appointments, responding to common patient inquiries and assisting with selected administrative processes. Their use can allow professionals to focus more attention on activities requiring clinical expertise and direct patient care.

The growing emphasis on digital healthcare services is also contributing to market development. Healthcare organizations are evaluating technologies that can improve accessibility, responsiveness and continuity across patient communication channels. AI virtual assistants can provide scalable support for digital engagement strategies, helping organizations manage higher interaction volumes while maintaining consistent service availability.

Advances in artificial intelligence, natural language processing and healthcare data integration are expected to further enhance the capabilities of virtual assistant platforms. As these technologies mature, solutions may become more effective at supporting personalized communication, managing workflow tasks and delivering timely information within established healthcare systems. Continued innovation is likely to increase the relevance of AI virtual assistants across a broader range of healthcare environments.

Adoption decisions will remain closely connected to data privacy, security, regulatory compliance and system interoperability. Healthcare organizations must assess how virtual assistant technologies integrate with existing infrastructure and align with applicable requirements for managing sensitive patient information. Vendors that prioritize secure deployment, reliable performance and effective integration are likely to be well positioned as demand increases.

The report indicates that the strong market outlook is supported by the convergence of workforce shortages, digital transformation and the need for scalable patient support. Investment in AI virtual assistant technology is expected to rise as healthcare providers pursue solutions that can reduce administrative pressure, improve service delivery and strengthen organizational capacity.

With the market forecast to increase from USD 1.21 billion in 2025 to USD 22.26 billion by 2035, AI virtual assistants are expected to become an increasingly important component of healthcare technology strategies. The projected 33.77% CAGR highlights the pace at which healthcare organizations may adopt intelligent automation to address operational challenges and evolving patient expectations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. An Outline of the Global AI Virtual Assistant in Healthcare Market

1.1. Market Definition and Segmentation

1.2. Study Assumptions and Abbreviations

2. Research Methodology & Approach

2.1. Primary Research

2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Data Triangulation

2.4. SPSS Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Growth Drivers

5. Major Roadblocks

6. Opportunities

7. Prevalent Trends

8. Government Regulation

9. Growth Outlook

10. Competitive White Space Analysis - Identifying Untapped Market Gaps

11. Risk Overview

12. SWOT

13. Technological Advancement

14. Technology Maturity Matrix for AI Virtual Assistant in Healthcare

15. Recent News

16. Regional Demand

17. Global AI Virtual Assistant in Healthcare by Geography - Strategic Comparative Analysis

18. Strategic Segment Analysis: AI Virtual Assistant in Healthcare Demand Landscape

19. Global AI Virtual Assistant in Healthcare Demand Trends Driven by Telehealth, Digital Health and Patient Care (2026-2035)

20. Root Cause Analysis (RCA) for discovering problems of the AI Virtual Assistant in Healthcare Porter Five Forces

21. PESTLE

22. Comparative Positioning

23. AI Virtual Assistant in Healthcare- Key Player Analysis (2035)

24. Competitive Landscape: Key Suppliers/Players

25. Competitive Model: A Detailed Inside View for Investors

26. Company Market Share, 2035 (%)

26.1. Business Profile of Key Enterprise

26.1.1. Procore Technologies Inc

26.1.2. IBM Watson Health

26.1.3. Microsoft Corporation

26.1.4. Google LLC

26.1.5. Nuance Communications

26.1.6. Amazon Web Services

26.1.7. Sensely

26.1.8. Babylon Health

26.1.9. Infermedica

26.1.10. Ada Health

27. Global AI Virtual Assistant in Healthcare Market Outlook

27.1. Market Overview

27.1.1. Market Revenue by Value (USD Million), Volume (Million Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

27.2. Global Segmentation AI Virtual Assistant in Healthcare Analysis (2026-2035)

27.2.1. By Product

27.2.1.1. Web-Based Chatbots, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2035F

27.2.1.2. Mobile Based Chatbots, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2035F

27.2.2. By Platform

27.2.2.1. Solutions, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2035F

27.2.2.2. Services, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2035F

27.2.3. By Application

27.2.3.1. Robot-Assisted Surgery, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2035F

27.2.3.2. Virtual Nursing Assistant, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2035F

27.2.3.3. Clinical Trials, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2035F

27.2.3.4. Diagnostics, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2035F

27.2.3.5. Others, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2035F

27.2.4. By End-user

27.2.4.1. Hospitals & Clinics, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2035F

27.2.4.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2035F

27.2.4.3. Contract Research Organization, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2035F

27.2.4.4. Others, Market Value (USD Million), and CAGR, 2026-2035F

27.2.5. Regional Synopsis, Value (USD Million), 2026-2035

27.2.5.1. North America Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2035F

27.2.5.2. Europe Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2035F

27.2.5.3. Asia-Pacific Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2035F

27.2.5.4. Latin America Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2035F

27.2.5.5. Middle East and Africa Market Value (USD Million) and CAGR & Y-o-Y Growth Trend, 2026-2035F

28. North America Market

29. Europe Market

30. Asia-Pacific Market

31. Latin America Market

32. Middle East & Africa Market

33. Global Economic Scenario



Companies Featured



Procore Technologies Inc

IBM Watson Health

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

Nuance Communications

Amazon Web Services

Sensely

Babylon Health

Infermedica Ada Health

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