Paragliding Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On 8.2% CAGR To US$640.8M By 2032 As ADVANCE Thun, Ozone Gliders, SUPAIR And Dudek Paragliders Reshape The Market

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Paragliding Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global paragliding equipment market was valued at an estimated US$368.9 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$640.8 million by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Market growth is supported by rising participation in adventure sports, expanding adventure tourism, technological innovation, wider access to professional training, and increasing demand for certified safety equipment.

Global Paragliding Equipment Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Growing consumer interest in outdoor recreation and adrenaline-based activities is accelerating demand for paragliders, harnesses, helmets, reserve parachutes, flight suits, and flight instruments. Established paragliding destinations in Switzerland, New Zealand, South America, and other tourism-focused regions continue to attract recreational participants and experienced pilots. The expansion of paragliding schools, training centers, tandem-flight operators, and adventure tourism businesses is also making the sport more accessible to first-time users.

Manufacturers are responding with ergonomic, lightweight, and user-focused equipment for recreational and professional applications. Beginner-oriented products and structured training programs are broadening the customer base, while experienced pilots continue to seek premium equipment offering improved handling, performance, comfort, and portability.

Technology Innovation Reshapes Paragliding Gear

Technological advances are influencing equipment design across the global paragliding market. High-strength composite fabrics and lightweight ripstop nylon are helping manufacturers improve durability while maintaining flight performance. Modern harnesses increasingly incorporate enhanced body alignment, impact protection, and shock-absorption systems designed to support pilot safety and comfort.

Digital flight technology is another important market catalyst. GPS systems and advanced flight instruments provide pilots with real-time information on altitude, navigation, wind speed, flight paths, and thermal conditions. Improved folding systems and lighter construction also make paragliding equipment easier to transport, supporting international travel and adventure tourism.

Safety Standards Support Demand for Certified Equipment

Stricter regulatory requirements and heightened awareness of operational risk are strengthening demand for certified paragliding equipment. Pilots, training schools, commercial operators, and tourism providers increasingly prioritize helmets, harnesses, reserve parachutes, and related products that comply with recognized safety standards.

Insurance requirements within the adventure sports sector are also encouraging the adoption of premium-grade equipment. Training centers and commercial operators frequently require certified gear to reduce liability and improve flight safety. These factors are creating opportunities for manufacturers that combine regulatory compliance with advanced materials, reliable performance, and enhanced protective features.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Recreational end use: The segment is forecast to reach US$430.4 million by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 9.7%.

Professional end use: The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. paragliding equipment market was valued at approximately US$113.0 million in 2025. China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% and reach US$175.9 million by 2032.

The report evaluates recreational and professional end-use segments, along with offline and online distribution channels. Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Country-level analysis covers France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, among other markets.

Strategic Market Intelligence

The paragliding equipment market report provides independent annual sales analysis and forecasts in US$ million from 2025 through 2032. It examines competitive positioning, regional opportunities, market restraints, changing distribution patterns, and the trends expected to influence future demand. The findings can support manufacturers, suppliers, investors, tourism operators, and other stakeholders in identifying revenue opportunities and strengthening strategic planning.

Key questions addressed include:



How will the global paragliding equipment market evolve through 2032?

Which growth drivers and market restraints will have the greatest impact?

Which end-use and distribution segments offer the strongest opportunities?

How will regional market shares change during the forecast period? Which companies are positioned to benefit from emerging industry trends?

Companies Featured

Company coverage includes ADVANCE Thun AG, Apco Aviation Ltd., Compass Flight Instruments, Dudek Paragliders sj, Fly-market Flugsport-Zubehor GmbH & Co. KG, ICARO Paragliders, Kontest GmbH, NOVA Vertriebsgesellschaft m.b.H., Ozone Gliders Ltd., SOL Paragliders, SUPAIR, Swing Flugsportgerate GmbH, U-Turn GmbH, and Windtech - Nortec, S.L. (Windtech Parapentes).

Domain Expert Insights

The market report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government. Insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to deliver comprehensive market intelligence and strategic analysis. As part of the research study, the report tracks and analyzes insights from three domain experts. Clients may request access to the expert network monitored for the report, together with the online expert insights tracker.

The report also includes detailed regional analysis, competitive insights, company profiles, market forecasts, and complimentary updates for one year, helping decision-makers remain informed about developments in the global paragliding equipment market.

Key Attributes:

