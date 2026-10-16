World's First To Ship 13.3-Inch Color E Ink Monitor With Up To 60FPS: Bigme B13 Pro Combines Eye Comfort, Smooth Performance, Portability, And Low Power Consumption.

MENAFN - GetNews)Bigme has introduced the new B13 Pro color E Ink monitor. It features a 13.3-inch Kaleido 3 color E Ink display with 3200 x 2400 3K resolution and 300 PPI, and reaches a refresh rate of up to 60FPS. Designed for extended reading, office work, programming, content creation, and mobile productivity, it delivers a more eye-friendly, clearer, and smoother color ePaper viewing experience.

The Bigme official store is now accepting pre-orders:

Pre-order price: $569 (regular price: $749)

Pre-order period: October 13-25, 2026

Shipping date: October 26, 2026

Up to 60FPS Fast Refresh Rate: A More Responsive E Ink Monitor

The core upgrade of the B13 Pro is its refresh performance, reaching up to 60FPS and doubling the refresh rate of the previous-generation B13. Scrolling webpages, switching documents, playing videos, dragging windows, communicating online, and using applications all feel smoother and more responsive, moving beyond the traditional impression that E Ink is only suitable for static reading.

The B13 Pro also features automatic ghosting clearance. It optimizes refresh behavior according to screen changes, helping reduce ghosting buildup and keeping dynamic content and page transitions clearer. Users can watch videos, edit documents, browse webpages and books, code, and use AI applications, supporting more high-frequency interactive tasks.

3K Color E Ink: Eye-Friendly Viewing Without Compromising Image Quality

The B13 Pro uses a 13.3-inch Kaleido 3 color E Ink display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, 3200 x 2400 resolution, and 300 PPI. Its paper-like appearance is suitable for reading documents, viewing charts, browsing images, and working with color content.

Compared with conventional LCD monitors, E Ink display technology produces no blue light, no flicker, and low glare. The B13 Pro has TÜV Rheinland eye-comfort certification, helping reduce direct light stimulation to the eyes. Combined with Bigme's ghosting-clearance technology, the display stays cleaner and is suitable for extended

focused use.

One-Cable Display Signal and Power in One: Portable and Energy-Efficient

With one full-featured USB-C cable connected to a computer, the B13 Pro receives the display signal and power at the same time, without requiring a separate power adapter. This reduces desktop cable clutter and makes the monitor easier to carry.

The device also includes Mini HDMI and a 3.5 mm audio port. It supports wireless casting through DLNA, AirPlay, and Miracast, and is compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. The B13 Pro also supports reverse touch and features built-in dual high-definition stereo speakers for display, touch, and audio playback needs.

Slim Body and Multi-Screen Collaboration: Greater Efficiency

The B13 Pro features an aluminum-alloy body. It weighs approximately 695g, measures 5.6mm at its thinnest point and 9.9mm at its thickest point, and combines portability with durability. An optional magnetic damped stand fits 13- to 17-inch laptops and supports 270-degree stepless rotation, gravity sensing, and multiple viewing angles, allowing users to adjust the display to their working position.

Two B13 Pro monitors can also be combined into a multi-screen setup with mirrored, split-screen, or extended display modes, as well as landscape and portrait orientation. Files and windows can be dragged across screens, reducing the need to switch between windows while multitasking. Programmers can write code while viewing documentation; translators and writers can compare original and translated text; researchers, legal professionals, and designers can work more efficiently with documents, images, charts, and other reference materials.

A Portable Eye-Friendly Workstation

With up to 60FPS, a 3K color display, and a 643g body, the B13 Pro brings eye comfort, performance, and portability together. It fits in a computer bag and can be carried anywhere. Whether at a fixed workstation, on an international business trip, at an airport, on a high-speed train, or during a mobile meeting, the B13 Pro gives programmers, researchers, business professionals, and creators a lightweight eye-friendly workstation that can be unfolded whenever needed.

The Bigme B13 Pro is officially available and will begin shipping on October 26, 2026. For pre-order information, please visit the official Bigme platform:

About Bigme Brand

The founder of Bigme and his team have been engaged in the research and development of Eink products since 2008. To date, the company has integrated R&D, production, brand building, and sales into one cohesive whole. The company holds hundreds of patents related to Eink products, operates a Class 100 (ISO 5) dust-free automated production workshop, and runs a complete management system comprising PDM, ERP, and MES.

From a global standpoint we have successfuly established over 100 ofine experience stores in china and distributed more than 8 milion Eink screen products to more than 100 countries and regions.