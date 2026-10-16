Global Machine Tools Market Size, Share, Growth, Applications, Regional Outlook, And Forecast, 2026 To 2034 CNC Automation And Smart Factories Create A 6.5% CAGR Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Machine Tools Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2026 To 2034" has been added tooffering.

The global Machine Tools Market is expected to expand steadily as manufacturers invest in high-performance machining technologies to improve precision, production efficiency, and operational productivity. Demand is rising across automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial machinery, electronics & semiconductors, energy & power, building & construction, and other manufacturing sectors. According to the report, the market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Smart Manufacturing and CNC Adoption Drive Market Growth

Expanding smart manufacturing initiatives, Industry 4.0 implementation, and automated production systems are strengthening demand for modern machine tools. Manufacturers are transitioning toward digitally controlled machining platforms to increase repeatability, reduce operational errors, limit labor dependency, and support connected factory environments.

Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine tools account for a significant market share due to their precision, automation capabilities, and suitability for complex component production. Their compatibility with integrated manufacturing systems also supports broader adoption in industries with stringent quality and productivity requirements. Conventional machine tools continue to serve small and medium-sized manufacturers seeking affordable equipment for standard machining operations.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By machine type, the market includes cutting machines and forming machines. Cutting machine categories cover milling machines, turning machines, grinding machines, drilling machines, and others such as threading and filling equipment. Forming machine categories include presses, bending machines, punching machines, and others used for rolling and forging.

Metalworking represents the leading application segment, supported by extensive use in automotive production, aerospace manufacturing, industrial machinery, energy infrastructure, and precision engineering. Woodworking demand is benefiting from furniture production and customized product development. Plastic manufacturing applications are growing alongside the production of precision plastic components, while ceramics & glass fabrication and composites working are gaining relevance in high-performance industries.

The report also assesses direct sales and indirect sales channels, along with end-use demand from aerospace & defense, automotive, energy & power, electronics & semiconductors, building & construction, healthcare, marine, and related industries.

Asia-Pacific Maintains Regional Leadership

Asia-Pacific leads global machine tool production and consumption, supported by established manufacturing ecosystems, industrial expansion, and large-scale automation investments in China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Continued development of automotive, electronics, machinery, and advanced manufacturing capacity is expected to reinforce the region's position.

North America is projected to benefit from reshoring initiatives, aerospace investment, industrial automation, and smart factory adoption. Europe is expected to maintain stable demand due to advanced engineering capabilities, automotive manufacturing, and sustained requirements for high-precision machining. The report also evaluates growth opportunities across Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, the UK, and the European Union.

Competitive Landscape and Technology Investment

Machine tools market participants are prioritizing automation, digital connectivity, predictive maintenance, and energy-efficient equipment. Investment in AI-enabled machining, IoT-integrated systems, advanced CNC platforms, and customized production solutions is helping manufacturers improve accuracy, reduce downtime, and increase equipment performance.

Strategic partnerships, product launches, manufacturing facility expansion, and technology development remain central to competitive positioning. Key companies assessed include Amada, DMG MORI, Makino, Okuma, Haas Automation, Hyundai WIA, DN Solutions (formerly Doosan Machine Tools), Georg Fischer, JTEKT Machinery, Komatsu, Hurco, Chiron Group, Dalian Machine Tool Group, Amera-Seiki, Datron AG, Tsugami Corporation, Citizen Machinery, FFG Group (Fair Friend Group), Shenyang Machine Tool Co., SPINNER Werkzeugmaschinen, and Nakamura-Tome Precision Industry.

Historical Period, Forecast Scope, and Research Methodology

The report analyzes market segments from 2023 to 2033, using 2024 as the base year and 2025 to 2033 as the forecast period. Quantitative estimates are provided for individual market segments across major geographical regions, supported by qualitative analysis of market trends, competitive intelligence, investment opportunities, emerging technologies, industry dynamics, and strategic priorities.

The research process incorporated secondary research, primary research, and expert panel review. Market estimates considered manufacturer research and development budgets, government spending, company revenues, end-user volumes, consumption, pricing, regional revenue, and relevant micro and macro environmental factors. Proprietary analytical tools were used to evaluate qualitative and quantitative inputs, while data triangulation supported consistency across market segments. Top-down and bottom-up approaches were applied to validate the market estimates and forecasts.

Key Insights Covered in the Report



Primary factors influencing global Machine Tools Market growth

High-potential investment opportunities by segment and geography

Market forecasts and projections through 2033

Segments expected to record the fastest CAGR

Regional market share and emerging market dynamics

Investment activity in low and middle-income economies

Technology trends shaping CNC machining and industrial automation Competitive strategies used by leading machine tool manufacturers

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.1.1. Purpose of the Report

1.1.2. Target Audience

1.1.3. Key Offerings

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Phase I - Secondary Research

1.3.2. Phase II - Primary Research

1.3.3. Phase III - Expert Panel Review

1.3.4. Assumptions

1.3.5. Approach Adopted

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot: Global Machine Tools Market

2.2. Global Machine Tools Market, By Machine Type, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.3. Global Machine Tools Market, By Operating Technology, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.4. Global Machine Tools Market, By Application, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.5. Global Machine Tools Market, By End Use, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.6. Global Machine Tools Market, By Distribution Channel, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.7. Global Machine Tools Market, By Geography, 2025 (US$ Million)

