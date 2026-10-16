ED Files Charge Sheet Against FIITJEE, Directors In Money Laundering Case

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 16 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate's (ED) Lucknow Zonal Office has filed a charge sheet before a Special PMLA Court in Ghaziabad against FIITJEE Limited and its directors, Dinesh Kumar Goel and Monila Goel, in a money laundering case linked to the alleged misappropriation of fees collected from students, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The charge sheet was filed on Thursday. The ED has sought the conviction of the accused and confiscation of properties worth Rs 71.88 crore seized and provisionally attached during the investigation.

The ED launched its probe on the basis of four FIRs registered by police in Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) corresponding to Sections 406, 420, 120B and 34 of the IPC.

According to the FIRs, FIITJEE allegedly collected between Rs 2.8 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh per student in advance for coaching programmes lasting two to four years, including preparation for competitive examinations such as the JEE, on the assurance that the courses would be completed.

However, the ED alleged that faculty members left due to unpaid salaries and several centres subsequently shut abruptly without prior notice.

The agency further alleged that the management diverted students' fees and continued enrolling new students despite the departure of faculty members.

Noida Police has also filed a charge sheet in the case, naming Dinesh Kumar Goel and Monila Goel as accused. The police charge sheet is based on statements from around 300 victims, coaching centre operators and other witnesses, besides fee receipts and other evidence collected during the investigation.

The ED investigation claimed that FIITJEE abruptly closed 32 centres between May 2024 and February 2025, affecting 14,411 enrolled students who had already paid for coaching.

According to the agency, the company continued admitting students, including for programmes scheduled to run until March 2029, despite allegedly being aware that it would not be able to deliver the courses.

The ED said Rs 85.79 crore in fees that were allegedly retained and misappropriated has been identified as proceeds of crime.

The investigation also found that Dinesh Kumar Goel and Monila Goel received Rs 24.92 crore as salary from FY 2022-23 onwards. The agency said Dinesh Kumar Goel drew around Rs 56 lakh a month, while Monila Goel received more than Rs 25 lakh a month.

According to the ED, payments to the directors continued even as salaries of other employees were delayed or remained unpaid and coaching centres were shutting down.

The ED had earlier carried out searches at seven premises on April 24, 2025, during which it seized Rs 10 lakh in cash and jewellery valued at Rs 4.86 crore.

It also provisionally attached properties worth Rs 66.92 crore on October 9, 2026, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Further investigation is underway, the agency said.