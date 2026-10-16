Vietnam Abamectin Insecticide Import Market And Buyer Guide 2023-2026 Imports Reach $25.3 Million As Low-Toxicity Crop Protection Demand Drives Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target top importers, sharpen customer acquisition, optimize regional supply chains, mitigate risks and use Excel data for efficient Vietnamese market entry

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vietnam Abamectin Insecticide Import Guide 2023-2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst has released the report to help insecticide manufacturers, exporters, pesticide distributors, traders and chemical companies expand efficiently in the Vietnamese market. Covering developments from 2023-2026, the report examines Vietnam's abamectin insecticide industry, import activity, leading buyers, supply sources and foreign investment environment.

Designed to support customer acquisition and market entry, the report profiles the top 10 Vietnamese abamectin insecticide importers. These companies include large agricultural groups, regional agricultural input distributors, pesticide traders and key end buyers. Company profiles, contact details, import volume, import value, pricing, import sources and major suppliers are provided, alongside Excel data for screening, account management and targeted outreach.

Vietnam Abamectin Insecticide Industry

Abamectin insecticide is widely used across Vietnam's rice, vegetable, fruit, coffee, pepper and tea sectors, as well as in greenhouse agriculture. Demand is supported by the country's tropical and subtropical climate, frequent pest pressure and strong dependence on export-oriented cash crops.

Vietnamese growers are increasingly focused on pest-control performance, cost management, pesticide safety and compliance with residue requirements. As a result, low-toxicity, low-residue and highly effective products continue to gain importance within the country's crop-protection market. Abamectin formulations are particularly relevant to vegetables, fruit trees and other high-value-added crops that require precise and reliable pest management.

The domestic supply structure generally combines imported active ingredients with locally manufactured formulations. Although Vietnam has numerous agrochemical companies, many operate on a relatively small scale. Competition is therefore shaped by pricing, brand recognition, distribution coverage, regulatory compliance and formulation capabilities. Companies with established channels and strong compliance systems are expected to be better positioned for sustainable growth as pesticide regulations become more stringent.

Vietnam Abamectin Insecticide Imports

Vietnam's abamectin insecticide import market has recorded strong growth. Approximately 130 buyers imported abamectin insecticide in 2024, with total import value reaching US$18.58 million, an increase of 10.8% year-on-year. In 2025, imports rose to US$25.30 million, representing growth of 36.2% compared with 2024.

China remained Vietnam's dominant source of abamectin insecticide imports, accounting for approximately 99.9% of the total in 2025. This concentration highlights the importance of supplier relationships, pricing strategies, logistics planning and supply chain risk management for companies operating in the Vietnamese pesticide market.

The analyst expects imports to continue rising steadily, supported by agricultural modernization, greenhouse agriculture, precision farming, environmentally friendly pesticide policies and increasing demand for low-toxicity products. Vietnam's transition toward more refined agricultural management is also expected to sustain demand for imported active ingredients and finished formulations.

Foreign Investment Environment

Vietnam offers a favorable foundation for foreign investment in the abamectin insecticide sector. Key advantages include political stability, continued economic development, relatively low labor costs and convenient access to international shipping routes through a 3,260-kilometer coastline and numerous ports.

The country's international trade network further strengthens its position as a regional manufacturing and distribution base. Vietnam has signed or is negotiating 19 free trade agreements, while frameworks such as RCEP and the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area provide access to broader regional markets.

Pesticide production is a conditional investment sector under Vietnamese law, but foreign investment is not prohibited. International investors may establish wholly foreign-owned enterprises or joint ventures with local companies. Required procedures can include investment registration, company registration, land use approval and permits for pesticide production and sales from the relevant agricultural authorities.

Key Report Benefits



Importer intelligence: Profiles of the top 10 importers, including contact information and purchasing data.

Trade analysis: Import quantity, value, pricing, supply origins and major supplier information for 2023-2026.

Market insights: Analysis of demand trends, competitive conditions, import sources and industry development.

Actionable data: Excel files that support buyer screening, customer segmentation and batch outreach. Investment guidance: Coverage of market-entry conditions, foreign investment advantages and regulatory requirements.

By combining importer data with market, trade and investment analysis, the report enables global suppliers to identify qualified buyers, evaluate demand, strengthen regional supply chain strategies and pursue opportunities in Vietnam's expanding abamectin insecticide market.

Key Topics Covered

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Industry Definition and Classification

1.2 Current Status of the Vietnamese Abamectin Insecticide Industry

1.2.1 Supply Situation of the Vietnamese Abamectin Insecticide Industry

1.2.2 Downstream Market Demand Situation of the Vietnamese Abamectin Insecticide Industry

1.3 Overview of Foreign Investment in the Vietnamese Abamectin Insecticide Industry

2 Import Market Overview

2.1 Import Scale of Abamectin Insecticide in Vietnam

2.2 Major Import Sources of Abamectin Insecticide in Vietnam

3 Overview of Importers (2023-2026)

3.1 Importers Overview of Abamectin Insecticide in Vietnam (2023)

3.1.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.1.2 Top 5 Importers

3.2 Importers Overview of Abamectin Insecticide in Vietnam (2024)

3.2.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.2.2 Top 5 Importers

3.3 Importers Overview of Abamectin Insecticide in Vietnam (2025)

3.3.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.3.2 Top 5 Importers

3.4 Importers Overview of Abamectin Insecticide in Vietnam (2026)

3.4.1 Total Scale of Importers

3.4.2 Top 5 Importers

4 List of the Top 10 Importers in 2026

4.1 Company 1

4.1.1 Introduction to Company 1

4.1.2 Import Status of Company 1, 2023-2026

4.2 Company 2

4.2.1 Introduction to Company 2

4.2.2 Import Status of Company 2, 2023-2026

4.3 Company 3

4.3.1 Introduction to Company 3

4.3.2 Import Status of Company 3, 2023-2026

4.4 Company 4

4.4.1 Introduction to Company 4

4.4.2 Import Status of Company 4, 2023-2026

4.5 Company 5

4.5.1 Introduction to Company 5

4.5.2 Import Status of Company 5, 2023-2026

4.6 Company 6

4.6.1 Introduction to Company 6

4.6.2 Import Status of Company 6, 2023-2026

4.7 Company 7

4.7.1 Introduction to Company 7

4.7.2 Import Status of Company 7, 2023-2026

4.8 Company 8

4.8.1 Introduction to Company 8

4.8.2 Import Status of Company 8, 2023-2026

4.9 Company 9

4.9.1 Introduction to Company 9

4.9.2 Import Status of Company 9, 2023-2026

4.10 Company 10

4.10.1 Introduction to Company 10

4.10.2 Import Status of Company 10, 2023-2026

5 Suggestions of Investment and Cooperation

5.1 Investment Suggestions

5.2 Cooperation Suggestions

List of Charts [48]

Companies Featured



VIET THANG GROUP

AUTHENTIC CHEMICAL CORP GENTA THUY SI JOINT STOCK COMPANY

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