Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market - Global Strategy And Forecast, 2026-2031 27.1% CAGR To USD 20.57 Billion As 5G, EV, And AI Data Center Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accelerate ROI through high-efficiency power devices, advanced wafers, AI data centers, electric mobility, partnerships, portfolio expansion and scaled production.

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Gallium Nitride Semiconductor Devices Market - Strategic Insights and Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gallium nitride semiconductor devices market is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 27.1%, increasing from USD 6.19 billion in 2026 to USD 20.57 billion by 2031. Growth is supported by rapid digitalization, transportation electrification, renewable energy investment, and rising demand for high-efficiency electronic systems.

Gallium nitride technology is becoming increasingly important across high-frequency, high-power, and energy-efficient applications. Adoption is accelerating in 5G infrastructure, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, data centers, renewable energy systems, aerospace, and defense. Its performance advantages over conventional silicon-based semiconductors make GaN devices central to advanced power conversion and radio frequency applications.

Key Market Drivers

Demand for energy-efficient semiconductor solutions remains a primary market growth driver. GaN devices deliver higher switching speeds, lower power losses, and improved thermal performance, supporting their use in data centers, industrial power electronics, and other environments where energy consumption directly affects operating costs.

Consumer electronics and fast-charging technologies represent another significant growth area. GaN-based components enable compact, efficient power adapters capable of supporting high-speed charging requirements. Continued deployment of 5G networks and connected devices is also increasing demand for high-frequency and high-power semiconductor components.

Automotive, aerospace, defense, and space applications are expanding the addressable market. GaN semiconductor devices are increasingly integrated into electric vehicle power systems, radar platforms, satellite communications, and advanced network infrastructure because they can operate effectively under demanding voltage and temperature conditions.

Market Restraints and Supply Chain Challenges

High production costs and manufacturing complexity may restrict adoption in price-sensitive applications. GaN fabrication depends on specialized materials, equipment, and processes, resulting in higher costs than established silicon manufacturing. Scaling production while maintaining performance, quality, and commercial viability remains a key industry challenge.

Supply chain risks also affect the market outlook. Limited availability of high-purity gallium and related materials can create procurement constraints and price volatility. Manufacturers are therefore investing in production efficiency, wafer innovation, capacity expansion, and stronger supplier relationships to improve scalability and resilience.

Technology and Segment Insights

By device type, the market includes opto-semiconductors, power semiconductors, and RF devices. Opto-semiconductors account for a significant share due to their use in LEDs, lasers, and optical communication systems. Power semiconductors are gaining momentum in electric vehicles, renewable energy infrastructure, and power conversion systems. RF devices remain essential to telecommunications, radar, aerospace, and defense applications.

Component categories include transistors, diodes, and rectifiers. Transistors lead the segment due to strong performance in high-frequency and high-power operating environments. Rectifiers are projected to record substantial growth as industries prioritize efficient power conversion and reduced energy losses.

Major end-use industries include information and communication technology, automotive, consumer electronics, and aerospace and defense. Information and communication technology maintains a leading position, supported by data center expansion and 5G infrastructure deployment. Electric mobility and renewable energy investment are creating additional opportunities for GaN-based power devices.

Competitive and Strategic Outlook

The competitive landscape is shaped by product innovation, acquisitions, partnerships, and manufacturing investment. Companies including Infineon Technologies, Renesas Electronics, and GaN Systems are expanding their portfolios, strengthening technical capabilities, and increasing production capacity.

Strategic priorities include advanced wafer development, high-efficiency power devices, AI data center applications, electric mobility, and next-generation communications. Industry collaboration is expected to accelerate commercialization, improve manufacturing economics, and support entry into emerging application areas.

Report Benefits



Analysis of regional markets, customer segments, industry verticals, policy conditions, socio-economic factors, and consumer preferences

Evaluation of market drivers, challenges, emerging technologies, and future trends

Competitive intelligence covering strategic initiatives, market positioning, and entry opportunities

Actionable recommendations for revenue growth, geographical expansion, product development, and capital investment Insights for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises

Business Applications

Organizations can use the report for opportunity assessment, product demand forecasting, market entry planning, geographical expansion, regulatory analysis, investment decisions, new product development, supply chain planning, and competitive benchmarking.

Report Coverage



Historical data from 2021 to 2024 and forecasts from 2026 to 2031

Market opportunities, challenges, supply chain conditions, regulatory frameworks, and trend analysis

Revenue forecasts across major segments and regions

Competitive positioning, strategies, and market share assessment Company profiles covering products, financial performance, strategic priorities, and key developments

The market is positioned for sustained expansion as industries adopt advanced power and radio frequency technologies. Although production costs, material availability, and manufacturing scale remain important considerations, continued innovation and broader commercialization are expected to support long-term growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Market Segmentation

1.5. Currency

1.6. Assumptions

1.7. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Data

2.2. Research Process

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1. Research Highlights

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Market Opportunities

4.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. GALLIUM NITRIDE SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES MARKET BY PRODUCT

5.1. Introduction

5.2. GaN Radio Frequency Devices

5.3. Opto-semiconductors

5.4. Power Semiconductors

6. GALLIUM NITRIDE SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES MARKET BY COMPONENT

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Transistor

6.3. Diode

6.4. Rectifier

6.5. Power IC

6.6. Others

7. GALLIUM NITRIDE SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES MARKET BY WAFER SIZE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. 2-inch

7.3. 4-inch

7.4. 6-inch

7.5. 8-inch

8. GALLIUM NITRIDE SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES MARKET BY END-USER

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Automotive

8.3. Consumer Electronics

8.4. Defense & Aerospace

8.5. Healthcare

8.6. Industrial & Power

8.7. Information & Communication Technology

8.8. Others

9. GALLIUM NITRIDE SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Americas

9.2.1. US

9.3. Europe Middle East and Africa

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. Netherlands

9.3.3. Others

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. South Korea

9.4.4. Taiwan

9.4.5. Others

10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. Efficient Power Conversion Corporation

11.2. Fujitsu Ltd.

11.3. Texas Instruments Incorporated

11.4. Infineon Technologies AG

11.5. NXP Semiconductors

11.6. Qorvo, Inc.

11.7. MACOM

11.8. TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION

11.9. Microchip Technology Inc.

11.10. STMicroelectronics

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