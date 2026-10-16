Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Expresses Condolences To Pakistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has expressed condolences to Pakistan.

This was reflected in a post published by the MFA on its X account.

“We extend our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan following the tragic collapse of parts of a school building in Peshawar, which claimed the lives of many students and a teacher. We share the grief of the bereaved families and extend our heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by this heartbreaking tragedy,” the post noted.

According to the daily situation report from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, more than 30 people have died, and 58 have been injured following the collapse of the roof at the "Al Khair Education System" school, located in the Dir Colony area of Peshawar. Among the deceased are 29 children and one woman. This information is based on preliminary casualty lists obtained from the Lady Reading Hospital and Naseer Ullah Babar Hospital in Peshawar.

The report said that the roofs of two classrooms collapsed during the incident. An investigation into the matter is underway, and the owner of the school has been taken into custody. Instructions have also been issued to inspect the structural safety of educational institution buildings across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident and directed that those responsible be punished in accordance with the law.