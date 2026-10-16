Parkinson's Forces Malaysian Chef Out Of Bangkok Kitchens, Community Raises 115,000 Baht

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Kenny Teng

BANGKOK, Oct 16 (NNN) -- For years, Malaysian chef Tan Leong Guan made a living preparing meals in Bangkok's bustling kitchens. Then, when Parkinson's disease forced him to put down his ladle, it was not just his livelihood that suffered - his family was also left struggling to make ends meet.

Now, the 61-year-old father of four has found a lifeline in the Malaysian community in Thailand, which rallied to raise 115,000 baht (RM13,994) through the Malaysian Association in Thailand (MAiT) to help ease his family's financial burden and cover his medical expenses.

Behind Tan's struggle is a family making sacrifices to get by. His daughter has put her university studies on hold to work and help support the household, while his wife works as a housekeeper to contribute to the household income.

His eldest son has an intellectual disability, adding to the challenges faced by the family, whose four children are aged between 15 and 22.

MAiT president Ten Voon Teng said Tan, who has lived in Bangkok for years, was one of the main chefs at Seng Huat Bak Kut Teh in Ratchadaphisek before Parkinson's disease disrupted his career.

“Following the COVID-19 pandemic, Tan was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and has since struggled to secure a stable income despite trying other jobs,” he told Bernama.

Ten said Tan required regular hospital visits and medication costing about 6,000 baht (RM730) every 20 days, placing strain on the family's finances.

“This is a considerable expense for a family with limited income,” he said.

Ten said MAiT organised the donation drive after several of its directors visited Tan's home to better understand his circumstances and assess the assistance needed.

The contribution was handed over by Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah, who is also MAiT patron, at a simple ceremony at the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok on Thursday.

MAiT is a membership-based, non-profit organisation that connects Malaysians across Thailand through social gatherings, cultural events, sports and community service.

--NNN