ONDS Stock Heads For Third Red Week, But Retail Stands Firm On Drone Defense Opportunity - 'Will Be Epic Like Gamestop'



Ondas stock has fallen nearly 35% year-to-date despite new defense contracts and acquisitions.

Ondas secured over $270 million in orders since June and launched Regna AI with Palantir. On Stocktwits, retail traders are 'extremely bullish' on the drone system provider.

Ondas Inc. (ONDS) stock is on track for a third straight weekly loss, yet retail traders on Stocktwits have turned extremely bullish, pointing to a $270 million order surge, a Palantir partnership and short interest above 41% as fuel for an impending take-off.

Ondas stock edged 0.5% higher overnight, ahead of Friday. The stock is down 5.6% so far this week and has dropped over 13% this month.

Ondas' Short Squeeze Speculation

Ondas stock is trading near an annual low of $5.8, driven largely by market pressures rather than business weakness. Despite announcing several defense contracts and strategic acquisitions this year, Ondas stock has dropped nearly 35%, while bearish bets against the company have remained high, with short interest staying above 40% for more than two months.

Some investors are expecting a short squeeze. A short squeeze occurs when traders betting against a stock are forced to buy shares to cover their positions, potentially adding upward pressure to the price.

Ondas Secures Over $270 Million In Orders Since June

Ondas, a provider of autonomous systems and advanced defense and security technologies, said it secured more than $165 million in aggregate orders from the second half of August through Oct. 1. Combined with roughly $105 million in orders secured earlier in the third quarter and disclosed on the company's Aug. 13 investor call, orders since June. 30 are more than $270 million.

Retail investors are also watching Ondas' partnership with Palantir, which strengthens its drone defense story as governments consider spending more on autonomous systems.

This week, Ondas launched Regna AI with Palantir to provide secure AI systems that let governments and defense companies control their own data and technology. Ondas will initially own the venture, while Palantir will provide AI training infrastructure and technical support. Ondas expects Regna AI to slash its development costs, support its path to profitability and create opportunities across defense, security and industrial markets.

What ONDS Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock improved to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' the previous day.

A user said,“Why would you not wanna buy a stock that is like 50% shorted this will be epic like GameStop -Just do it.”

Another user said,“There is literally so much happening with Ondas and their subsidiaries it is difficult to keep up. Shorts really need to re-evaluate their strategy.”

A third user pitched in, saying,“Panic sellers will be caught chasing after locking in a loss... trade wisely”.

ONDS stock has cratered 22% in the last twelve months.

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