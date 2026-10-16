Could Bengaluru Get Direct Flights To Canada? New Vancouver Airport Pact Sets The Stage

Canada's Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu said the partnership could strengthen trade, investment and people-to-people ties. The agreement also reflects growing business links and an Indian-origin community in British Columbia.

Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru and Vancouver International Airport in Canada have signed a sister airport agreement to strengthen cooperation in aviation technology, airport operations, cargo movement and trade. The agreement also sets out a goal of establishing direct air services between Bengaluru and Vancouver, connecting southern India with western Canada.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Friday at Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in the presence of Canada's Minister of International Trade, Maninder Sidhu, and other senior officials. Representatives from both airports and Canadian diplomatic officials also attended the event.

Sister airport agreement between @BLRAirport and @yvrairport signed. Congratulations @HariMarar, Arun Chandra and their teams. Bangalore Aviation (@BLRAviation) October 16, 2026

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Indian and Canadian companies signed MoUs in the presence of Canada's International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2026

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: A grand business reception was hosted as part of the Team Canada Trade Mission to India, aimed at unlocking new commercial partnerships and strengthening bilateral trade ties.

Canada's International Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu said, "...Canada and India are renowned for their creative flair. So what better place for all of us to gather than here in India's Innovation Hub? Cutting-edge Canadian companies such as Kinaxis, OpenText, CGI, CAE, Magellan Aerospace, MDA Space, and BCE Global Tech, to name but a few, are already based here. Companies of every size are succeeding here, and it always starts with a relationship... I saw the opportunity for Canada and India to work together just a few hours ago when I toured Terminal 2 of the Bengaluru airport and heard about its plans for its expansion. Canada's Fairfax Financial has already shown what it can do with its investments in the airport, and Canadian companies such as Genetec, Transoft Solutions, and RBH Access are already working hard on the ground at the airport... Canadian companies like those here tonight are ready to tap into the talent to bring technology and innovation and long-term partnerships to India's dynamic market. In AI and quantum computing, in digital innovation and security, in aviation infrastructure, and in sustainability and smart mobility-and that's just the short list..." (15.10)

- ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2026

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, said the agreement establishes a framework for collaboration across seven areas. These include technology and innovation, operational improvements, air cargo development and the exploration of direct air connectivity between the two cities.

One of the key objectives of the agreement is to establish direct air services between Bengaluru and Vancouver. While the MoU sets out this goal, the announcement did not specify a launch date, airline or flight schedule.

Improved air connectivity could support growing business links between southern India and western Canada. Bengaluru is a major technology and business centre, while Vancouver serves as an important international gateway for Canada's western coast.

The proposed connection could also make travel between the two regions more convenient for business travellers and people visiting family. However, the agreement is a framework for cooperation, and the announcement does not mean that direct flights are ready to begin.

The airports also intend to strengthen air cargo movement between India and Canada. According to BIAL, the partnership will focus particularly on supporting industries such as technology, where stronger trade links and efficient transport can help businesses move goods between the two markets.

Technology is another major part of the partnership. The two airports plan to exchange expertise and explore tools that could improve airport management, operational efficiency and passenger experience.

One area of cooperation will involve Vancouver International Airport's Digital Twin. Such systems create digital representations of physical infrastructure and can help airport teams understand operations, assess performance and explore possible improvements.

The airports will also examine emerging technologies and potential pilot projects that their teams could develop or test together. The aim is to identify practical applications that could improve the way airport facilities and services are managed.

BIAL said the partnership would focus on digital platforms, data-driven decision-making and process optimisation. Teams from both airports will also exchange practices relating to smart airport technologies, sustainable operations and terminal performance management.

The collaboration is intended to help both airports learn from each other's experience and benchmark their operations against international practices. The wider objective is to build airport systems that are more efficient, resilient and prepared for future passenger and cargo demand.

The agreement comes as India and Canada look to expand their commercial relationship. According to BIAL, bilateral trade between the two countries was valued at more than USD 10.9 billion in 2025. Both governments are working towards considerably increasing trade volumes in the coming years.

Stronger aviation links could support this ambition by improving the movement of goods and making business travel between the two countries easier. Better cargo connectivity is particularly relevant for companies that depend on reliable transport to serve international markets.

Sidhu said the agreement would help strengthen Canada's trade relationship with India as Ottawa seeks to diversify its international partnerships.

"As we move at speed to diversify Canada's trade relationships with partners like India, our trade corridors are seeing real results," he said.

Sidhu also pointed to growth in cargo activity at Vancouver International Airport, where air cargo volumes increased by 7.4 per cent in 2025. He said the agreement laid the groundwork for direct air services to one of the world's fastest-growing markets.

He added that stronger links could support trade, investment and people-to-people connections between the two countries.

People-to-people connections are another factor behind the proposed cooperation. British Columbia, the Canadian province where Vancouver International Airport is located, is home to nearly 500,000 people of Indian origin, according to the statement. They account for close to 10 per cent of the province's population.

The large Indian-origin community creates significant links between western Canada and India through family visits, education, business and travel.

Bengaluru, meanwhile, has experienced considerable population growth alongside the rapid expansion of its technology sector. BIAL said business-to-business ties between Bengaluru, western Canada and the western United States have also been growing.

These links provide a wider economic context for the airport agreement, which is intended to support both passenger movement and commercial activity.

Albert van Veen, vice-president of innovation and chief information officer at Vancouver International Airport, said the agreement reflected the growing importance of the Canada-India corridor.

He said cooperation across the aviation sector was needed to support passengers, cargo and trade, adding that the partnership would allow both airports to explore ways to improve passenger journeys while strengthening operational efficiency and resilience.

Girish Nair, chief operating officer of BIAL, said the partnership would create a framework for technology integration and operational excellence.

He said the airports would work together on digital platforms, data-led decision-making, sustainable operations and terminal performance, with the aim of improving efficiency and passenger experience.

The event was also attended by Canada's High Commissioner to India, Christopher Cooter, and Ryan Ward, Consul General of Canada in Bengaluru.

The sister airport agreement brings the two aviation hubs together around a common set of priorities: technology, operational improvements, cargo movement and stronger international connectivity. Its next steps will determine how these objectives translate into practical projects, with the proposed direct air service remaining a key ambition of the partnership.

(With inputs from agencies)