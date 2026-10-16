Mcdonald's India North And East Celebrates Navratri With Introduction Of“No Onion No Garlic” Mcaloo Tikki Meal
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 2026: This Navratri, McDonald's India- North and East is making festive dining more inclusive with a special No Onion, No Garlic preparation of its popular McAloo Tikki. The limited-period offering brings together familiar flavours and everyday value, catering to customers observing the festival and seeking food options aligned with their festive preferences.
Available from 11th to 19th October, the special offering gives customers an opportunity to enjoy the McAloo Tikki Value Meal in a No Onion, No Garlic preparation at an accessible price point of ₹99. The limited-period offer reflects McDonald's approach to making its menu more responsive to regional traditions and festive food preferences.
McDonald's places strong emphasis on cultural sensitivity and maintains separate vegetarian and non-vegetarian food-handling practices, including segregation across kitchen stations and storage areas. The brand also operates fully vegetarian restaurants in Amritsar, near the Golden Temple and Kurukshetra. These outlets offer 100 percent vegetarian menus reflecting the brand's consideration of local traditions and community preferences.
Customers can enjoy the No Onion, No Garlic McAloo Tikki Value Meal through dine-in, takeaway and drive-thru, as well as via the McDonald's app and leading food delivery platforms, including Swiggy and Zomato, subject to availability. The offer is available throughout Navratri across participating McDonald's outlets in North and East India.
About McDonald's India- North and East
McDonald's restaurants in North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. McDonald's is committed to delivering the highest quality restaurant experience to its customers in India and serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients sourced locally. McDonald's serves millions of customers annually at its 316 restaurants and 200 McCafé across North and East India and provides direct employment to more than 6,500 people. With a customer-centric approach, McDonald's operates through a variety of formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, Drive-thru's, and 24/7 restaurants for customer convenience and experience.
Available from 11th to 19th October, the special offering gives customers an opportunity to enjoy the McAloo Tikki Value Meal in a No Onion, No Garlic preparation at an accessible price point of ₹99. The limited-period offer reflects McDonald's approach to making its menu more responsive to regional traditions and festive food preferences.
McDonald's places strong emphasis on cultural sensitivity and maintains separate vegetarian and non-vegetarian food-handling practices, including segregation across kitchen stations and storage areas. The brand also operates fully vegetarian restaurants in Amritsar, near the Golden Temple and Kurukshetra. These outlets offer 100 percent vegetarian menus reflecting the brand's consideration of local traditions and community preferences.
Customers can enjoy the No Onion, No Garlic McAloo Tikki Value Meal through dine-in, takeaway and drive-thru, as well as via the McDonald's app and leading food delivery platforms, including Swiggy and Zomato, subject to availability. The offer is available throughout Navratri across participating McDonald's outlets in North and East India.
About McDonald's India- North and East
McDonald's restaurants in North and East of India are operated by Connaught Plaza Restaurants Pvt. Ltd. McDonald's is committed to delivering the highest quality restaurant experience to its customers in India and serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients sourced locally. McDonald's serves millions of customers annually at its 316 restaurants and 200 McCafé across North and East India and provides direct employment to more than 6,500 people. With a customer-centric approach, McDonald's operates through a variety of formats and brand extensions including standalone restaurants, Drive-thru's, and 24/7 restaurants for customer convenience and experience.
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