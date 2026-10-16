China Next-Generation Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) Innovation Market Forecast To 2035 USD 1.33 Billion Opportunity Fueled By Global Licensing And Bispecific ADC Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Benchmark China-origin ADC assets, licensing partners and innovation hubs to guide market-entry, capital allocation and portfolio stress-testing

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market by Technology Platform, Target Antigen, Payload Class, Linker Chemistry, Development Stage, Business Model, Indication, End User and Innovation Hub - Trends and Forecast Till 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China's next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) market is estimated at USD 565.0 million in the current year and is projected to reach USD 1,328 million by 2035, representing a CAGR of approximately 9.96%. This expansion is expected to outpace growth across the broader global ADC industry, supported by China's rising contribution to novel oncology assets, advanced conjugation technologies and licensable clinical pipelines.

China has become a major center for ADC drug development, benefiting from extensive antibody engineering expertise, integrated CRO / CDMO infrastructure, government-backed biotechnology clusters and efficient clinical trial enrollment. These capabilities have strengthened the country's position in next-generation ADC technologies, including site-specific conjugated ADCs, bispecific-antibody ADCs, dual-payload ADCs and immune-stimulating antibody conjugates (ISACs).

Global pharmaceutical companies are increasingly pursuing China-origin ADC candidates to strengthen oncology portfolios and address patent-cliff exposure. Chinese biopharmaceutical companies accounted for close to 90% of global ADC out-licensing transactions by deal count in the recent period, while cumulative China-origin biopharma out-licensing value increased nearly tenfold between 2021 and 2025. Since 2023, landmark agreements involving bispecific and dual-payload ADC assets have generated combined potential deal value exceeding USD 25 billion, including upfront and milestone payments.

Technology and Pipeline Trends

The market is transitioning from a manufacturing- and biosimilar-oriented base toward a first-in-class / best-in-class innovation model. Developers are advancing differentiated linker chemistries, site-specific conjugation methods, novel topoisomerase-I inhibitor and camptothecin-derivative payloads and bispecific-antibody targeting strategies. These programs are intended to improve drug-to-antibody ratio control, pharmacokinetic predictability, therapeutic index and activity across biomarker-defined patient populations.



Site-specific conjugated ADCs represent approximately 34% of the active pipeline, making them the largest technology platform segment.

Bispecific-antibody ADCs account for approximately 24% of the pipeline and are projected to record the highest CAGR among the assessed technology segments.

Topoisomerase-I inhibitor and camptothecin-derivative payloads dominate development activity, while cleavable linkers account for the majority of pipeline candidates.

HER2, TROP2 and Nectin-4 remain the leading validated targets, with B7-H3, Claudin18.2 and CEACAM5 creating opportunities in additional solid tumor indications.

Close to 70% of next-generation ADC candidates in China target solid tumors, led by breast, gastric and urothelial cancers. Approximately 65% of profiled developers are located in the Yangtze River Delta and Guangdong-Shenzhen innovation clusters.

Market Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key growth drivers include China's large oncology patient population, centralized clinical trial networks, accelerated regulatory pathways and vertically integrated GMP manufacturing capabilities. Sustained public and private investment is also expanding domestic bioconjugation capacity and supporting the development of globally competitive oncology pipelines. Demand from multinational pharmaceutical companies for differentiated assets is expected to create further licensing, co-development and commercialization opportunities through 2035.

However, the market faces significant competitive and clinical risks. Development activity is concentrated around targets such as HER2, TROP2 and Nectin-4, increasing differentiation pressure and potential clinical attrition for later entrants. Payload-related toxicity, including interstitial lung disease and ocular toxicity, may restrict therapeutic windows and complicate regulatory review.

Cross-border data-integrity requirements, evolving biosecurity policies and greater intellectual property scrutiny may also affect licensing activity. In addition, milestone-dependent "biobucks"-heavy agreements with comparatively modest upfront payments can expose developers to financing pressure between clinical and regulatory milestones.

Market Segmentation and Regional Innovation Hubs

The report assesses the market by technology platform, target antigen, payload class, linker chemistry, development stage, business model, indication, end user and innovation hub. Development stages range from preclinical / IND-enabling programs to approved / marketed products, while business models include in-house development, out-licensed / co-development programs and CDMO-enabled partnerships.

The Yangtze River Delta, including Shanghai, Suzhou and Jiangsu, and the Guangdong-Shenzhen corridor anchor China's ADC innovation ecosystem. These regions benefit from concentrated antibody engineering talent, bioconjugation CDMO capacity and venture capital networks. Sichuan-Chongqing is also emerging as an important center for bispecific and dual-payload ADC programs, while Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei contributes additional research and clinical development capabilities.

Competitive Landscape

Companies active in China's next-generation ADC ecosystem include CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical, Duality Biologics, GeneQuantum, Hengrui Pharmaceuticals, Innovent Biologics, KYM Biosciences, LaNova Medicines, RemeGen, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical. Competitive benchmarking in the report considers technology differentiation, clinical validation, partnership history and manufacturing readiness.

