Myanmar Construction Market Size, Sector Trends, And Forecast To 2030 (H1 2026) 4.4% Growth In 2027-2030 Unlocks Energy, Transport, And Manufacturing Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target manufacturing, transport, renewable energy and electrification opportunities using micro-level analysis, mega-project pipeline insights and competitive risk assessment.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Myanmar Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (H1 2026)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Myanmar's construction industry is forecast to contract by 0.6% in real terms in 2026 as political instability, geopolitical trade tensions and weaker investor confidence continue to affect economic activity. Rising uncertainty, potential supply chain disruption and pressure on energy imports are expected to constrain construction output and delay investment decisions across several sectors.

According to the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA), Myanmar attracted MMK835.8 billion ($398 million) in foreign direct investment (FDI) during the first 10 months of FY2025-26, which runs from April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026. This compares with MMK656.2 million ($222.2 million) reported for the same period of FY2024-25. However, investment conditions are estimated to have weakened during February and March 2026 amid heightened geopolitical and domestic political uncertainty.

In mid-March 2026, Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted the economic challenges created by domestic instability, geopolitical upheaval and climate change. Escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran from February 28, 2026, also created risks for Myanmar's oil imports. Any prolonged disruption to oil supplies or higher energy prices could increase construction costs, affect logistics networks and place additional pressure on project delivery schedules.

Despite the challenging near-term Myanmar construction market outlook, the industry is expected to recover between 2027 and 2030. Construction output is forecast to grow at an average annual rate of 4.4% in real terms over this period, supported by investment in manufacturing, transport infrastructure and renewable energy projects.

Energy and utilities construction will be a key contributor to long-term growth. Myanmar's National Electrification Master Plan targets an increase in national electricity generation capacity from approximately 6,000MW in 2024 to 12,000MW by 2030. The government has also committed to phasing out coal completely by 2050 and is preparing a new 20-year energy development plan for 2026-45. The plan is expected to support clean energy expansion, electricity infrastructure upgrades and additional renewable energy investment.

Myanmar Construction Industry Analysis

The report provides detailed market analysis, forecasts and strategic insight into Myanmar's construction industry. It evaluates growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity while assessing the principal trends, risks and opportunities influencing the industry's performance through 2030.



Historical construction industry valuations for 2021-2025 and forecasts for 2026-2030

Analysis of key construction market drivers, constraints and investment trends

Sector coverage across commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential construction

Detailed sub-sector analysis and construction activity forecasts

Assessment of the mega-project pipeline by sector and development stage

Projected spending on projects included in the existing pipeline

Listings of major construction projects, leading contractors and consultants Evaluation of regulatory, competitive, cost and project delivery risks

Strategic Benefits for Construction Market Participants

The report supports contractors, developers, investors, consultants, suppliers and other stakeholders seeking to understand Myanmar construction industry trends and identify potential market opportunities. Standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies enable users to compare sector performance, evaluate growth potential and monitor changes in the project pipeline.



Identify and assess opportunities across Myanmar's construction sectors

Examine market potential using more than 600 time-series data forecasts

Track emerging industry trends and investment priorities

Develop and validate business strategies using actionable market insight

Assess cost, regulatory, political and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risks and the factors influencing project success

With near-term conditions remaining difficult, Myanmar's construction industry will depend on political stability, access to investment and the implementation of major infrastructure and energy programs. From 2027 onward, manufacturing expansion, transport development, electrification and renewable energy investment are expected to provide the strongest foundations for recovery and sustained market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3. Latest news and developments

4. Project analytics

5. Construction Market Data

6. Risk Profile

7. Appendix

7.1 Definitions

7.2 CRI Methodology



About the Analyst Contact the Publisher

List of Tables [7]

List of Figures [16]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900