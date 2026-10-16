Yash Says 'Ramayana' Goes Beyond One Film Industry, Calls For Unity In Indian Cinema

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actor Yash has emphasized that the upcoming epic film 'Ramayana' goes beyond the boundaries of any one film industry.

He called for the entire Indian film fraternity to come together to take the country's stories, culture, and history to a global audience. Speaking at the trailer launch of "Ramayana" in Bengaluru, Yash said,“This Ramayana is in all our blood. So, when making this film, this is not a work that can happen from just any one film industry. The entire Indian film industry must come together.”

Talking about the need to take Indian stories beyond geographical boundaries, Yash stressed that the country must take pride in its culture and history.“What is our history? What is our culture? If we sit waiting for someone else to say it, it cannot be told.”

Yash was accompanied by his wife, Radhika Pandit, who came to support him at the event. The film's cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, and Rakul Preet Singh, along with director Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, were also present.

“Ramayana: Part One,” directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations, is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on 5 November 2026.

Yash had earlier lauded his 'Ramayana' co-star Ranbir Kapoor for his dedication to portraying Lord Rama, saying the actor had made“great sacrifices” for the role. Yash, Ranbir, and filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari participated in a panel discussion about the film at San Diego Comic-Con.

A video of Yash speaking about Ranbir went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. During the discussion, Yash highlighted the immense responsibility that comes with portraying Lord Rama and expressed confidence that audiences worldwide would witness“a beautiful Rama”.

“I think that's the most important thing I would like to add. Nobody in this world can come and say, 'I have the virtue to play Lord Rama.' That's how we see it. Just the fact that he says, 'I can't do it,' speaks volumes,” Yash said.