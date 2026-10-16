Scento Now Sells A Perfume Decant Every 10 Seconds As Cold-Weather Perfume Sales Hit 5X Last December's Pace

Fall and winter perfumes took 65.8 percent of Scento's perfume decants from Oct. 1 to 11, 2026, up from 48.9 percent in June. Scento sold 5 times as many fall and winter decants a day as in December 2025.

Fall and winter perfumes took 65.8% of Scento's decants Oct. 1 to 11, up from 48.9% in June, as daily cold-weather sales hit 5 times December 2025's.

- Sebastian Dobrincu, Founder & CEO of ScentoPARIS, FRANCE, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scento, Europe's largest perfume decant website, says it now sells a perfume decant every 10 seconds, more than 3 million a year across its online and offline sales, and its customers across Europe have switched to cold-weather perfume. In the first 11 days of October 2026, Scento sold decants at nearly five times its daily pace of December 2025, and perfumes rated best for fall and winter took 65.8 percent of them, up from 48.9 percent in June. Scento now sells more than five times as many fall and winter perfume decants a day as it did in December 2025, and nearly two and a half times as many as in June.The shift follows the calendar month by month. The cold-weather share stood at 65.0 percent in December 2025 and fell in every month to its June low. It has risen in every month since: 51.5 percent in July, 56.6 percent in August, 63.3 percent in September and 65.8 percent in early October.Among perfumes with at least 100 decants in both periods, the eight fastest climbers were all rated best for fall or winter. Comparing Sept. 1 to Oct. 11 with June to August 2026, Dior Homme Intense raised its share of Scento's decants by 82 percent and Tom Ford Ombre Leather by 63 percent. Marc-Antoine Barrois Ganymede rose 47 percent, and Louis Vuitton Ombre Nomade, Initio Side Effect and By Kilian Angels' Share each rose about 35 percent. Amouage Purpose 50 almost doubled its share. Scento's cold-weather perfumes collection gathers 195 designer and niche scents for the season.The same pattern held last winter. By Kilian Angels' Share, the cognac-and-cinnamon perfume, took more than twice the share of Scento's decants from December 2025 to February 2026 that it took from June to August 2026. Customers can try By Kilian Angels' Share in a 2 ml vial before committing to a bottle.The switch comes as the gift season opens. The average Scento order over the past 12 months held 3.6 decants, so a single order can cover several perfumes in 2 ml, 5 ml and 8 ml sizes. Scento's perfume gift ideas page gathers curated gift sets, the 2026 advent calendars and gift cards in one place."Europe was ordering a perfume decant from us every 10 seconds in early October, nearly five times last December's pace. Nobody wants to gamble on a full bottle as a gift anymore," said Sebastian Dobrincu, founder and CEO of Scento.Every decant is poured by hand from an original bottle that has passed a 12-point intake check at Scento's ISO-certified facility. More than 50,000 bottles have gone through that check.The rankings and shares come from Scento orders placed between Dec. 1, 2025 and Oct. 11, 2026, Paris time, counting paid perfume decants and excluding cancelled and fully refunded orders, free gifts, full bottles, gift cards and accessories. A perfume counts as fall or winter when that is the season it is rated best for in Scento's catalogue. Share changes compare each perfume's share of all decants in the two periods. Daily sales compare the Oct. 1 to 11 daily average with the December 2025 and June 2026 daily averages. The figures of more than 3 million perfume decants a year and one every 10 seconds are Scento's own figures for its online and offline sales combined. Those online and offline sales add up to more than €30 million in annual revenue.About ScentoScento is Europe's largest perfume decant website, selling authentic designer and niche fragrances hand-decanted from original bottles into 2 ml, 5 ml and 8 ml vials, plus a 30 ml bottle decant on most perfumes. Founded in 2024 and headquartered at Place Vendôme in Paris, with an office in Berlin, Scento offers more than 1,000 scents from a sourcing roster of 200 designer and niche perfume houses. It counts more than 85,000 members across 27 European markets and ships with tracked delivery to 26 EU countries. Scento's annual revenue is more than €30 million across its online and offline sales. Every bottle passes a 12-point intake check at Scento's ISO-certified facility before it is decanted.Media contactScento Press Office...+33 7 57 82 76 96

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Scento Now Sells a Perfume Decant Every 10 Seconds as Cold-Weather Perfume Sales Hit 5x Last December's Pace News Provided By Scento October 16, 2026, 07:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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