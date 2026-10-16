ZERO13 Named World's Best Venue For Sustainability In Euromoney Markets Awards 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZERO13, the nature fintech platform for sustainable real-world assets, has been named World's Best Venue for Sustainability in the Euromoney Markets Awards 2026. Based on its AI Resource Loop thesis, ZERO13 interconnects critical minerals, rare-earth elements, renewable energy and AI infrastructure within a unified circular sustainability framework to transform otherwise passive real-world asset value into liquidity, yield generation and portfolio expansion opportunities.

Euromoney Markets Awards celebrate excellence across the full global markets ecosystem, recognising institutions setting the benchmark in their respective fields. ZERO13 was selected following a comprehensive research process incorporating written submissions, market research, interviews with market participants and independent analysis.

The award recognises ZERO13's work to build connected digital infrastructure for sustainable finance, bringing together project owners, communities, countries, companies and institutional capital through its regulated SECDEX platform designed to support the financing, trading and settlement of sustainable real-world assets. ZERO13's model combines traditional financial markets infrastructure with digital market infrastructure to address financing gaps, fragmentation, transparency and trust across environmental markets.

Hirander Misra, Founder, Chairman and CEO of ZERO13, said:“To be recognised by Euromoney as the World's Best Venue for Sustainability is a significant achievement for ZERO13 and, importantly, recognition of what we are trying to change. Nature finance does not suffer from a shortage of ambition or potential capital; the challenge is connecting that capital efficiently and transparently with credible projects by structuring them as great yield-generating opportunities, which can deliver measurable environmental, social and economic outcomes.”

“Our focus is on scaling the digital market infrastructure that connects those different parts of the ecosystem, from source to sale, to enable platform distribution and asset monetisation. Sustainability has to be economically sustainable, and that means creating trusted, investible environmental asset structures and markets that can mobilise capital at scale while ensuring that countries and communities retain an equitable share of the value created.”

This is the second consecutive year that ZERO13 has received an accolade in the Euromoney Markets Awards having won the World's Best Exchange for ESG in 2025. We have also received international recognition as winner of the COP28 UAE TechSprint for the blockchain solution in sustainable finance, and have been similarly recognised by winning the Fintech for Good (11:FS), Asset Servicing Times and London Fintech Awards.

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About ZERO13

ZERO13 is a nature fintech platform, which provides the infrastructure and ecosystem through which environmental real-world assets, investment structures and associated cashflows can be connected with capital. Where relevant, this is executed by integration with its subsidiary company SECDEX Group infrastructure, including regulated SECDEX Digital Custodian and its integral marketplace (SECDEX), to support digital assets, custody, marketplace access and settlement.

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