Congress Slams Modi Govt Over US Diplomat 'Summoning' Jaishankar

Congress Slams Centre Over US Diplomat's Visit

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday claimed that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is skipping Delhi and has summoned External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to Mumbai instead. In a post on X, Khera said US Ambassador Sergio Gor had confirmed the development.

“US Ambassador Sergio Gor has confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is skipping Delhi and has summoned EAM @DrSJaishankar to Mumbai instead. A foreign government summoning India's External Affairs Minister on Indian soil is a new low, even by the Modi Government's standards,” Khera said, while replying to the tweet of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

He further claimed that the move has left officials in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in turmoil.“It has left our own officials in the Ministry of External Affairs in a state of 'utter bewilderment and disarray', as one of our birds in the Ministry tells us. Modi Ji, of course, will insist that 'All is Well',” he added.

US Ambassador Sergio Gor has confirmed that Secretary of State Marco Rubio is skipping Delhi and has summoned EAM @DrSJaishankar to Mumbai instead. A foreign government summoning India's External Affairs Minister on Indian soil is a new low, even by the Modi Government's standards. It has left our own officials in the Ministry of External Affairs in a state of“utter bewilderment and disarray", as one of our birds in the Ministry tells us. Modi Ji, of course, will insist that 'All is Well.'

- Pawan Khera ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) October 16, 2026

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also took a swipe at the Centre over US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's upcoming visit to India, claiming that the External Affairs Ministry was "confused" about the trip.

In a post shared on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Mr Rubio has summoned his employee to Mumbai. Modi ji, your officials in the External Affairs Ministry are confused about what's going on. You might want to explain. Unless, of course, you want me to."

Mr Rubio has summoned his employee to Mumbai. Modi ji, your officials in the External Affairs Ministry are confused about what's going on. You might want to explain. Unless, of course, you want me to.

- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 16, 2026

Details of US Diplomat's Visit

Rubio is scheduled to visit India and Uzbekistan from October 17 to 22, according to a media note issued by the US Department of State.

During his India visit, Rubio will travel to Mumbai and Jamnagar and meet senior Indian government officials to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership, exchange views on regional and global developments, and discuss opportunities for enhanced energy cooperation.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet Rubio in Mumbai.

Earlier on Thursday, US Envoy Sergio Gor said the visit would be "a little more business-focused", highlighting bilateral trade, energy cooperation, technology partnerships and investment opportunities.

The US Secretary of State is also scheduled to meet business leaders to promote commercial investment and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The visit will be Rubio's second official trip to India this year. His previous visit took place from May 23 to 26.

Earlier, Sergio Gor highlighted growing cooperation between New Delhi and Washington across defence, information technology and healthcare, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump had spoken recently. (ANI)

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