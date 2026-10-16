United States General Hospital Supplies Market Outlook To 2033 - Hospital Beds, Exam Tables, Exam Room Stools, And Other Equipment Pricing Trends Reveal Growth Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identify high-growth segments, refine market-entry and expansion plans, benchmark competitors, and build targeted investment strategies.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "United States General Hospital Supplies Market Outlook to 2033 - Hospital Beds, Exam Tables, Exam Room Stools and Others" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report delivers comprehensive market intelligence on the United States General Hospital Supplies Market, supporting strategic planning, competitive assessment and investment analysis. It provides annualized market revenue in USD, sales volume in units and average price data in USD for each covered market segment from 2018 through 2033. This historical and forecast data enables organizations to evaluate market performance, identify emerging trends and assess potential growth opportunities across essential hospital supply categories.

In addition to segment-level market data, the report includes 2025 company share analysis, offering insight into the competitive structure of the United States market. The analysis helps stakeholders assess the position of leading participants, compare company performance and understand how market share is distributed among key suppliers.

Global corporate profiles of major companies operating in the United States General Hospital Supplies Market are also provided. Depending on data availability for the relevant category and country, these profiles may include information on pipeline products, recent company news, strategic transactions and commercial deals. Together, these insights provide a detailed view of the competitive environment and the business activities influencing market development.

Market Segmentation

The report evaluates the United States General Hospital Supplies Market across the following product segments:



Hospital Beds

IV Poles

Hamper Stands

Blanket Warming Cabinets

Exam Tables

Exam Room Stools

Overbed Tables Surgical Clippers

Each segment is supported by annualized revenue, unit volume and average pricing data, allowing users to compare historical performance and forecast market potential through 2033. This structured segmentation supports targeted analysis of product demand, pricing patterns and revenue opportunities within the United States hospital supplies industry.

Strategic Benefits

The report supports the development of evidence-based business strategies by identifying market segments expected to record strong growth. Companies can use the findings to prioritize product categories, allocate resources and align commercial plans with anticipated changes in demand.

Market-entry and market expansion strategies can also be strengthened through detailed analysis of segment size, growth prospects, pricing and competitive positioning. Manufacturers, distributors, investors and other healthcare market participants can assess opportunities within established and developing product categories while evaluating potential barriers to expansion.

Company share data and corporate profiles help organizations design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market. These insights can inform benchmarking, partnership evaluation, acquisition planning and differentiation strategies. Information on pipeline products, news and deals, where available, further supports monitoring of competitor activity and changes in the broader market landscape.

The report also assists with investment strategy development by highlighting product segments forecast to achieve notable growth in the near future. Historical trends and long-term projections provide a foundation for evaluating commercial potential, managing market risk and identifying areas that may offer attractive returns.

By combining market revenue, unit volume, average prices, company shares and competitive intelligence, the report provides a robust resource for organizations seeking actionable insight into the United States General Hospital Supplies Market. Its coverage through 2033 supports long-range planning, informed decision-making and a clearer understanding of the factors shaping demand across key hospital supply segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 General Hospital Supplies Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report

3 General Hospital Supplies Market, United States

3.1 General Hospital Supplies Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2018-2033

3.1.1 Hospital Beds Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.2 General Hospital Supplies Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2018-2033

3.2.1 Hospital Beds Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2018-2033

3.3 General Hospital Supplies Market, United States, Average Price ($), 2018-2033

3.4 General Hospital Supplies Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2025

4 Overview of Key Companies in United States, General Hospital Supplies Market

4.1 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc

4.1.1 Company Overview

4.2 Stryker Corp

4.2.1 Company Overview

4.3 Future Health Concepts Inc

4.3.1 Company Overview

4.4 Enthermics Inc

4.4.1 Company Overview

4.5 Getinge AB

4.5.1 Company Overview

4.6 Linet Group SE

4.6.1 Company Overview

4.7 Midmark Corp

4.7.1 Company Overview

4.8 Pedigo Products Inc

4.8.1 Company Overview

4.9 Medline Industries LP

4.9.1 Company Overview

4.10 Blickman Inc

4.10.1 Company Overview

5 General Hospital Supplies Market Pipeline Products

6 Recent Developments

6.1 Corporate Communications

6.1.1 Oct 21, 2025: CYIOS Corporation Announces Leadership Transition and Engages AI and SaaS Advisors

6.1.2 Aug 05, 2025: Avanos Medical Appoints Scott Galovan as CFO and David Pacitti to Board of Directors

6.2 Financial Announcements

6.2.1 Jul 24, 2025: Avanos Medical to Webcast Conference Call Discussing Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

6.3 Government and Public Interest

6.3.1 Mar 04, 2025: New Study Demonstrates the Efficacy of Copper-Impregnated Surfaces in Reducing Clostridioides difficile Spores

6.4 Other Significant Developments

6.4.1 Aug 14, 2025: Mopec Group Strategically Consolidates Operations to Michigan Headquarters

6.5 Product News

6.5.1 Jan 06, 2026: Avient Introduces Non-PFAS GlideTech Formulations for Catheters

6.5.2 Oct 28, 2025: Inpro Showcases Innovations at Healthcare Design Expo & Conference 2025

6.5.3 Sep 25, 2025: Femasys Partners With Kebomed to Expand FemBloc Growth in Europe

7 Appendix

7.1 Research Methodology

7.1.1 Coverage

7.1.2 Secondary Research

7.1.3 Primary Research

7.1.4 Market Modeling and Forecasting

7.1.5 Company Share Analysis

7.1.6 Benchmarking

7.2 the analyst Consulting

7.3 Contact the Publisher

7.4 Disclaimer

List of Tables [8]

List of Figures [5]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Hill-Rom Holdings Inc

Stryker Corp

Future Health Concepts Inc

Enthermics Inc

Getinge AB

Linet Group SE

Midmark Corp

Pedigo Products Inc

Medline Industries LP Blickman Inc

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900