Research Coverage

The report provides market sizing, opportunity analysis and sales / licensing forecasts across key segments. It also examines the next-generation ADC pipeline, company profiles, completed and ongoing clinical trials, candidate failures, successful development protocols, patents, funding activity and recent strategic transactions. Licensing and deal-making analysis evaluates financial structures, target antigens, therapeutic areas, leading licensors and licensees and emerging cross-border partnership patterns.

Stakeholders can use the report to identify China-origin ADC assets, benchmark prospective partners, assess clinical and regulatory risks and evaluate market-entry strategies. It also supports investment and portfolio planning through conservative, base and optimistic forecast scenarios that account for different regulatory conditions and clinical-attrition assumptions.

Investment Outlook

The long-term outlook remains favorable, driven by patent-cliff-related demand from multinational pharmaceutical companies, continued innovation in bispecific / dual-payload / ISAC platforms, efficient clinical development and expanding global confidence in Chinese developers. Primary risks include target-antigen crowding, payload-class toxicity, uncertain near-term cash realization under contingent licensing agreements and changing cross-border regulatory policies.

With sustained investment in bioconjugation infrastructure, rising global licensing activity and continued platform differentiation, China's next-generation ADC market is positioned for above-industry-average growth through 2035.

Key Topics Covered

1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.2.1. Market Landscape and Market Trends

2.2.2. Market Forecast and Opportunity Analysis

2.2.3. Comparative Analysis

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Roots Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Types of Primary Research

2.4.2.1.1. Qualitative Research

2.4.2.1.2. Quantitative Research

2.4.2.1.3. Hybrid Approach

2.4.2.2. Advantages of Primary Research

2.4.2.3. Techniques for Primary Research

2.4.2.3.1. Interviews

2.4.2.3.2. Surveys

2.4.2.3.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.3.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.3.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.4. Key Opinion Leaders Considered in Primary Research

2.4.2.4.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.4.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.4.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.4.4. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.4.5. Technical Experts

2.4.2.4.6. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.4.7. Scientists

2.4.2.4.8. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.5. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.5.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.5.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases

2.5. Robust Quality Control

3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Forecast Methodology

3.2.1. Top-down Approach

3.2.2. Bottom-up Approach

3.2.3. Hybrid Approach

3.3. Market Assessment Framework

3.3.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.3.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.3.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.3.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.4. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.4.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.4.2. Correlation

3.4.3. Regression

3.4.4. Extrapolation

3.4.5. Convergence

3.4.6. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4.7. Scenario Planning

3.4.8. Data Visualization

3.4.9. Time Series Analysis

3.4.10. Forecast Error Analysis

3.5. Key Considerations

3.5.1. Demographics

3.5.2. Government Regulations

3.5.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.5.4. Market Access

3.5.5. Supply Chain

3.5.6. Industry Consolidation

3.5.7. Pandemic / Unforeseen Disruptions Impact

3.6. Limitations

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Factors Affecting Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.2.3. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Currency Exchange Rate

4.2.3.1. Impact of Foreign Exchange Rate Volatility on the Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.4.2. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.8.3. Trade Policies

4.2.8.4. Strategies for Mitigating the Risks Associated with Trade Barriers

4.2.8.5. Impact of Trade Barriers on the Market

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.7. Cross Border Dynamics

4.3. Conclusion

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

7. MARKET LANDSCAPE: CHINA NEXT-GENERATION ADC PIPELINE

7.1. Research Scope and Evaluation Criteria

7.2. Analysis by Stage of Development

7.3. Analysis by Technology Platform

7.4. Analysis by Target Antigen

7.5. Analysis by Payload Class

7.6. Analysis by Linker Chemistry

7.7. Analysis by Route of Administration

7.8. Analysis by Therapeutic Indication

7.9. Analysis by Business Model

7.10. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.11. Analysis by Company Size

7.12. Analysis by Innovation Hub / Headquarters Location

8. COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Leading Developers of Next-Generation ADCs

8.1.1. CSPC Megalith Biopharmaceutical

8.1.2. Duality Biologics

8.1.3. GeneQuantum

8.1.4. Hengrui Pharmaceuticals

8.1.5. Innovent Biologics

8.1.6. KYM Biosciences

8.1.7. LaNova Medicines

8.1.8. RemeGen

8.1.9. Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical

8.1.10. Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical

9. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

9.1. Research Scope and Inclusion Criteria

9.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

9.3. Analysis by Trial Phase and Recruitment Status

9.4. Analysis by Patient Enrollment

9.5. Analysis by Sponsor and Collaborator Type

9.6. Analysis by Therapeutic Indication

9.7. Leading Clinical Trial Sponsors

9.8. Geographic Distribution of Clinical Trials

10. DRUG / CANDIDATE FAILURE ANALYSIS

10.1. Research Scope and Inclusion Criteria

10.2. Analysis by Development Stage

10.3. Analysis by Primary Cause of Failure

10.4. Analysis by Technology Platform and Payload Class

11. SUCCESS PROTOCOL ANALYSIS

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Selection Criteria for Success Protocols

