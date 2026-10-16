Senturi Pharma Announces Exclusive European Distribution Agreement For PERTZYE®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOCKHOLM, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Under the agreement, Senturi Pharma has been appointed as the exclusive European distribution partner for PERTZYE®, with responsibility for coordinating distribution activities in the territories covered by the agreement.

PERTZYE® will be made available to eligible patients as an unlicensed medicine through Named Patient Prescription (NPP) pathways and other permitted mechanisms for the prescription and supply of unlicensed medicines, in accordance with applicable national regulations in each market.

PERTZYE® was developed and is manufactured by Digestive Care, Inc. and is the only PERT (pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy) containing bicarbonate-buffered enteric-coated microspheres. It is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) due to cystic fibrosis or other conditions.

“Partnering with Digestive Care on PERTZYE® is a key step forward in building our gastrointestinal portfolio in Europe,” said Andreas Roos, COO and Medical Director of Senturi Pharma.“Our priority is to support healthcare professionals seeking access to PERTZYE® for eligible patients with exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.”

About PERTZYE ®

PERTZYE® (pancrelipase) is a prescription medicine developed and manufactured in the United States by Digestive Care, Inc. It is approved in the United States; regulatory status and availability vary by jurisdiction.

About Digestive Care, Inc.

Digestive Care, Inc. is a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company formed in 1990 with headquarters located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. It is focused on the development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products for gastrointestinal conditions.

About Senturi Pharma

Senturi Pharma AB is a Nordic pharmaceutical company focused on the distribution, market access and commercialization of pharmaceuticals and specialized treatments across the Nordic region and the rest of Europe. The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Media Contact

Andreas Roos | COO & Medical Director | Senturi Pharma AB

... | +46 76 010 63 46

Birger Jarlsgatan 12, 114 34 Stockholm, Sweden