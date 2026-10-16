GPSSA's Digital Transformation Delivers People-Centred Pension Experiences

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) GPSSA is moving beyond the digitisation of pension services to build simpler, faster and more proactive customer journeys, demonstrating that the true measure of digital excellence is the human experience it creates. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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For customers managing an important pension matter, digital transformation is not measured by the sophistication of the system behind the screen. It is measured by simpler questions: Is the service easy to access? Is the information clear? Can the journey be completed without unnecessary visits, repeated requests or uncertainty about what happens next?

These questions are shaping the digital excellence journey of the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA).

As the federal authority responsible for safeguarding the pension and social security rights of insured Emiratis, retirees and beneficiaries, GPSSA serves people at moments that can have a lasting effect on their financial wellbeing. From entering the workforce and managing contributions to preparing for retirement and receiving pension entitlements, every interaction must provide confidence, accuracy and clarity.

This responsibility has guided GPSSA towards a model of digital excellence defined not by technology alone, but by the experience technology creates.

From digitising services to redesigning journeys:

Digital transformation was once largely understood as moving services from paper to online channels. Although this improved access, it did not always remove the complexity of the underlying journey.

Customers could still be required to select the right service, provide information already held elsewhere, follow up through different channels or navigate procedures designed around institutional structures rather than their needs.

GPSSA has taken a broader approach. Its objective has not simply been to place existing procedures online, but to redesign pension journeys around the people and organisations using them.

This approach led to Ma'ashi, GPSSA's unified digital platform for pension services. It brings services and customer journeys into one environment, giving insured members, retirees, beneficiaries and employers more direct access to information, requests and service follow-up.

Ma'ashi now provides 35 services and has recorded approximately 187,000 unique users, 532,000 transactions and 4.3 million cumulative visits since its introduction. Digital adoption has reached 99.9%, while 94% of services have been digitised and 98.7% of service processes automated, according to GPSSA's 2026 performance presentations.

The figures demonstrate scale, but their real significance lies in what they mean for customers. A unified digital environment reduces reliance on physical visits and fragmented channels. Automation limits avoidable manual intervention. Clearer tracking provides greater visibility over requests, while round-the-clock access allows customers to use pension services when and where it is convenient.

Ma'ashi is therefore more than a digital channel. It reflects a shift towards a service model designed to provide greater accessibility, clarity and control.

Measuring progress through customer experience:

Digital excellence becomes credible when it produces measurable improvements in people's experiences.

GPSSA reports that customer satisfaction with online services reached 91% as of August 2026, compared with 75% in 2022. Customer-journey scores reached 94%, compared with 77% in 2022.

Operational indicators show a similar progression. Between 2024 and mid-2026, average contributor registration processing time decreased from 3.2 working days to 0.95 working days. A process that previously took more than three working days on average was being completed in under one working day by 2025.

During the same period, registration transactions completed within the service-level agreement increased from 90% to 100%. For disbursement transactions, performance within the service-level agreement rose from 76% to 99%.

Behind each percentage is a practical outcome. A member receives a faster response. An employer completes an obligation with greater certainty. A retiree or beneficiary gains clearer visibility over a service affecting their financial wellbeing.

This is where institutional performance and human experience meet.

Digital excellence built on trust:

Speed and convenience matter, but pension and social security services also require exceptional accuracy, security and reliability. Customers entrust GPSSA with personal information, employment records, contribution histories and pension entitlements that influence their long-term financial security.

Its digital transformation is therefore supported by an integrated operational and governance environment spanning pension administration, data and analytics, customer feedback, secure government integration, risk management and payment infrastructure.

The Authority's pension payment framework connects with 39 banks through the UAE's regulated fund-transfer infrastructure. Across 2023, 2024 and 2025, 100% of pensions were transferred on time, reflecting the consistency and controls required to deliver dependable pension entitlements.

This reliability reinforces GPSSA's positioning as a trusted partner in the financial journey of Emiratis. Digital excellence must make services easier, while strengthening confidence that every entitlement will be managed accurately and delivered when expected.

From digital access to proactive service:

Digital excellence is not a final destination. It is a continuous process of listening, evaluating and improving.

GPSSA uses customer feedback and service-performance information to identify where journeys can be simplified and where additional services are needed. Between 2024 and 2026, the number of sub-services increased from 17 to 35, while proactive services rose from five to 11.

This points to the next phase of government service delivery. Digital self-service allows customers to complete transactions more conveniently. Proactive services go further by recognising needs, identifying potential gaps and initiating support at the appropriate moment.

For pension and social security services, this means designing journeys around significant life events, such as beginning employment or preparing for retirement, rather than expecting customers to navigate separate institutional processes.

It also requires collaboration across organisational boundaries. Secure integration with government and private-sector partners allows relevant information to be verified through authorised channels rather than repeatedly requested from the customer.

GPSSA reports integration with more than 44 entities, supporting greater data accuracy, earlier identification of registration gaps and more streamlined pension journeys.

Innovation with a clear human purpose:

The next stage of GPSSA's transformation will continue to explore the value of data, automation and artificial intelligence. Yet the purpose remains consistent.

Technology must reduce effort rather than create new complexity. It must improve accuracy without weakening accountability. It must help services respond more effectively to customer needs while maintaining human oversight, data protection and institutional governance.

That principle captures the meaning of digital excellence at GPSSA. It is not excellence demonstrated through the number of platforms introduced or processes automated. It is excellence experienced through an easier journey, a faster response, a reliable outcome and greater confidence in the institution responsible for protecting pension rights.

For GPSSA, the measure of digital progress will always be the value it creates for people.