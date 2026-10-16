VIDA UNVEILS DIRT.E K3 6DAYS® LIMITED EDITION AT THE 100Th FIM INTERNATIONAL SIX DAYS ENDURO

DIRT.E K3 6 Days

VIDA, powered by Hero is the first Indian electric vehicle brand to collaborate with ISDE, introducing a numbered edition of its size-adaptive youth off-roader

- Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business OfficerGRÂNDOLA,, PORTUGAL, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VIDA, powered by Hero, unveiled the DIRT.E K3 6DAYSLimited Edition today in Grândola, Portugal, at the 100th Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) International Six Days Enduro (ISDE). Limited to an exclusive production run of just 100 units, each electric off-roader honours a specific edition of the world-renowned event, celebrating a legacy of endurance that began in 1913. VIDA is the first Indian electric OEM brand to collaborate with ISDE, appearing in official partnership with the FIM. The 6DAYSLimited Edition carries official 6DAYSbranding, green and red accents taken from the flag of the host nation, Portugal, and race-inspired competition typography.A YOUTH OFF-ROADER THAT ADJUSTS AS THE RIDER GROWSThe VIDA DIRT.E K3 is an electric off-roader for young riders, introduced in December 2025 as the first model in VIDA's off-road product line. Developed under the philosophy of“Wild Beyond the Ride”, what makes the VIDA DIRT.E K3 truly groundbreaking is its modular design: it is built to grow physically and functionally alongside young riders. It can be adjusted at three critical points: the handlebar height, the footrest position, and the seat height. Without the need for any special tools, these adjustments ensure the rider maintains perfect posture at every stage of their physical development.Through a connected app, users can monitor usage, set speed limits, and manage riding modes. Three ride modes with thumb-throttle control offer speeds of 9 km/h in Mode 1, 17-18 km/h in Mode 2, and 24 km/h in Mode 3. Safety features include a magnetic kill switch that cuts power if the rider separates from the bike, and a 60 mm rear disc brake. A removable 360 Wh lithium-ion battery charges from 0 to 100 per cent in approximately three hours.The DIRT.E K3 is a Red Dot Design Award 2025 winner and a CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree.Commenting on the announcement, Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer – Emerging Mobility Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp, said:“Being part of the historic 100th edition of FIM ISDE is a proud milestone for VIDA and an opportunity to showcase how electric innovation can shape the future of off-road riding. The VIDA DIRT.E K3 brings together the spirit of motorsport with forward-looking technology, building on the recognition it received at CES 2026 and the Red Dot Design Award. With our Portuguese- inspired 6DAYSLimited Edition, we are celebrating the legacy of this iconic event while bringing a fresh perspective to electric off-road mobility. At VIDA, we believe innovation should go hand in hand with a safe, engaging, and empowering riding experience for young riders.”Fabio Muner, Marketing & Digital Director, FIM, said:“On behalf of the FIM, I would like to sincerely thank Hero MotoCorp for its active participation in the 100th Edition of the FIM 6DAYS. Thanks to the DIRT.E K3 6DAYSLimited Edition bike, young riders have the chance to experience first-hand the beauty of motorcycling and enduro, an opportunity that is essential for building the future of our sport. The fact that these vehicles will be available on the market is a further great achievement for the FIM 6DAYS. It is another example of how this historic FIM World Championship continues to widen its borders year after year, opening its doors to new generations and new ways of riding. Thank you, VIDA for sharing this vision with us.”For further information please contact the European PR office:Nik Ellwood...+44 7407312818– ENDS –About Hero MotoCorpHero MotoCorp, headquartered in New Delhi, India, is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters for 25 consecutive years with ~$5 billion revenue. The Company's global footprint spans 53 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, Central and Latin America with a customer base of over 130 million. The Company operates eight manufacturing facilities - six in India and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh - along with two Research and Development centers: Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in India and Tech Centre Germany (TCG).Hero MotoCorp is driving the transition to electric mobility through VIDA. Strategic alliances with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles support the design and development of premium and electric motorcycles, respectively. Further demonstrating its commitment to the EV future, the Company has made strategic investments in two- and three-wheeler EV manufacturers, Ather Energy and Euler Motors. Hero MotoCorp is the only Indian two-wheeler manufacturer listed on the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI).Hero MotoCorp's Executive Chairman, Dr. Pawan Munjal, was named to the 2025 TIME100 Climate List of the 100 most influential leaders driving business climate action.Beyond mobility, Hero MotoCorp is a major global promoter of sports, including golf, football, field hockey, and cricket. Hero MotoSports Team Rally is India's flag bearer in global rally racing.About The FIMThe FIM (Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme) founded in 1904, is the governing body for motorcycle sport and the global advocate for motorcycling. The FIM is an independent association formed by 125 National Federations throughout the world. It is recognised as the sole competent authority in motorcycle sport by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).Among its 50 FIM World Championships the main events are MotoGP, Superbike, Endurance, Motocross, SuperMoto, Supercross, Trial, Enduro, Cross-Country, Speedway and E-Bikes. Furthermore, the FIM is also active and involved in the following areas: public affairs, road safety, touring and protection of the environment. The FIM was the first international sports federation to impose an Environmental Code in 1994.

Nik Ellwood

We Are Nameless

+44 7407 312818

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

VIDA UNVEILS DIRT.E K3 6DAYS® LIMITED EDITION AT THE 100th FIM INTERNATIONAL SIX DAYS ENDURO News Provided By We Are Nameless October 16, 2026, 08:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.