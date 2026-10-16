Mot Wins First Place In DAST Innovation Category

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Transport's (MoT) Qatar Activity-Based Transport Model (QABM) has won first place in the Innovation Category of the Dubai Award for Sustainable Transport (DAST).

The DAST award recognised QABM's excellence as an innovative national tool supporting strategic transportation planning and evidence-based, data-driven decision making award was received by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport H E Mohammed Abdullah Al-Maadeed, at the award ceremony held today under the patronage of

Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai H H Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The event was also attended by several CEOs from the transportation industry from the MENA region.

This achievement reinforces Qatar's position in developing innovative, data-driven transportation solutions. It also supports the Ministry's efforts to build an integrated, sustainable and resilient transportation ecosystem that improves the quality of life, enhances the efficiency of infrastructure investment, and responds to Qatar's future growth and development requirements.

“This achievement also recognises the Ministry's efforts to develop an advanced national transportation modelling system. QABM simulates people's daily activities and travel patterns, analyses transportation demand, assesses network performance, and tests the potential impacts of future projects and policies before implementation.