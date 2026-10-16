Onerugged Launches V82T And M10A-VDS Rugged Devices For Fleet Management And Vehicle Diagnostics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As fleets grow larger and vehicles become more connected, electrified, and software-driven, operators face two converging challenges: keeping real-time visibility over dispersed vehicles, and diagnosing increasingly sophisticated vehicle electronics. ONERugged, a brand of Emdoor Information (SZ:001314), has launched a new connected ecosystem of rugged, purpose-built devices - the V82T vehicle-mounted computer for fleet management and the M10A-VDS Vehicle Diagnostic Tablet Solution for smart automotive diagnostics - to answer both.

From Manual Processes to Data-Driven Operations

Across logistics, transportation, manufacturing, and public transit, operators are managing fleets of rising scale and complexity. Beyond handling high order volumes, they must maintain real-time visibility into vehicles, drivers, and cargo to sustain efficiency and reliability. Traditional fleet management, however, leans heavily on manual processes and limited hardware, resulting in delayed communication, inefficient operations, higher costs, and greater risk of error. At the same time, as vehicles advance toward new energy and software-defined platforms, technicians need dependable tools that can access vehicle data, run diagnostics, and support maintenance across demanding environments. General-purpose devices rarely meet the demands of either scenario.

The launch of the V82T and M10A-VDS directly addresses these gaps with purpose-built rugged hardware.

Key challenges include delayed information flow between drivers and dispatch centres, limited device durability and adaptability in demanding environments, cumbersome manual operations that impact efficiency and safety, and high maintenance costs caused by frequent failures and difficult upgrades. As a result, purpose-built rugged hardware is becoming essential to support the digital transformation of transport, logistics, and vehicle service operations. ONERugged's newly launched V82T and M10A-VDS are designed specifically to meet these needs.

The V82T: A Central Hub for Fleet Management

The newly launched V82T, ONERugged's fourth-generation vehicle-mounted computer, marks a shift from general-purpose hardware to industry-specific design. Its 8-inch sunlight-readable display with adaptive brightness keeps information clear under changing light, while a 13MP rear camera is optimised for capturing waybills and delivery documents with speed and accuracy.

A dedicated vehicle dock, the VH82, supports multiple interfaces (RS232, AHD, USB), wide 6–36V voltage input, and flexible power options, ensuring compatibility across vehicle types. Enhanced GNSS with optional external antenna delivers reliable positioning, and an optional 3W high-power speaker keeps communication clear in noisy environments. Powered by a MediaTek MT6789 processor with Android 14/GMS, the V82T runs fleet management applications smoothly, while integrated MDM and OTA capabilities enable remote updates and real-time monitoring across distributed fleets.









Built for reliability, it carries IP65 and MIL-STD-810H certification plus automotive-grade testing (ISO 7637-2, ISO 16750), together with smart battery protection and security features such as NFC and fingerprint recognition.

The new V82T adapts to a wide range of operations. In logistics and transportation, it delivers real-time visibility of vehicle location, speed, and routes, enabling more efficient dispatching and route optimisation; in public transportation, it supports monitoring of vehicle status and passenger flow for more responsive scheduling; and in manufacturing and e-commerce supply chains, it aids fleet coordination, route planning, and cargo tracking with real-time shipment updates.









The M10A-VDS: Enterprise-Grade Vehicle Diagnostics

Where the V82T keeps fleets moving, the newly launched M10A-VDS keeps them running. Purpose-built for automotive diagnostics, it integrates directly with OBD-II and VCI systems - unlike consumer devices that fail in oily, high-vibration repair bays. In fixed mode, its integrated handle mounts on the steering wheel so technicians can work hands-free; in mobile inspections, wireless VCI connectivity lets them move freely around the vehicle while accessing real-time data.

Powered by 12th-Gen Intel® CoreTM i5/i7 processors with up to 10 cores and 12 threads, 16GB LPDDR4X memory, and a 128GB PCIe SSD, the new tablet runs Windows 11 and mainstream diagnostic software smoothly. A dual-battery architecture (9800mAh plus 860mAh) delivers over 12 hours of operation with hot-swappable replacement, all in a body under 1.5kg. Expandable RJ45, USB, and RS232 modules, alongside CAN and DoIP protocol support, enable fault-code reading, programming, and maintenance, with optional barcode scanning to reduce manual data entry.

Durability is engineered into every layer. A 700-nit high-brightness display ensures clear visibility under strong sunlight, while the tablet operates from -25°C to 60°C and survives 1.22-metre drops - making it equally suited to cold outdoor inspection sites and high-temperature workshop conditions.









Connected from Workshop to Cloud

Both newly launched devices are engineered for harsh environments, sharing IP65 dust and water resistance, drop protection, and wide operating temperatures, along with dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and 4G connectivity that lets technicians upload diagnostic reports and synchronise service records. Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/Glonass positioning, and fingerprint authentication support secure, connected workflows in the field.

Together, the newly launched V82T and M10A-VDS provide greater operational transparency - helping organisations transition toward smarter, data-driven logistics and vehicle service while reducing costs.

About ONERugged

ONERugged, a brand of Emdoor Information (SZ:001314), specializes in providing high-quality rugged mobile computing devices and customized solutions for industry clients worldwide. Its portfolio includes rugged handhelds, rugged tablets, rugged notebook, vehicle PCs, and industrial panel PCs.

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Contact:

ONERugged

+86 400-830-4882

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