Leagend To Spotlight Integrated Supercap Starting Technology At AAPEX 2026

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS400 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS200 with smart APP

leagend will showcase its Supercap Jump Starter Series at AAPEX 2026, Nov. 3–5 in Las Vegas, featuring battery-free starting support and smart monitoring.

- leagend management teamLAS VEGAS, MI, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At AAPEX 2026, leagend will present the leagend Supercap Jump Starter Series at Booth V7315 on Level 2 of The Venetian Expo. The permanently installed system works with the vehicle's original battery to share engine-starting loads, while intelligent operating modes and app-based monitoring support day-to-day vehicle use.Designed to become an integrated part of the vehicle's starting system, the leagend Supercap Jump Starter Series can participate in everyday starts and take on part of the high-current cranking demand. This reduces the load on the original battery, while automatic control manages the system according to vehicle conditions. The same installed system also provides a manual Forced Start function for more demanding starting situations.As a top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry, leagend will meet with distributors, battery and parts businesses, service providers and automotive brands at the show. Discussions will cover vehicle applications, winter operating requirements, product distribution, private-label programs and OEM/ODM development.Sharing the Load During Everyday StartingEngine cranking requires a high current over a short period. With the leagend Supercap Jump Starter Series, the original vehicle battery and the Supercap unit work together to meet that demand. The unit takes on part of the cranking load, reducing the current that the original battery needs to supply during a supported start.Once installed, the unit remains physically connected to the vehicle battery. Its control electronics detect starting events and manage operation automatically, allowing it to share the load during normal use as well as under difficult starting conditions. Its contribution depends on the vehicle's condition and the energy available in the supercapacitors.The unit stores electrical energy in supercapacitors rather than an internal chemical battery. It can draw usable energy from the vehicle battery over time and release that energy rapidly during cranking. The system manages its own charging and standby operation, replenishing the capacitor bank when required.Permanent installation therefore serves a practical purpose beyond keeping the device on board. It allows the leagend Supercap Jump Starter Series to share the starting workload as part of the vehicle's normal starting system.Intelligent Operation From Starting to DrivingAfter installation and the first charge, AI Self-Learning Mode observes battery voltage and cranking behavior during the first few starts. It establishes a vehicle-specific baseline and uses that information to determine when to engage starting assistance. The driver continues to start the vehicle normally while the system learns and operates in the background.If a weak battery cannot supply enough energy to replenish the supercapacitors, an external Type-C power source provides another charging option. Once sufficient energy is stored, Forced Start Mode allows manual discharge through the device or smart app, following the product instructions.Drive Mode serves a different purpose after the engine is running. When enabled, it uses the supercapacitor bank as a short-duration energy buffer for brief voltage fluctuations and sudden electrical loads. The system disconnects this discharge path when the engine is switched off.Winter is a demanding application for the starting function. A cold battery can have less power available while the engine requires more effort to crank. By taking on part of this current demand, the leagend Supercap Jump Starter Series reduces the starting load placed on the original battery.The leagend Supercap Jump Starter Series is designed to operate from −40°C to 80°C. For distributors and service providers serving cold regions, this temperature range makes the products relevant to winter vehicle preparation and the selection of installed starting equipment.Turning Starting Data Into Useful Service InformationThe smart app connects these operating functions with information users can review. Through Bluetooth, it provides access to battery voltage, Supercap status, device temperature, starting and discharge data, historical records and alerts for unusual conditions.For workshops and battery specialists, these records provide information that can support customer discussions and guide further battery or electrical-system checks. They complement the starting function by helping users see how the battery and installed device are behaving.For fleet maintenance personnel, each installation combines everyday starting-load sharing with battery and device information for an individual vehicle. These records can be reviewed alongside inspections and maintenance history to help identify conditions that warrant further checks.Matching the Series to Aftermarket ApplicationsThese starting and monitoring functions give aftermarket partners a basis for evaluating the leagend Supercap Jump Starter Series against their own customer needs.The leagend JS200, leagend JS300 and leagend JS400 cover suitable 12V vehicle applications, while the leagend JS600 addresses suitable 24V commercial vehicle applications. Selection depends on the vehicle and its starting requirements.Distributors and importers can discuss models for the vehicle categories and markets they serve. Workshops and battery retailers can explore installation alongside battery testing and electrical-system services. Fleet-service businesses can review the requirements of the vehicles they maintain and the information available to their service teams.For automotive brands, discussions can extend to private-label programs, packaging, functions and software requirements. OEM/ODM projects can begin with the intended application and target market so that the leagend team can assess the engineering and customization required.Engineering Experience Behind the ProductFounded in 2005, leagend has developed its business around battery testing, battery monitoring and automotive electronics. The leagend Supercap Jump Starter Series draws on that background in battery-related algorithms, electronic control, product engineering and manufacturing.The company's broader portfolio includes professional battery testers, battery monitors, smart battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic tools and thermal imaging solutions. This gives partners access to related product categories while discussing standard product supply, private-label programs or customized development with the same manufacturer.Meet leagend at AAPEX 2026Visit leagend at Booth V7315, The Venetian Expo, Level 2, Las Vegas, from November 3–5, 2026, to explore the leagend Supercap Jump Starter Series and discuss its fit for your market.To arrange a meeting before the show, contact... with your target market, vehicle applications and area of interest, whether distribution, installation, private label or OEM/ODM. The team can then prepare to discuss the models and requirements most relevant to your business.

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+ + +86 755-8282 1859

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leagend to Spotlight Integrated Supercap Starting Technology at AAPEX 2026 News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 16, 2026, 05:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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