Ultrasonic Surgical Aspirator Market Size, Share And Trends Report Just Released Analyzes Global Scope, Industry Drivers, And Competitive Landscape

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Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ultrasonic Aspirator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis | Global | 2026-2032 | Includes: Capital Equipment, Accessories, and 3 more" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ultrasonic aspirator market was valued at approximately $440 million in 2025 and is forecast to reach approximately $557 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. Market performance will be supported by capital equipment replacement, recurring disposable product demand, and wider adoption across non-neurosurgical specialties.

The report analyzes five product categories: capital equipment, disposable probe tips, disposable tubing, handpieces, and accessories. It provides historical data from 2022, a 2025 base year, and forecasts from 2026 through 2032. Key metrics include procedure volumes, unit sales, average selling prices (ASPs), market values, growth rates, forecasts, and company shares.

Key Ultrasonic Aspirator Market Drivers

Tumor removal remains a central source of demand, particularly in complex neurosurgical procedures involving anatomically critical and highly vascular regions. Continued investment in precision tissue management, advanced dissection modes, bone shaving, and integrated aspiration controls is supporting system upgrades and ongoing clinical utilization.

Capital equipment sales are primarily driven by the replacement of aging ultrasonic aspirator systems. A typical replacement cycle of approximately five to seven years creates a predictable revenue base for manufacturers. Facilities upgrading to current-generation platforms may also adopt systems with broader functionality, supporting higher-value purchases despite limited opportunities for new placements within the established neurosurgical market.

The strongest opportunity for incremental unit growth is expansion into adjacent surgical specialties. Ultrasonic aspirator adoption is increasing across general surgery, gynecology, cardiology, gastroenterology, and orthopedics, including procedures involving the liver, kidney, spleen, and other highly vascular organs. Broader hospital department adoption is also increasing demand for specialized probe tips designed for soft tissue, bone, and specialty applications.

Disposable probe tips, tubing, and accessories provide recurring revenue beyond initial capital equipment purchases. As systems are used across more specialties and procedures, annual consumable utilization can increase, helping offset the limited growth potential associated with near-full penetration of the core neurosurgical capital equipment segment.

Market Limiters and Commercial Priorities

The ultrasonic aspirator market is mature and highly saturated among facilities performing neurosurgery. Most established neurosurgical centers already have an installed system, making this segment predominantly a replacement business. Slower technological advancement may also reduce the frequency of feature-driven upgrades and constrain ASP growth.

Manufacturers are therefore prioritizing replacement cycle management, product differentiation, consumable portfolio expansion, and adoption in non-neurosurgical departments. Commercial success will increasingly depend on demonstrating procedural versatility, workflow benefits, precision, and economic value across multiple specialties.

Competitive Landscape

Stryker led the ultrasonic aspirator market in 2025, supported by its Sonopet product line and broad presence in neurosurgery. The Sonopet iQ system offers multiple handpiece and tip configurations for soft tissue and bone applications, with integrated fragmentation, emulsification, and aspiration capabilities for neurosurgery, spine, and ENT procedures.

Integra LifeSciences ranked second, supported by its established CUSA platform and strong position in high-acuity neurosurgical tissue removal. The CUSA Clarity system provides advanced tissue removal capabilities and integrated technologies that support adoption among academic medical centers and leading neurosurgical programs.

Bioventus was the third-leading competitor in 2025. Its Nexus platform combines ultrasonic aspiration, bone cutting, and wound debridement capabilities. This multi-modality approach may provide workflow and economic advantages for facilities seeking a versatile system that can support multiple surgical applications.

Technology and Practice Trends



Multi-modality platforms: Integrated aspiration, bone cutting, and wound debridement capabilities are broadening procedural use and influencing purchasing decisions.

Specialized disposable tips: New designs for soft tissue, bone, and specialty organ procedures are expanding consumable revenue per installed system.

Advanced surgical capabilities: Bone shaving, fine dissection, improved aspiration control, and enhanced fragmentation modes are supporting premium system upgrades.

Non-neurosurgical adoption: Expansion across general surgery, gynecology, gastroenterology, cardiology, and orthopedics represents the leading opportunity for new placements. Procedural efficiency: Improvements in handpiece ergonomics and system integration are helping strengthen the clinical and economic case for replacement purchases.

Market Coverage and Research Scope

The report covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Care settings include hospitals, academic medical centers, neurosurgical specialty centers, and general and specialty surgical facilities.

Quantitative analysis includes procedure numbers, market size, company shares, forecasts, growth rates, units sold, and ASPs. Qualitative coverage addresses market trends, competitive analysis, SWOT assessments of leading competitors, mergers and acquisitions, company profiles, product portfolios, and technology developments. Research sources include interviews with surgeons and industry leaders, regulatory information, hospital procurement records, import and export data, and proprietary market databases.

The report includes 77 pages of analysis, five charts, 43 figures, a methodology appendix, and an abbreviation and acronym glossary. Single-user, site, and enterprise licensing options are available.

Organizations can use the report to assess product category opportunities, evaluate replacement demand, benchmark competitors, analyze pricing, and develop commercial strategies. It also examines how capital equipment cycles, consumable adoption, specialized tip development, and expansion into adjacent surgical specialties will shape ultrasonic aspirator market growth through 2032.

Key Topics Covered:

Research Methodology

Step 1: Project Initiation & Team Selection

Step 2: Prepare Data Systems And Perform Secondary Research

Step 3: Preparation For Interviews & Questionnaire Design

Step 4: Performing Primary Research

Step 5: Research Analysis: Establishing Baseline Estimates

Step 6: Market Forecast And Analysis

Step 7: Identify Strategic Opportunities

Step 8: Final Review And Market Release

Step 9: Customer Feedback And Market Monitoring

Ultrasonic Aspirator Market

16.1 Executive Summary

16.1.1 Global Ultrasonic Aspirator Market Overview

16.1.2 Competitive Analysis

16.1.3 Procedures Included

16.1.4 Markets Included

16.1.5 Regions Included

16.2 Introduction

16.3 Procedure Numbers

16.4 Market Overview

16.4.1 By Segment

16.4.2 By Region

16.5 Market Analysis And Forecast

16.5.1 Total Ultrasonic Aspiration Device Market

16.5.2 Capital Equipment Market

16.5.3 Disposable Probe Tip Market

16.5.4 Disposable Tubing Market

16.5.5 Handpiece Market

16.5.6 Accessories Market

16.6 Drivers And Limiters

16.6.1 Market Drivers

16.6.2 Market Limiters

16.7 Competitive Market Share Analysis

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