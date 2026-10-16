Kriti Sanon Approaches Delhi HC For Protection Of Personality Rights

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights against the alleged unauthorised use of her name, image, likeness, and other identity attributes, including through artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content and digital impersonation.

The matter came up for hearing before a single-judge Bench of Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, who asked the actress' counsel to place on record a compilation of relevant judgments, research papers, and other material on the legal issues surrounding personality rights.

The High Court indicated that it would pass a comprehensive order after examining the judgments and other research material placed before it.

The matter has now been listed for further hearing on October 29. The development comes amid a growing number of personality rights disputes before the Delhi High Court involving allegations of AI-generated impersonation, deepfakes, fake endorsements, and unauthorised commercial exploitation of public figures' identities.

The case adds to a growing list of high-profile personalities invoking their personality and publicity rights before the Delhi High Court. In recent months, former cricketer Gautam Gambhir, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, actors Arjun Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Nagarjuna, Varun Dhawan, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan, singer Jubin Nautiyal, film-maker Karan Johar, podcaster Raj Shamani, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, and actor Naga Chaitanya have secured or sought court protection against the unauthorised use of their identity, likeness, or AI-generated imitations.

Recently, the Delhi High Court issued summons in a suit filed by actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut seeking protection of her personality and publicity rights against the alleged unauthorised use and misuse of her identity, including through pornographic and obscene content circulated across digital platforms.

The High Court also issued notice on her application seeking an interim injunction.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Vikas Mahajan had asked Ranaut's counsel to identify the defendants against whom a takedown order was being sought, indicating that an appropriate order on the interim injunction application could be considered after the details were furnished. The High Court also directed her counsel to file a revised memo of parties after certain defendants were removed from the proceedings.