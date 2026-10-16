Gas Boosting Technology Patent Landscape Report, 2010-2025 Maps 1,416 Patents As Kobe Steel, Panasonic And Hitachi Lead Filings In Hydrogen And High-Pressure Compression
Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Boosting" Technology Patent Landscape Report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report delivers an in-depth patent landscape analysis of gas boosting technologies, covering 1,416 patents filed across major jurisdictions between 2010 and 2025. Drawing on international patent filings, it examines innovation in systems that increase gas pressure for industrial, medical, laboratory, pipeline, hydrogen, natural gas, and high-pressure gas-handling applications.
Quantitative patent data is combined with descriptive statistics, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and IPC-based technology classification. This structured methodology provides actionable intelligence on gas boosting patent activity, competitive positioning, technology development, and emerging innovation opportunities. Key areas include gas compression, pumping systems, gas storage, pressure control, and high-performance gas-handling equipment.
Gas Boosting Patent Landscape
The landscape analysis tracks filing and ownership trends across the global gas boosting sector. Of the 1,416 patents identified, 731 are active, 259 are pending, and 287 are inactive or expired. Patent activity reached its highest level in 2021, when more than 153 new patents were recorded. Approximately 85% of the identified patents have been registered since 2015, demonstrating sustained investment and growing interest in advanced gas pressure technologies.
Patent filings span China, Japan, the United States, Europe, and other jurisdictions, reflecting broad international participation. The geographic distribution also highlights the strategic importance of gas boosting systems to energy infrastructure, industrial engineering, hydrogen development, and natural gas operations.
Competitive and Market Analysis
The report evaluates leading patent applicants and their technology portfolios. Kobe Steel ranks first with 57 patents, followed by Panasonic with 46 and Hitachi with 32. Other prominent applicants include Atlas Copco, LG Electronics, Nuovo Pignone, China National Petroleum, Toyota Industries, Qingdao Comp., and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
Competitive activity is assessed across hydrogen energy, natural gas compression, industrial gases, gas transport, refining, high-pressure systems, and hydrogen-fueling infrastructure. The findings help organizations benchmark competitors, identify areas of concentrated patent ownership, assess potential market-entry opportunities, and support technology or product development strategies.
Technology Trends and Innovation
The technology analysis covers positive-displacement machines for liquids and elastic fluids, engineering elements and machine components, gas storage and distribution, physical and chemical processes, combustion engines, heat exchange, refrigeration, gas liquefaction, and oil and gas drilling.
Important innovation areas include pump components, piston pumps, multi-stage compression, pumping installations, pressure vessels, sealing systems, cooling technologies, safety control, electric driving systems, and process integration. The report also identifies growing activity in digital monitoring, predictive maintenance, automated gas-handling networks, modular systems, and energy recovery. These developments support improved reliability, operating efficiency, safety, and performance across gas boosting applications.
Strategic Value
By integrating patent trends, competitor intelligence, technology analysis, and key-patent information, the report supports informed decision-making in R&D, investment, product planning, corporate strategy, and market entry. It is relevant to organizations operating in gas compression, hydrogen infrastructure, natural gas systems, industrial gases, pneumatic equipment, and pressure-control systems.
What You Will Get:
- 20+ Pages PDF Full Report Detailed patent charts and technology figures Patent analysis of leading applicants Insights into filing trends, patent status, and geographic activity Analysis of key gas boosting technologies and innovation opportunities
Who May Benefit from the Report:
- Chief Marketing Officers and Chief Operating Officers Business development and corporate strategy professionals R&D, innovation, and technology leaders Investment analysts and business analysts Product managers and product marketing managers Marketing, sales, and market intelligence executives Corporate planning and strategy teams Sales consultants and industry analysts Academic researchers
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Patent Landscape Overview
2.1. Patent Family Analysis
3. Market and Competitor Analysis
3.1. Top Applicants
4. Technology Analysis
4.1. Top Technologies
4.1.1. Top Technologies by Class
4.1.2. Top Technologies by Sub-Class
4.1.3. Top Technologies by Main-Group
4.1.4. Top Technologies by Sub-Group
4.2. Key Patents
Companies Featured
- Kobe Steel Panasonic Hitachi Atlas Copco LG Electronics Nuovo Pignone China National Petroleum Toyota Industries Qingdao Comp. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
For more information about this report visit
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