Robber Collapses Mid-Robbery In Guatemala, Accomplice Performs CPR And Escapes With Him In A Car

Security camera footage from Guatemala has gone viral after showing the dramatic moment a robber collapsed mid-attack at a bus stop, only to survive after his accomplice performed CPR on him while fleeing the scene.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Guatemala, where two men approached a group of people waiting at a bus stop. The footage shows the pair threatening the commuters and demanding their belongings. The robbery was underway when one of the attackers suddenly began to stagger.

The Collapse And The Escape

In the video, the man loses his balance mid-threat, stumbles, and crumples to the ground. He tries to push himself back up but collapses again, lying motionless on the pavement. His accomplice, realising the situation had taken a dangerous turn, abandoned the robbery instantly. He rushed to his partner's side and attempted to lift him.

What happened next surprised many who watched the footage. The accomplice managed to drag the collapsed man into a waiting vehicle and sped away from the scene. But according to later reports, the man who had suffered cardiac arrest was not dead. His friend performed CPR on him during the escape, a move that ultimately saved his life. He survived the cardiac arrest.

Llegan a robar a una parada de bus y a uno de los ladrones le da un paro cardíaco ⚰️ twitter/PBYXsvW9NA

- Ashley (@ashleymakes_) August 19, 2026

Police Track Down The Duo

The case did not end with the escape. Police launched a search for the two men and tracked them for several days. On Wednesday, both suspects were arrested. The breakthrough came from the vehicle's licence plate, which led investigators directly to the duo.

Authorities have not released the names of the two men, nor have they confirmed the exact charges they face. The victims of the attempted robbery have not publicly commented on the incident.

The video has sparked widespread reaction online, with many viewers commenting on the strange turn of events - a robber brought down by his own body mid-crime, then saved by the very person he was committing the crime with. Others have noted the irony of a criminal needing CPR from his accomplice while fleeing the scene of a robbery.