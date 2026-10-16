Umm Al Quwain Regulates Vehicle Parking, Public-Private Partnership With New Laws

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Umm Al Quwain has regulated some parking in the emirate with a new law, along with two other new rules issued by Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.

Law No. (5) of 2026 regarding the regulation of vehicle parking in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain aims to regulate public and private parking, parking within real estate developers' areas, and any other areas that the competent authority decides to subject to the provisions of this law.

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An Emiri Decree and two laws have been issued by the Ruler of Umm Al Quwain for the year 2026, regarding the establishment of the Endowment Committee and the management of the funds of minors and those in similar circumstances, the regulation of partnership between the public and private sectors, and the regulation of vehicle parking in the emirate.

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Decree No. (3) of 2026 establishes the Endowment and Funds Management Committee for Minors and Those Under Their Status in the Emirate. It aims to care for, preserve, manage and invest the funds of minors and those under their status in a way that achieves their interests, in accordance with the provisions of the Decree, the Personal Status Law and the provisions of Islamic Sharia.

He also issued Law No. (4) of 2026 regarding the regulation of partnership between the public and private sectors in the Emirate, with the aim of establishing a legal framework that regulates the partnership between the two sides in a way that serves the development process, encourages the private sector to participate in the implementation of development projects, and attracts national, regional and foreign investments in various fields.

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