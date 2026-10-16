IND Vs WI: Why Did Abhishek Sharma And Keemo Paul Exchange Heated Words After Hyderabad T20I?

Team India's explosive opener Abhishek Sharma and the West Indies all-rounder Keemo Paul were involved in a heated verbal exchange following the conclusion of the fourth T20I of the five-match series at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 14.

The West Indies levelled the series 2-2 following a 24-run victory over the Men in Blue. After posting a total of 247/3, the Caribbean bowling attack restricted the hosts to 223/9 in 20 overs, despite Sanju Samson's fiery 56-run knock and Nitish Kumar Reddy's explosive 41 off 20 balls.

Keemo Paul led the bowling attack with figures of 5/41 at an economy rate of 10.20 in his spell of four overs. Gudakesh Motie (2/13), Romario Shepherd (1/32), and Shamar Springer (1/40) also chipped in with crucial wickets to stall India's high-speed chase.

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Abhishek and Keemo's Verbal Exchange Goes Viral

As the West Indies levelled the series 2-2 ahead of the final T20I in Bengaluru, the customary post-match handshake turned tense as Keemo Paul and Abhishek Sharma engaged in a heated verbal exchange, requiring immediate intervention from teammates and umpires to defuse the situation before things could escalate further.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Abhishek was seen turning back towards Paul after an apparent remark during the handshake line, pointing a finger and exchanging sharp words before being pulled away by fellow players.

The on-field umpires had to intervene in order to avoid the situation from escalating further, escorting the players in opposite directions as tensions boiled over under the Hyderabad floodlights.

WEST INDIES PLAYER CROSSING THERE LIMIT - ABHISHEK SHARMA ANGRY

- Gudakesh motie bowled to Abhishek Sharma and West Indies players were celebrating unnecessary

- After that abhishek sharma was angry on west Indies players

And then Naman Dhir wicket SHIMRON HETMYER once again celebrated with send off sign

- VK (@Aur_vicky) October 14, 2026

The verbal exchange between the two apparently stemmed from the heated moment during the post-match handshake, but the exact reason behind the altercation was unclear. The Hyderabad T20I witnessed a tense match between the two sides, with the West Indies securing a series-levelling victory and setting up a decisive fifth T20I in Bengaluru.

Was Abhishek Sharma Mocked by Keemo Paul?

The verbal altercation between Abhishek Sharma and Keemo Paul remains unclear, but the reason behind the spat has sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms, with fans analyzing every frame of the match footage to pinpoint what triggered the clash.

It was believed that Keemo Paul gave a mocking send-off to Abhishek Sharma, who was dismissed for 29 off 24 balls, during the Indian innings earlier in the night, a moment that seemingly boiled over and resurfaced when the two crossed paths again during the post-match handshakes.

The incident took place in the 12th over of India's 223-run chase when Abhishek was dismissed for 29 off 24 balls by Gudakesh Motie, who caught him at long-off. As India's explosive opener walked towards the dressing room, West Indies players, especially Keemo Paul and Shamar Springer, appeared to have made a remark or gesture towards him, which was believed to have triggered the verbal exchange during the post-match handshake.

WEST INDIES PLAYER CROSSING THERE LIMIT - ABHISHEK SHARMA ANGRY

- Gudakesh motie bowled to Abhishek Sharma and West Indies players were celebrating unnecessary

- After that abhishek sharma was angry on west Indies players

And then Naman Dhir wicket SHIMRON HETMYER once again celebrated with send off sign

- VK (@Aur_vicky) October 14, 2026

However, the exact nature of the interaction remains unconfirmed. Meanwhile, Team India and West Indies will look to settle the scores once and for all as they gear up for the series-deciding fifth T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

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