11.3. Disitamab Vedotin (RemeGen): Development Journey and Success Analysis

11.4. Sacituzumab Tirumotecan (SKB264): Development Journey and Success Analysis

11.5. Key Success Factors and Strategic Insights

12. PATENT ANALYSIS

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Research Methodology and Scope

12.3. Patent Publication and Filing Trends

12.4. Analysis by Jurisdiction and CPC Classification

12.5. Analysis by Applicant Type

12.6. Leading Patent Assignees

12.7. Patent Strength and Competitive Benchmarking

13. LICENSING, PARTNERSHIPS AND DEAL-MAKING ANALYSIS

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Analysis by Year and Deal Type

13.3. Analysis by Financial Structure

13.4. Analysis by Target Antigen and Therapeutic Area

13.5. Leading Licensors and Licensees

13.6. Cross-Border Licensing Trends

14. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Funding Trends by Investment Type

14.3. Analysis of Capital Deployed

14.4. Leading Investors and Investment Activity

14.5. Key Investment Insights

15. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND GLOBAL EVENTS

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Strategic Collaborations and Licensing Agreements

15.3. Funding and Financing Activities

15.4. Scientific Conferences and Industry Events

16. COMPETITIVE BENCHMARKING

16.1. Introduction

16.2. Benchmarking Framework

16.3. Technology and Innovation Assessment

16.4. Clinical, Regulatory and Commercial Benchmarking

17. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

17.1. Introduction

17.2. Threat of New Entrants

17.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

17.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

17.5. Threat of Substitute Technologies

17.6. Competitive Rivalry

17.7. Key Takeaways

18. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS

18.1. Introduction

18.2. Market Drivers

18.3. Market Restraints

18.4. Market Opportunities

18.5. Market Challenges

19. CHINA NEXT-GENERATION ADC INNOVATION MARKET

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.3.1. Scenario Analysis

19.3.1.1. Conservative Scenario

19.3.1.2. Optimistic Scenario

19.4. Key Market Segmentations

20. CHINA NEXT-GENERATION ADC INNOVATION MARKET, BY TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market: Distribution by Type of Technology Platform

20.3.1. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Site-Specific Conjugated ADCs, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.3.2. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Bispecific ADCs, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.3.3. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Dual-Payload ADCs, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.3.4. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Immune-Stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISACs), Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.3.5. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Conventional ADCs, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

21. CHINA NEXT-GENERATION ADC INNOVATION MARKET, BY TARGET ANTIGEN

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

21.3. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market: Distribution by Target Antigen

21.3.1. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for HER2, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.3.2. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for TROP2, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.3.3. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Nectin-4, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.3.4. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Claudin18.2, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.3.5. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for B7-H3, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.3.6. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for EGFR, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.3.7. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Other Emerging Targets, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

22. CHINA NEXT-GENERATION ADC INNOVATION MARKET, BY PAYLOAD CLASS

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

22.3. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market: Distribution by Payload Class

22.3.1. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Topoisomerase I Inhibitors, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.2. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Camptothecin Derivatives, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.3. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Auristatins, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.4. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Maytansinoids, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.3.5. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Other Payload Classes, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

23. CHINA NEXT-GENERATION ADC INNOVATION MARKET, BY LINKER CHEMISTRY

23.1. Chapter Overview

23.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

23.3. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market: Distribution by Linker Chemistry

23.3.1. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Cleavable Linkers, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.3.2. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Non-Cleavable Linkers, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

24. CHINA NEXT-GENERATION ADC INNOVATION MARKET, BY BUSINESS MODEL

24.1. Chapter Overview

24.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

24.3. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market: Distribution by Business Model

24.3.1. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Development Stage, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.3.2. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Business Model, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

25. CHINA NEXT-GENERATION ADC INNOVATION MARKET, BY THERAPEUTIC INDICATION

25.1. Chapter Overview

25.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

25.3. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market: Distribution by Therapeutic Indication

25.3.1. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Breast Cancer, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.3.2. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Gastric Cancer, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.3.3. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Urothelial Cancer, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.3.4. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Lung Cancer, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.3.5. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Hematological Malignancy, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.3.6. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Other Indications, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

26. CHINA NEXT-GENERATION ADC INNOVATION MARKET, BY END USER

26.1. Chapter Overview

26.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

26.3. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market: Distribution by End User

26.3.1. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Hospitals, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.3.2. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Cancer Specialty Centers, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.3.3. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Ambulatory Infusion Centers, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

27. CHINA NEXT-GENERATION ADC INNOVATION MARKET, BY INNOVATION HUB

27.1. Chapter Overview

27.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

27.3. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market: Distribution by Innovation Hub

27.3.1. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Yangtze River Delta, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.3.2. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Guangdong-Shenzhen, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.3.3. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Sichuan-Chongqing, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.3.4. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.3.5. China Next-Generation ADC Innovation Market for Rest of China, Historical Trends (Since 2022) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.4. Data Triangulation and Validation

28. CONCLUDING REMARKS

29. APPENDIX I: TABULATED DATA



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