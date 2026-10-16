Janhvi Kapoor, Sreeleela And Siddharth Gupta Start Shooting For Upcoming Thriller In Nainital

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) The upcoming yet-to-be-titled film starring Janhvi Kapoor, Sreeleela, and Siddharth Gupta has gone into production. The 1st schedule of the film is underway in Nainital.

The film is a romantic-thriller, and is directed by Umesh Bisht, who is known for helming projects such as 'Pagglait', 'The Trial' season 2, 'Gyaarah Gyaarah' and others. The film follows the story of 2 women who become obsessed with the same man, setting the stage for an intriguing narrative.

A source close to the development said,“The team has commenced the first shooting schedule in Nainital, and there is a lot of enthusiasm surrounding the project. With Siddharth Gupta, Sreeleela and Janhvi Kapoor coming together for this thriller, it is an exciting combination to look forward to. The team is now focused on bringing the story to life, and the shoot has officially begun as planned”.

The film is backed by Ektaa Kapoor and Guneet Monga Kapoor, the film is expected to explore the darker and more complex facets of romance and relationships.

Further details about the film's title, characters and additional cast members remain under wraps.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor recently found herself in a controversy when her AI-generated video with objectionable content went viral on social media. The clip was from her film 'Devara' in which she starred opposite NTR Jr.

The actress has strongly reacted to her sexually explicit deepfake video. She took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and penned a long note in which she criticised those who made the deepfake video. She lashed out at them for their lack of understanding on the concept of consent, and called the content bordering on sexual assault.

She wrote,“The criminal misuse of technology to objectify women and circulate fictionalised content without consent is deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault. Almost every woman in my industry has faced some version of this, and women everywhere are increasingly being subjected to it. Consent, choice and respect for a woman's body should be among the most basic notions of humanity. Yet somehow, they continue to be treated as complicated. They are not”.

“It is surprising that it still seems too nuanced for some people to understand that even if a woman says yes five days in a row and no on the sixth, that no must be respected”, she added.