Hoverboard - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On The $900M Surge To $3B By 2032 As China Hits 8.9%, Benchmarking Gotrax, Ninebot Asia, Razor USA, Swagtron And Airwheel

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Hoverboard - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hoverboard market was estimated at US$2.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$3.0 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising demand for portable personal mobility, continued product innovation, stronger safety standards, and the expanding recreational appeal of electric rideable devices.

Technology Advances Improve Performance, Safety, and User Experience

Advances in lithium-ion battery technology are improving hoverboard range, charging speed, durability, and overall operating efficiency. Selected models can provide ranges of approximately 10 to 15 miles per charge, increasing their practicality for short commutes, leisure use, and connections between public transportation and final destinations.

Enhanced gyroscopes, accelerometers, and real-time balancing systems are delivering better stability and control across a wider range of user skill levels. Mobile application integration also enables riders to monitor speed, battery status, and distance traveled. Bluetooth speakers, LED lighting, and customizable design features are strengthening the recreational and lifestyle appeal of hoverboards, particularly among younger consumers and technology enthusiasts.

Safety remains a critical factor influencing purchasing decisions and product development. UL 2272 certification, temperature management systems, overcharge protection, improved battery controls, and fire-resistant materials have helped address concerns associated with earlier-generation products. More powerful motors, larger wheel sizes, and all-terrain tires are also broadening product use beyond smooth urban surfaces to include grass, gravel, and uneven terrain.

Personal Mobility and Recreation Support Market Expansion

Urbanization, traffic congestion, limited parking availability, and demand for flexible transportation are strengthening interest in compact electric mobility products. Hoverboards can support short-distance and last-mile journeys while offering portability and convenient storage. Their ability to be carried onto buses and trains or stored in workplaces makes them relevant to multimodal transportation strategies.

Growing consumer interest in lower-emission transportation is another important market driver. Battery-powered hoverboards produce no direct operating emissions and can provide an alternative for trips that may be impractical to complete on foot but do not require a conventional vehicle. Their contribution to sustainable mobility, however, depends on local regulations, electricity sources, product longevity, and responsible battery disposal.

Recreational demand continues to complement transportation applications. Social media content featuring hoverboard tricks, scenic rides, and customized products has increased visibility among younger demographics. Broader availability across budget, mid-range, and premium price categories is also making the product category accessible to casual riders, families, commuters, and performance-focused enthusiasts.

Market Growth Drivers



Rising demand for portable personal transportation and last-mile mobility solutions

Improvements in battery range, charging performance, and product durability

Stronger electrical, thermal, and fire-safety features

Increasing availability of all-terrain and higher-performance models

Growing recreational use among younger consumers and technology enthusiasts

Expanded product selection across multiple price points Integration of mobile applications, Bluetooth connectivity, LED lighting, and customization features

Report Scope and Market Segmentation

The report analyzes the global hoverboard market by value in U.S. dollars and provides forecasts from 2025 through 2032. Coverage includes the following segments:



Motor Power: Below 500 W, 500-1000 W, 1000-2000 W, and above 2000 W

Battery Type: Lithium-ion and lead-acid

Wheel Size: 6-inch, 8-inch, 10-inch, and 12-inch Application: Personal transportation, recreational activities, and last-mile delivery

Geographic analysis covers the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Country-level coverage includes France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Russia, Australia, India, South Korea, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Key Market Insights



The below 500 W motor power segment is projected to reach US$1.2 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The 500-1000 W motor power segment is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the analysis period.

The U.S. hoverboard market was valued at US$633.2 million in 2025.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.9%, reaching US$738.4 million by 2032. Additional regional analysis identifies developing opportunities across Japan, Canada, Germany, and the wider Asia-Pacific market.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides independent annual sales analysis, market forecasts, regional assessments, segment-level projections, and competitive intelligence. It examines the principal trends, growth drivers, restraints, and emerging opportunities influencing the global hoverboard industry. The analysis is designed to support market entry planning, product positioning, investment evaluation, competitive benchmarking, and revenue growth strategies.

Key questions addressed include how the global hoverboard market will develop through 2032, which segments are expected to record the strongest growth, how regional market shares may change, what factors could limit adoption, and how leading companies are positioned within the evolving competitive landscape.

Companies Featured



Airwheel Holding Limited

Denver Electronics A/S

Gorilla Karts NI Ltd.

Gotrax

Hama GmbH & Co. KG

Inventist, Inc.

Jetson Electric Bikes LLC

Ninebot Asia Pte. Ltd.

Razor USA LLC Swagtron

Domain Expert Insights

This hoverboard market report incorporates perspectives from domain experts across enterprise, industry, academia, and government sectors. Insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to deliver comprehensive market intelligence and strategic context. As part of the research, the report tracks and analyzes insights from 13 domain experts. Clients may request access to the expert network monitored for the study, together with the online expert insights tracker.

The report also includes one year of complimentary updates, enabling clients to remain informed about important market developments, competitive activity, technology advances, regulatory changes, and evolving global hoverboard market opportunities.

Key Attributes:

