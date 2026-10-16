Arts & Verdant Works Toward 100% Recyclable Packaging Materials

SOUTH KOREA, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DH Company, which markets eco-friendly materials under the Arts & Verdant brand, announced that it is developing new packaging and stationery materials that can be recycled completely after use, and that it is looking for partners in India and across Asia.Recyclability designed in from the startPackaging and stationery are among the most visible places where consumers meet a brand's environmental promises. For manufacturers, though, many "eco-friendly" materials still end up as waste once they have been used. DH Company's development work focuses on materials that can return to the recycling stream entirely, so that the end of a product's life is planned from the beginning.Certified today, recyclable tomorrowWhile the new materials are under development, Arts & Verdant already supplies a certified range. The company holds FSC certification, which relates to responsibly sourced forest fiber, and GRS (Global Recycled Standard) certification, a third-party standard covering recycled content and more responsible production. Its coated paper and eco-friendly cover materials are used for packaging and stationery, including diaries and notebooks, and come in a wide range of colors, from verdant green to soft neutrals and pastels.An invitation to partners in India and AsiaIndia's stationery, publishing and packaging industries are served by many manufacturers who are looking for credible, documented alternatives to conventional coated materials. DH Company is inviting converters, brand owners, importers and distributors in India and Southeast Asia to request samples and to discuss supply, customization and co-development."Our goal is simple: materials that are good for the environment and good to design with," said Dong-ho (Jack) Lee of DH Company. "We would like to work with partners who share the aim of making products that can be made again."About DH Company and Arts & VerdantFounded in 2019 and based in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, DH Company develops eco-friendly materials under the Arts & Verdant brand, combining design with environmental responsibility. More information:Media contactDong-ho (Jack) Lee, SalesDH Company (Brand: Arts & Verdant)#901, 8, Seongnam-daero 331beon-gil, Bundang-gu, Seongnam-si, Gyeonggi-do, Republic of Korea 13558Phone: +82 10 8279 7910Email:...Website:

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Arts & Verdant Works Toward 100% Recyclable Packaging Materials News Provided By Myoeng Arm October 16, 2026, 06:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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