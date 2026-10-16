'No Permission For Tiranga Assembly': Delhi Police Serves Notice To Abhijeet Dipke

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) A Delhi Police team reached Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder and convener Abhijeet Dipke's residence in the Jhandewalan area to serve him a notice stating that no permission has been given for the 'Tiranga Assembly', called by him at the Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 p.m. on Friday.

According to officials, the notice states that prohibitory orders of Section 163 of the BNSS are in effect in Connaught Place (CP).

The Delhi Police told the CJP chief that there is no permission from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for the 'Tiranga gathering' and therefore, if he still proceeds to Connaught Place, it will constitute a violation of the law.

Legal action will be taken for violating the prohibitory orders, police said.

Earlier on Friday, Dipke defended the party's protests, asserting that peaceful demonstrations were a democratic right and accusing the government of restricting citizens' freedoms and disrupting business activities through shutdowns, Internet suspensions, and movement restrictions.

In a strongly worded post on X, Dipke said demanding accountability from the government, protesting against injustice and questioning public representatives could not be termed anarchy. He maintained that the party remained committed to Mahatma Gandhi's principles of peace and non-violence despite what he described as attempts to provoke its members.

"Businesses do not suffer because of peaceful protests. They suffer when the govt decides to shut down an entire city, suspend Internet services, restrict the movement of its own citizens and turn the city into a war zone," he posted.

Emphasising the CJP's commitment to non-violence, Dipke said the pressure group had organised peaceful protests in several cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru, and Nagpur.

"Since its inception, the Cockroach Janta Party has maintained that we will always follow Gandhi ji's path of peace and non-violence, and we have stood by that commitment. We have organised protests in Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bengaluru and Nagpur, and every single one of them has been peaceful. I was personally assaulted in Jaipur, but even then, I chose not to retaliate because responding to violence with violence goes against everything we believe in," he said.