2.8. Attractive Investment Proposition by Geography, 2025

3. Machine Tools Market: Competitive Analysis

3.1. Market Positioning of Key Machine Tools Market Vendors

3.2. Strategies Adopted by Machine Tools Market Vendors

4. Machine Tools Market: Macro Analysis & Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Global Machine Tools Market Value, 2024 - 2034, (US$ Million)

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Key Challenges

4.3.4. Key Opportunities

4.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

4.5. Porter's Five Force Model

4.5.1. Supplier Power

4.5.2. Buyer Power

4.5.3. Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.4. Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.6. PESTEL Analysis

4.6.1. Political Landscape

4.6.2. Economic Landscape

4.6.3. Social Landscape

4.6.4. Technology Landscape

4.6.5. Environmental Landscape

4.6.6. Legal Landscape

5. Machine Tools Market: By Machine Type, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.3.1. Cutting machine

5.3.1.1. Milling machines

5.3.1.2. Turning machines

5.3.1.3. Grinding machines

5.3.1.4. Drilling machines

5.3.1.5. Others (threading, filling, etc.)

5.3.2. Forming machine

5.3.2.1. Presses

5.3.2.2. Bending machines

5.3.2.3. Punching machines

5.3.2.4. Others (rolling, forging, etc.)

6. Machine Tools Market: By Operating Technology, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

6.3. Market Segmentation

6.3.1. Computer Numerical Control (CNC)

6.3.2. Conventional

7. Machine Tools Market: By Application, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.3.1. Metalworking

7.3.2. Woodworking

7.3.3. Plastic manufacturing

7.3.4. Others (ceramics & glass fabrication, composites working, etc.)

8. Machine Tools Market: By End Use, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

8.1. Market Overview

8.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

8.3. Market Segmentation

8.3.1. Aerospace & defense

8.3.2. Automotive

8.3.3. Energy & power

8.3.4. Electronics & semiconductors

8.3.5. Building & construction

8.3.6. Others (healthcare, marine, etc.)

9. Machine Tools Market: By Distribution Channel, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

9.1. Market Overview

9.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2025 Versus 2034

9.3. Market Segmentation

9.3.1. Direct Sales

9.3.2. Indirect Sales

10. North America Machine Tools Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

10.1. Market Overview

10.2. Market Analysis By Machine Type

10.3. Market Analysis By Operating Technology

10.4. Market Analysis By Application

10.5. Market Analysis By End Use

10.6. Market Analysis By Distribution Channel

10.7. Country Analysis

10.7.1. U.S.

10.7.2. Canada

10.7.3. Rest of North America

11. UK and European Union Machine Tools Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

11.1. Market Overview

11.2. Market Analysis By Machine Type

11.3. Market Analysis By Operating Technology

11.4. Market Analysis By Application

11.5. Market Analysis By End Use

11.6. Market Analysis By Distribution Channel

11.7. Country Analysis

11.7.1. UK

11.7.2. Germany

11.7.3. Spain

11.7.4. Italy

11.7.5. France

11.7.6. Rest of Europe

12. Asia Pacific Machine Tools Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

12.1. Market Overview

12.2. Market Analysis By Machine Type

12.3. Market Analysis By Operating Technology

12.4. Market Analysis By Application

12.5. Market Analysis By End Use

12.6. Market Analysis By Distribution Channel

12.7. Country Analysis

12.7.1. China

12.7.2. Japan

12.7.3. India

12.7.4. Australia

12.7.5. South Korea

12.7.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

13. Latin America Machine Tools Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

13.1. Market Overview

13.2. Market Analysis By Machine Type

13.3. Market Analysis By Operating Technology

13.4. Market Analysis By Application

13.5. Market Analysis By End Use

13.6. Market Analysis By Distribution Channel

13.7. Country Analysis

13.7.1. Brazil

13.7.2. Mexico

13.7.3. Rest of Latin America

14. Middle East and Africa Machine Tools Market, 2024-2034, USD (Million)

14.1. Market Overview

14.2. Market Analysis By Machine Type

14.3. Market Analysis By Operating Technology

14.4. Market Analysis By Application

14.5. Market Analysis By End Use

14.6. Market Analysis By Distribution Channel

14.7. Country Analysis

14.7.1. GCC

14.7.2. Africa

14.7.3. Rest of Middle East and Africa

15. Company Profiles

Company Overview, Financial Performance, Product Portfolio, Strategic Initiatives

15.1. DMG MORI

15.2. Makino

15.3. Okuma

15.4. Haas Automation

15.5. Hyundai WIA

15.6. Georg Fischer

15.7. JTEKT Machinery

15.8. Komatsu

15.9. Hurco

15.10. Chiron Group

15.11. Dalian Machine Tool Group

15.12. Amera-Seiki

15.13. Datron AG

15.14. Tsugami Corporation

15.15. Citizen Machinery

15.16. Shenyang Machine Tool Co.

15.17. SPINNER Werkzeugmaschinen

15.18. Nakamura-Tome Precision Industry

15.19. Other Notable Players

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